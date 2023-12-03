Pavilions CEO search nears final phase

Dec. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — The search for a new permanent leader at the Grand Traverse Pavilions is nearing the finish line.

Out of an initial pool of 11 candidates, county officials narrowed the field to three finalists. The final round of interviews is slated for mid- to late-December. Public notice of those open meetings will be posted on the county website as soon as it is available.

"Every one of our finalists are so passionate about what we do, not just in terms of our residents but also our staff," said Mary Marois, chair of the county Department of Health and Human Services Board, which oversees operations at the Pavilions.

"Our mission is to help aging adults in poverty by providing quality care. Despite our recent problems, I'm very optimistic about our future — we are definitely moving in the right direction."

The current interim CEO, David Hautamaki, is scheduled to leave in early January but may be willing to stay on longer during the transition, she said. Two of the candidates for permanent CEO are from Michigan and one is from Wisconsin. All are certified nursing home administrators.

DHHS officials worked with LeadStat, a healthcare recruitment and consulting firm based near Columbus, Ohio, to select Hautamaki. The firm also is helping during the current search process. Hautamaki replaced former CEO Rose Coleman who resigned in late September following months of financial and operational turmoil.

Haider Kazim joined the DHSS board as its third member, working with Marois and and board member Cecil McNally. Kazim is a Traverse City-based attorney with the national law firm of Cummings, McClorey, Davis and Acho. He specializes in municipal law, labor law and various types of litigation.

The Pavilions, located on the grounds of the Grand Traverse Commons, provides skilled nursing care, assisted living quarters, respite care and rehabilitation services to low-income senior citizens. According to Marois, the Pavilions works in close collaboration with the PACE North (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) on Garfield Avenue. PACE provides outpatient medical and wellness care programs to seniors who prefer to live in their own homes. A financial dispute between PACE North and the Pavilions isn't affecting patient care, she said.

Founded in 1959 as Grand Traverse Medical Care, the Pavilions replaced the former 22-bed Boardman Valley Hospital. In 1998, GTC became the primary component of Grand Traverse Pavilions. Today, it is believed to be the largest county-owned senior care center in Michigan.

The majority of Pavilion residents — 147 at latest count — live in the skilled nursing facility. Another 50 or so live in the assisted living center nearby, which provides a lower level of care. The total capacity is 240 beds. Marois said the "census goal" (patient population count) for 2024 is 155 for the skilled nursing part of the operation.

Severe financial and operational challenges have rocked the Pavilions over the last several years, starting with the COVID pandemic and continuing through 2023. The organization is still awaiting more than $7 million in reimbursements from the IRS, as well as millions more from Medicare and Medicaid, both of which have been delayed for months.

To survive financially during the current money crunch, the Pavilions has been borrowing money from Grand Traverse County using a "voucher" system. County Treasurer Heidi Scheppe said the Pavilions currently has a negative $6.5 million balance with the county.

Scheppe said she is optimistic that the IRS funds will be transferred soon, based on reports from Plante Moran, an accounting firm and management consulting firm working on the case.

Staffing shortages and operational quality problems at the Pavilions have also caused serious concerns recently, both within county government and the public at large. In the past three years, federal inspectors have found 40 deficiencies at the Pavilion involving patient safety, food service and equipment maintenance.

Marois said she is confident that conditions are improving and will continue to improve with the hiring of a permanent CEO.

"I've been working in this field for decades now," she said. "These problems are solvable."

T.J. Andrews, a county board commissioner, is the liaison to the DHHS and a member of an ad hoc county committee looking into operations at the Pavilions. She has been following the CEO search process carefully, as well as the organization's progress on the financial front.

"The Pavilions has a long and famous history of serving our community well," she said. "They have very committed people and I'm very hopeful that they've turned the corner. There are lots of lights in the tunnel, both in terms of financial reimbursement and new leadership."

Andrews said she was impressed by the "high caliber" of finalists for the CEO position. The new CEO will many tasks to prioritize, she said, including financial stability, hiring additional frontline staff and continuous improvements to patient care.

"The entire country is struggling with staffing shortages in the senior care field," she said. "It's a challenge, but overall I'm very hopeful for the next chapter in the history of the Pavilions."