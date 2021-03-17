Paula Vetter, Medical Advisor to Marijuana Company of America Inc., Discusses hempSMART’s Organic, Plant-Based Products in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a new interview with the Paula Vetter, Marijuana Company of America Inc.’ medical advisor ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp corporation. The interview focusses on her work with the high-quality formulations for hempSMART’s organic, plant-based products.

Paula is the Medical Advisor at hempSMART™. She assists with product development and formulation, and reviews ingredients and product COA's for quality, purity, and efficacy. She produces product education videos and answers scientific and product questions for the global hempSMART market. Paula conducts educational seminars on hemp for the general public as well as for the medical community. Her mission is to educate, inspire and empower individuals and families to take charge of their health and transform their lives, with hempSMART’s superior product line.

Paula Vetter RN, MSN, FNP is a Board-Certified Holistic Family Nurse Practitioner (retired), Certified Herbalist, Reiki Master/Teacher, Certified EFT Practitioner, and Integrative Wellness Coach. She has more than 40 years’ experience in Traditional and Holistic Medicine. Paula was a Critical Care Nursing Instructor at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic for more than a decade, taught Nursing at two Ohio colleges and practiced Primary Care in a busy Family Practice in Medina, Ohio for 18 years, prior to moving her holistic practice to Paso Robles, CA in 2010. With her combined expertise in Traditional Western Medicine and Holistic Medicine, she provides a truly INTEGRATIVE approach to wellness that emphasizes the integrity and harmony of Body, Mind & Spirit.

Vetter discusses how the products from MCOA’s wholly owned hempSMART™ subsidiary differ from their competitors by keeping the focus on the purity, potency, and integrity of the products. “I was recruited when the hempSMART™ subsidiary was first established. They recruited me to help with the formulation of the products, with R&D, and to give an initial scientific review of the products being created. There are so many products in the hemp (and CBD) markets that do not meet the criteria of scientific review. As opposed to so much of the noise and hype out there in these hemp products, MCOA sought out help to ensure they were doing things the right way. We really are dedicated to creating the best of the best when it comes to producing real products that make a real difference.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/march-15-interview-marijuana-company-of-america-mcoa/.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA) is an emerging company and leader offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector. The Company recently transitioned from research & development to a revenue-producing cannabis marketing company focused on sales & marketing of the Company’s line of proprietary botanical legal hemp-based CBD (cannabidiol) “hempSMART™” products.

About hempSMART

hempSMART™ offers an extensive full line of premium CBD organic products that are scientifically driven and double lab tested to ensure purity and potency. The Company will direct the sale of its products to wholesalers, distributors, the medical community, online e-commerce consumer platforms, and a proven network affiliate marketing program. The Company has also launched international sales, production, and marketing expansion.

About hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit:

www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com/

www.hempsmart.com



