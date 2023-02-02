U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

PAW Patrol: Adventure Play Helps Save The Day at Discovery Cube Los Angeles

·3 min read

New Hands-On, Immersive Exhibit is on Display January 28May 14, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids and families can now play and save the day with the heroic PAW Patrol pups, at the brand-new PAW Patrol: Adventure Play exhibit, that opened this past weekend at Discovery Cube Los Angeles (DCLA). Based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol, which is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airs on Nickelodeon, this interactive exhibit gives kids and their grown-ups an opportunity to run rescue missions and work together to overcome challenges in a fun hands-on environment.

Families will visit Adventure Bay with a group of eight rescue pups. Each pup is inspired by a real-world job like a fire fighter (firedog Marshall), police officer (police pup Chase), construction worker (Rubble), fearless pilot (Skye) and more. Just as the heroic pups, who believe "no job is too big, no pup is too small," work together to protect the community on the TV show, families work together to save the day with a can-do attitude at the museum. In the process, kids learn about different jobs within a community and how those real-life professionals coordinate to keep people safe and happy.

"Problem solving is part of the scientific process and we offer kids a chance to explore and engage with every exhibit at the Discovery Cube Los Angeles" says Luis Almonte, Vice President of Operations, at Discovery Cube Los Angeles. "Paw Patrol: Adventure Play is an incredible addition that is sure to challenge and encourage our youngest visitors in search of STEM-based playful learning experiences while also teaching them valuable life lessons in bravery and heroism."

Each of the pups has special skills, gadgets, and vehicles to help them on their rescue missions. In the exhibit, families are invited to pop on a pup pack containing their own imaginary tools and check out the lay of the land from the lookout tower. They can head to Jake's Mountain and scope things out near the snowy slide to see if anyone is in trouble. They can also board the PAW Patroller, push buttons, and drive it up the mountain to help Rubble and Everest rescue a snowboarder stuck in the snow. Those with a taste for foodie adventures can whip up tasty treats in Porter's Café and help Adventure Bay win the Tallest Cake Competition by stacking cake layers as high as they can. Families can also cruise Adventure Bay aboard the Sea Patroller, steering it to rescue baby seagulls and turtles.

The hands-on, immersive PAW Patrol: Adventure Play exhibit is a fun way for the whole family to learn bravery and heroism, with exciting stories. The whole family will learn how to combine their skills to problem-solve together and save the day.

PAW Patrol: Adventure Play was produced by The Children's Museum of Indianapolis in partnership with Nickelodeon. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit committed to creating extraordinary family learning experiences across the arts, sciences, and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and families.

Discovery Cube Los Angeles is located at 11800 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342 and is open Monday – Sunday; 10 a.m.5 p.m. PT.

ABOUT DISCOVERY CUBE
Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube is an award winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit children's science museum committed to serving the needs and interests of children, educators, and the community at large. With locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, the Cube has hosted over one million children to date to INSPIRE, EDUCATE, and IMPACT young minds with more than one hundred engaging science-based programs, activities, and exhibits. Discovery Cube is focused on four core initiatives - STEM proficiency.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Tania Weinkle; tweinkle@discoverycube.org

©Spin Master Ltd. ™PAW PATROL and all related titles, logos, characters; and SPIN MASTER logo are trademarks of Spin Master Ltd. Used under license. Nickelodeon and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paw-patrol-adventure-play-helps-save-the-day-at-discovery-cube-los-angeles-301737698.html

SOURCE Discovery Cube

