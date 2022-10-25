Paula Cooper Promoted To Branch Vice President

Paula Cooper, Branch Vice President

Burg Management Company

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burg Management Company (BMC), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Panama City Beach, is pleased to announce the promotion of Paula Cooper to the position of branch vice president. In her new role, she will assist with day-to-day leadership and management, while overseeing development and implementation of strategic vision and budgeting for BMC. This includes providing support to boards of directors, branch leadership, and community management teams.

Cooper joined BMC in 2012 and served as office manager and director of administrative services prior to her promotion to branch vice president. She previously spent 16 years with a national, publicly traded lending organization. In that role, she served as a liaison to financial institutions with portfolios ranging from $500 million to $1 billion. In addition to strong financial expertise, Cooper brings a broad range of analytical and problem-solving skills with proven leadership capabilities.

“Paula Cooper exemplifies Associa’s commitment to maximizing the success of our clients and her fellow team members,” said John Tague, Associa regional vice president. “She possesses the strategic leadership skills and initiative necessary to excel in her new position and we look forward to working with Paula in her new role.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Story continues

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com



