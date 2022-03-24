Paul Templer is Running Marathon des Sables Ultra-Marathon to Raise Awareness for Foundation Honoring His Late Daughter Erin

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Templer, who made headlines around the world after being attacked by a hippopotamus and lived to tell the tale, has landed in Morocco. On March 25, Templer will be running the seven-day Marathon des Sables ultra-marathon in the Sahara Desert. The ultra-marathon is approximately the distance of six regular marathons and participants are responsible for carrying their own equipment, food, and water over the 250-kilometer course.

Templer Foundation provides services that can change a child’s developmental trajectory and improve outcomes for children, families, and communities around the world. Its global initiative, Erin’s Light Early Intervention Program, leverages the application of cutting-edge neuro-literacy, well-established educational modalities, and local community resources. The combination of these methods empowers parents, guardians, and caregivers to enhance their quality of life and alleviate the stigmatization associated with their children, many of whom are medically fragile. (PRNewsfoto/Templer Foundation)

Templer is running the ultra-marathon to raise money and awareness for Templer Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Through Templer Foundation, he established Erin's Light Early Intervention Program in honor of his daughter Erin, who had developmental challenges and passed away in June 2020, shortly before her 16th birthday.

In honor of Erin, Templer Foundation's commitment is to launch programs in underdeveloped countries to support children with developmental disabilities and their families; many of whom are living below the poverty line. These programs are designed to improve the developmental trajectory and provide practical support to these children and their families.

Currently Templer Foundation is focusing on leveraging and integrating the application of cutting-edge neuro-literacy, well-established educational modalities, and local community resources. This has been a passion and focus of Templer Foundation since seeing the positive and powerful impact of neuro-literacy driven programs.

"Running the Marathon des Sables in honor of my daughter Erin is extremely important to me," said Templer. "Carrying on her legacy by spreading the mission of Templer Foundation and Erin's Light Early Intervention Program globally and helping the children and families that need it most is my way of continuing to spread Erin's light and legacy around the world."

Templer is running to raise $1 million for Templer Foundation in honor of his beloved daughter Erin. To support Paul's campaign, donate today at https://www.templerfoundation.org/.

Story continues

www.paultempler.com | www.templerfoundation.org | https://www.marathondessables.com/en/portrait/paul-templer-usa-1332

Contact: Natalie Batten

Phone: (810) 877-5756

Email: natalie@avictoriamae.com

Paul Templer grew up in Africa (Zimbabwe). After school he set off to explore the world; after gallivanting around the globe for a few years he served with the British Army for a while before returning home to a career in the safari industry until “a bad day at the office” – a deadly hippopotamus attack – forced him to rebuild his life and career. Paul Templer has never really been able to hold down a proper job so settled for Adventurer. Entrepreneur. Philanthropist. Author. Speaker. He was raised Catholic, has explored, and dabbled in more religions and spiritual traditions than he can currently name. Mystics, Shamans, poets, televangelists, survivors, barstool philosophers and neuroscientists intrigue him. He believes that crystals are a thing and buys into his horoscope. He’s fan of psychology, philosophy, and science. A voracious learner with (for the most parts) an open mind, who believes that anything is possible, and that gratitude, kindness and love are superpowers that we all possess and that we have the power to utilize them at will if we choose to. Paul loves being a dad and relaxing while enjoying a cup of coffee. (PRNewsfoto/Templer Foundation)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-templer-is-running-marathon-des-sables-ultra-marathon-to-raise-awareness-for-foundation-honoring-his-late-daughter-erin-301509266.html

SOURCE Templer Foundation