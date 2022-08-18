U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,281.25
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,980.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,505.75
    +12.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.70
    +4.60 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.58
    +1.47 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.90
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0160
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    -0.0050 (-0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    20.11
    +0.42 (+2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    -0.1280 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,518.46
    -95.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.69
    -12.13 (-2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.51
    +12.76 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Paulig Adds Flavour with Infor

·3 min read

Paulig chooses Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage to realize its One Paulig business transformation

HELSINKI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Paulig, an international, family-owned food and beverage company, has selected Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage. The industry-specific suite of Infor applications, delivered in the multi-tenant cloud, will support Paulig's business transformation to harmonize processes and streamline its operating model internationally.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)
(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage: www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-food-and-beverage

Paulig is a Finnish family-owned food and beverage company that provides primarily coffees and beverages, Tex Mex and spices, snacks and plant-based choices to an international market. Its brands are Paulig, Santa Maria, Risenta and Poco Loco. The company has 2,300 employees in 13 countries.

"Paulig chose Infor based on its deep industry-specific functionality and having a true modern cloud solution that is always up to date. The solution enhances productivity and visibility through all operations at Paulig," says Marika Lindström, Paulig's CIO.

The solution consists of core ERP (Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage), product life cycle management (Infor PLM for Process), production scheduling (Infor Supply Chain Planning), and warehouse mobility (Infor Factory Track). Like other Infor products, the solution will be running on the Infor OS digital platform, residing on Amazon Web Services.

"Choosing Infor as a partner for our business transformation program will help our organization work as One Paulig. We need to have increased visibility into our processes, which is something that Infor provides with their modern, cloud solution in a trustworthy, industry-specific manner," says Juha Väre, Paulig's CFO. "We believe Infor's capabilities help Paulig reach a new level of efficiency in our organisation and improve services to our customers."

Malin Petterson, Infor EMEA North general manager, says, "We are thrilled to welcome Paulig as a new customer in the Infor family. Infor respects Paulig's strong heritage and brands in Europe."

Juha Levo, Infor country manager for Finland, continues, "With strong roots in Northern Europe for both companies, Infor will serve Paulig with a wide local ecosystem for cooperation and support in all the Paulig operating countries."

About Paulig

Paulig is a family-owned food and beverage company, growing a new, sustainable food culture – one that is good for both people and the planet. Paulig provides all things tasty: coffees and beverages, Tex Mex and spices, snacks and plant-based choices. The company's brands are Paulig, Santa Maria, Risenta and Poco Loco. Paulig's sales amounted to EUR 966 million in 2021. The company has 2,300 passionate employees in 13 countries working around the purpose: For a life full of flavour. Visit www.pauliggroup.com

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 60,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact
Richard Moore
Infor
Richard.Moore@Infor.com
+447976111243

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paulig-adds-flavour-with-infor-301608289.html

SOURCE Infor

Recommended Stories

  • Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers could earn $70,000 minimum resigns

    A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation.

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 3 Surprising Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Three billionaire money managers with phenomenal investing track records have been buying some very odd stocks of late.

  • China Attacks US Chip Handouts While Warning of Market Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a $52 billion program to expand American chipmaking, saying the landmark blueprint contains elements that violate fair market principles and targets Beijing’s own efforts to build a semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    How much money people have put away for retirement naturally varies by age. See how your savings stack up.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO. Philips says it is approximately halfway through a recall of 5.5 million such devices in the United States due to the threat posed by a foam part they contain -- a problem that has alarmed customers, damaged the company's reputation and helped wipe $30 billion off its market capitalisation. The FDA said on Tuesday it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July 31, 2022, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.

  • New Bill Could Delay Your RMDs in Retirement. Will It Hurt or Help Your Wallet?

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • You may be planning for retirement all wrong

    If retirement is nearing (however you define retirement personally), it’s understandable that you’re worrying about the risks you’ll face. Hou compared the actual risks of each (known as objective or empirical risks) with how people assess the probability of those risks (known as subjective risks).

  • Ford holds first Memphis panel, gives more BlueOval City details

    BlueOval City's launch team, including representatives from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation, provided an update on the progress of the project via a panel discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at LeMoyne-Owen College. The discussion touched on several subjects, with notably more specifics than when Ford first held a panel in Brownsville months ago. The panel included: Vanessa Presson, HR manager of the Electric Vehicle Center (TEVC, the term used to describe Ford’s side of the plant) at BlueOval City Ermal Faulkner, director of BlueOval City and electric vehicle (EV) sites Kel Kearns, plant manager, TEVC at BlueOval City Andy Bianco, North American manufacturing, learning, and development manager for Ford Yisel Cabrera, senior manager for economic mobility for Ford Fund, Ford’s nonprofit Neva Burke, HR manager for BlueOval City's SK battery plant Maddison Dean, external affairs manager at SK Battery America One of the chief announcements from Ford so far came from Faulkner, who said that to date, “at least half” of all purchase orders have come from diverse businesses.

  • Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets

    U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher. Traders are increasingly sending unfinished gasoline components from the Gulf Coast to Buckeye Partners LP’s terminal in the Bahamas, also known as Borco, where they are blended into finished gasoline to be sent to the U.S. East Coast. The trade represents a legal workaround to the Jones Act, which requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crew.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Giants Must Face Climate-Liability Suits in States, Appeals Court Rules

    In a setback for companies such as Exxon, Chevron and Shell, the decision is the sixth this year to find that climate lawsuits should play out in state, not federal courts.

  • Oil prices continue to climb as traders digest sharp drop in supplies

    Oil prices continue to climb on Thursday on day after posting their first gain in four sessions as traders continued to digest a sharp drop in U.S. inventories, which has helped to offset concerns about the impact of slowing global economic growth.

  • Australia Considers Cutting Gas Exports, Further Straining Global Supply

    Australia could demand some exporters redirect natural gas to domestic buyers, straining global energy supply further.

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.

  • Tesla Denies Report it Has Lost Another Key Executive

    Tesla , the electric vehicle manufacturer, appears to have a hard time retaining its lawyers. The automaker has had several lawyers resign for various reasons since its general counsel quit in 2019. According to Bloomberg Law, David Searle, who was the head of Tesla's legal department, parted ways with Tesla just under a month ago.

  • Flotilla of Diesel Ships Heads to Europe Amid Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- A fleet of ships carrying diesel, one of the world’s most important fuels, is heading for European markets facing energy-security threats from high temperatures, soaring gas prices, and Russian disruption.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillRussia'

  • Intel Is Left Behind as Chip Stocks Roar Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has been conspicuously missing from a rebound in technology stocks that’s lifted almost every other member of the Nasdaq 100 since the index bottomed in June.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in M