U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,426.75
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,143.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,035.25
    -9.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.20
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.33
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.00
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    +0.07 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,713.76
    -197.31 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,130.45
    +887.77 (+365.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,060.40
    +172.25 (+0.62%)
     

Pave gets Y Combinator to back better startup compensation tools, again

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

Pave, a San Francisco-based startup that helps companies benchmark, plan and communicate compensation to their employees, has raised a $46 million Series B. YC Continuity led the round, which also saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz and Bessemer Venture Partners. The round comes eight months after Pave closed a $16 million Series A round. Today’s financing puts Pave’s valuation at $400 million, up from $75 million one year ago.

Pave launched with an ambitious goal: Can it measure pay across venture-backed tech companies in real time, and help startups move their comp table off of spreadsheets? AngelList and Glassdoor have already tried to build a similar benchmark-worthy data set, but Pave may have a built-in advantage over the companies that tried to fix the same problem before. Y Combinator, which helped incubate Pave and is now leading its most recent round through its later-stage capital vehicle, is one of the largest startup accelerators in the world. Of Pave’s 900 customers to date, one-third come from Y Combinator, and CEO Matthew Schulman only sees that number growing.

“Having YC’s deep support of Pave as the YC-stamped leader in the burgeoning [compensation technology] industry is and will continue to be game changing for our distribution and ability to have ample data coverage in our benchmarking product,” Schulman said. He compared Pave’s distribution trajectory as similar to what fintech company Brex, also backed by Y Combinator Continuity, managed. The founder estimates that 60% of YC companies are active Brex customers.

The reliance on YC could engender platform risk, considering how often the accelerator invests in competitors -- often within the same batch. That said, an investment from Y Combinator Continuity, which does Series B rounds and higher, may be a signal that YC has found the comptech player it wants to back. Ali Rowghani, the managing director of the fund and former COO of Twitter, is joining Pave’s board.

Data is everything for the startup, supporting each of Pave's three main services that it offers to companies. First, Pave uses market and partner data to help companies benchmark salaries for their employees. Second, the startup integrates with HR tools such as Workday, Carta and Greenhouse to give its customers a holistic picture on how employees are currently being compensated, and what makes sense for promotion cycles and salary bumps. And third, the data work culminates into formal offers and compensation packages that employers can then offer to new and old employees.

Pave's current customers account for data on over 65,000 employee records. The first product serves as a free top of funnel service, while the last two are paid services offered up like any ol' enterprise software contract.

The world of compensation is rife with inequity, leading to the gender wage gap, and the gaps we can see in the market regarding minority pay disparity.

Schulman views one of Pave’s goals as getting companies to go from doing their D&I analysis from once a year, to doing it consistently. The company plans to build diversity and inclusion-specific dashboards that allow companies to see inequities and access ways or suggestions to improve their breakdown.

“What gets measured, gets improved,” Schulman said. Pave has begun to track its own compensation and diversity metrics, in an effort to be more transparent with its employees and maybe inspire some companies to do the same. About 33% of Pave's workforce identify as women, compared to an industry average of 28.8%. Half of Pave's executives, and half of Pave's board members, identify as women. The company has committed to having 50% of its client-facing roles, which include customer success managers and sales members, "to be female or persons from underrepresented groups."

On the diversity front, 2020 may prove a tipping point

While Pave is starting to disclose its own internal benchmarks, transparency around diversity isn't yet a standard within tech companies -- it's far easier to get valuations than to get specifics around the makeup of historically overlooked individuals within organizations. Pave recently launched the Pave Data Lab, which uses its data set to showcase compensation trends and inequities within how tech workers are paid. That said, Pave doesn’t currently require the companies it works with to upload gender and race information into their benchmarking tool, and didn't disclose what specific percentage of companies on its platform share that data.

It is hoping noise will make a difference. Pave's compensation benchmarking data is now free for all companies to use, which will bring more data underneath its umbrella, and more standards to the confusing world of compensation.

Recommended Stories

  • India gets its first cryptocurrency unicorn

    Mumbai-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has raised $90 million from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, and Coinbase Ventures, among others.

  • Jeff Clavier's Uncork Capital unveils new team and strategy

    Silicon Valley venture capital firm Uncork Capital is expanding both its team and its strategy, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Uncork is one of the earliest seed-stage investment firms, founded in 2004 by Jeff Clavier.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Personnel moves: Uncork is adding two new general partners in Tripp Jones (ex-August Capital) and Susan Liu (Scale Venture Partners). It's also promoting Andy McLoughlin to co-managing partner, alongside

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Mortgage forbearance is about to end for millions of Americans. Here’s why that’s good news for home buyers

    When the COVID-19 crisis began in the spring of 2020, federal regulators and lawmakers quickly acted to provide relief to homeowners who suddenly found themselves in no position to afford their monthly mortgage payments. Homeowners were initially allowed to request up to 12 months of forbearance on their home loans, during which time they could stop making their monthly payments entirely. Today, an estimated 1.7 million homeowners are in forbearance plans, according to recent data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

  • 3 ways to shrink your student loan debt during Biden's longer payments freeze

    Your loans are now on hold until February. Use that time strategically.

  • What stocks and sectors will benefit from the infrastructure bill?

    What assets are set to score a boost after the Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support Tuesday, putting it on track to possibly be passed by the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden?

  • What’s Behind China’s Crackdowns? Morgan Stanley Has an Answer.

    The regulatory moves may be aimed at addressing income inequality and shifting the economy toward consumption, the bank says.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • CTA's Last Hope To Protect California Trucking From AB5: US Supreme Court

    The California Trucking Association has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review its case against imposing AB5 on the state's trucking sector. It's a last-ditch effort to keep in place a stay that is blocking imposition on the law governing the definition of independent contractors in the state. The last two rounds in the courts did not go well for the CTA. In April, the injunction that kept AB5 from being implemented was overturned by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • My sister’s husband died, but his ex-wife’s name is still listed on the mortgage of his $400,000 house. What happens now?

    ‘My sister is getting ready to retire and be on a fixed income. The balance of the mortgage is approximately $150,000.’

  • Moderna’s stock price is ‘ridiculous,’ says BofA analyst

    Shares of Moderna Inc. have so much that the biotechnology company's valuation is "unjustifiable on a fundamental basis," said analyst Geoff Meacham on Tuesday, as his analysis suggests the stock could fall more than 75% from current levels.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Human rights claims undermine China's investment abroad, report finds

    The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, a global nongovernmental organisation (NGO), logged 679 charges of human rights abuse against Chinese companies operating abroad between 2013 and 2020. Metals and mining drew the most allegations - 236, or 35% of the total. Peru, the world's second-biggest copper producer, and China's neighbour Myanmar, a leading supplier of tin and rare earth ore, were named as hotspots.

  • I’m 60 and have $1 million in my retirement accounts. My house needs a new roof. Should I use my savings to cover the repairs?

    'I am still working but at a job that pays me far less than I used to make, so being able to afford the repairs would require the withdrawal.'

  • Disney faces more doubts as delta variant prolongs pandemic fears

    Just when Americans thought it was safe to return to fun and games, the delta variant has abruptly changed the situation, and no company may feel the pinch more than Walt Disney Co.