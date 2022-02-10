PAUL SMITH AND PORTER TEAM UP FOR A BOLD NEW BAG COLLECTION

PARIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic British company has joined forces with leading Japanese luggage brand PORTER to release a new collection of bags and accessories for the 2022 Spring Summer season.

The collection of bags celebrates what is best about Paul Smith and PORTER: PORTER's iconic shapes combined with Paul Smith's house code of colour and stripe. The collection was first presented on the SS22 Men's runway show in June 2021.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/fr/9014351-paul-smith-collabore-avec-porter-pour-creer-une-nouvelle-collection-de-sacs/.

Crafted from PORTER's signature nylon twill – the brand's original fabric with a lightweight feel and incredible durability – this exclusive collaboration features classic PORTER items including the helmet bag, duffle shoulder bag and wallets, all reworked with Paul Smith's refreshing viewpoint.

The distinctive and graphic stripe montage deftly combines myriad stripe sizes and colour schemes in a graphic and impactful design inspired by Paul Smith's longstanding use of stripes. Vintage tent fabrics - photographs of which featured on the mood board for the company's SS22 collection - also feature as a celebration of the great outdoors and getting back to nature.

The starting point for the distinctive colour palette was the considered tones of Paul Smith's SS22 menswear collection, which took inspiration from the great outdoors, with organic tones of greens and blues seen in bold stripes, representing natural and muted colours and midnight black, white and red stripes to reflect hues seen in the sky at sunrise. Affixed to the front of the bags are PORTER and Paul Smith's logos, enhancing the close partnership between the two brands.

Since Paul Smith's shop was the first in the UK to sell PORTER bags and accessories, this collaboration is particularly close to Paul's heart and represents his lifelong love of meticulous Japanese craft and manufacture, as well as his respect and admiration for the PORTER brand.

The Paul Smith + PORTER collection will be on sale online and in selected Paul Smith shops as well as from selected PORTER's shops from February 16th.

