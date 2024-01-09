Paul Smith’s fashion empire posts loss for fourth year running

Global clothing brand Paul Smith has been loss-making since 2020 - WWD

Paul Smith’s fashion empire has warned over the impact of soaring inflation as it recorded a loss for the fourth year in a row.

The 77 year-old designer’s company said sales across its global business rose by 7.7pc to £212.5m in the year to June 30 2023 compared with a year earlier, recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

However, it posted a pre-tax loss of £2.3m for the year as it warned of further potential volatility in costs, despite prices stabilising in the latter part of the year. The company has been loss-making since 2020.

“The business has recovered strongly, but in common with other retailers, continues to face challenges including the impact of rising inflation and low consumer confidence,” it said in company filings.

It added the ongoing war in Ukraine was having an impact on business and putting pressure on its costs.

Paul Smith previously ran a handful of stores in Russia through a franchise arrangement, which remained open for much of 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

However, Sir Paul ordered the shops to close in February 2023, admitting the company made a “mistake” in allowing them to continue trading. It followed criticism from MPs and campaigners, with some calling for Sir Paul to be stripped of his knighthood.

The company said it was continuing to monitor the situation in Russia and Ukraine, as well as the impact from the Israel-Hamas war.

Founded in 1970, Paul Smith is one of Britain’s most prominent men’s fashion brands and its designs have been worn by celebrities including Lewis Hamilton, Justin Bieber and the musician John Legend. It is known for distinctive striped and patterned fabrics which are often used to line its suits.

In its latest accounts Paul Smith said demand for tailoring had grown and it noted an increase in footfall in larger shops and airports as people return to city centres and the travel industry recovers from the pandemic.

The company began with one small shop in Nottingham, but today trades in more than 70 countries. Sir Paul, whose net worth was £242m in 2020 according to the Sunday Times Rich List, received a CBE for services to fashion in 1994 and was knighted in 2000.

As well as clothes, he has partnered with Mini on one-off car designs, and designed a bespoke Defender for Land Rover.

The company was hammered by lockdowns in 2020 when the majority of its retail outlets across the world were ordered shut.

Sir Paul told The Telegraph at the time: “During my fifty years there have been many challenges but I have to admit none as devastating as this one.”

