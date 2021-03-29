U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,960.95
    -13.59 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,063.18
    -9.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,020.89
    -117.83 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,160.82
    -60.66 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.91
    -0.06 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.30
    -21.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    -0.40 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6890
    +0.0290 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7300
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,649.48
    +1,287.04 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.94
    +42.79 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.17
    -4.42 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,384.52
    +207.82 (+0.71%)
     

PAX East is canceled, online event planned for July

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

PAX East won't go forward this year, the event's organizers, ReedPop and Penny Arcade, announced on Monday. That's despite a later than usual start date to account for the pandemic. The initial plan was to hold the expo between June 3rd and 6th in Boston. Knowing the situation, organizers didn't sell any tickets or exhibitor spots.

ReedPop and Penny Arcade say they're "cautiously optimistic" PAX West and PAX Unplugged will be able to proceed as planned. The two events are currently scheduled for September 3rd to 6th and December 10th to 12th, respectively. "We will only move forward with a live PAX once we are confident the show will be safe for everyone," the group said. The hope is PAX will be able to return to Boston in 2022. In the meantime, the plan is to hold another PAX Online. This year, it will kick on July 15th and run through to the 18th, with more details to come soon.

  • Visa will allow some transactions to be settled with cryptocurrency

    Support for the USDC stablecoin will streamline crypto-based payments.

  • I Use This All-Natural Cleaning Paste On My Shower Floor, Kitchen Sink, Counters, and My Hands

    Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/EtsyOK, here’s a pop quiz for you: what do your hands, an eggplant, the floor of your shower, and the Pyrex dish you baked lasagna in last night all have in common? That’s right, those are all things you can safely and effectively clean using Scour Cleaning Paste from Humble Suds. And you can add tile and grout, the oven, apples, your feet, plates and silverware, and, of course, the kitchen sink to that list.Buy on Etsy, $15In fact, just about the only thing you can’t clean with this stuff is untreated wood, as the natural oils will seep in and leave a stain. But how much unsealed wood do you really have around the home, anyway?Scour is so safe because it is made of things that are easy to pronounce and not frightening, things like sodium bicarbonate (AKA baking soda), castile soap (AKA hydrolyzed coconut, jojoba, and olive oils), vegetable glycerin (again, a plant-derived oil), and orange and lemongrass oils. In fact, that’s the entirety of the ingredients.Spread out and scrubbed at with a stiff brush, Scour breaks up and lifts away even the toughest grime on tile walls and grout, shower river rock flooring, food-encrusted pots and pans, and so on. Rubbed more gently with a soft rag, it brings a shine to a steel stovetop or quartz counters. And as a hand soap, it leaves your skin feeling soft and, as you may expect, clean.Now, we do need to talk about the smell here. Many cleaning products have a perfectly pleasant scent, while others have an odor that’s… not… good. This stuff? It does not smell good. It smells great. As you clean with it, it’s like you’re holding a bouquet of citrus blossoms instead of a scrub brush or rag. If you prefer the alluring aroma of bleach, then by all means use bleach. But for the rest of us, there’s Scour.Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • SolarWinds hack reportedly accessed emails for key DHS officials

    SolarWinds hackers reportedly compromised the email of Homeland Security officials, including acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

  • MIT study finds labelling errors in datasets used to test AI

    Over three percent of data in the most-cited datasets was deemed inaccurate or mislabeled.

  • Uber adds all-electric vehicles to its list of ride options in London

    Uber users in central London can request an all-electric vehicle instead of a regular ICE or hybrid car.

  • Peacock is removing racist scenes from classic WWE matches

    NBCUniversal's Peacock is removing racist scenes from classic WWE matches as it comes to terms with a troublesome streaming catalog.

  • Amazon's one-day storage sale includes big savings on SanDisk's 1TB microSD card

    If you're looking to boost storage on your smartphone, Switch or other device, Amazon is offering some steep discounts on SanDisk's highest capacity microSD cards as part of its deal of the day.

  • Hong Kong Is Set to Target First SPAC Listing by End of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is expected to have its own blank check company listing framework ready in June for public feedback and targets allowing deals to start by the end of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.The city is looking at tighter rules for sponsors of special purpose acquisition company listings and their buy-out targets than those enforced in the U.S., said the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal deliberations. Officials are keen to address concerns springing up around the hundreds of publicly traded shell companies that have raised money on New York exchanges with the goal of buying a profitable business down the line, the people said.Hong Kong’s financial chief, Paul Chan, has directed the regulator and the stock exchange to come up with a framework that fits its market as the Asian financial hub seeks to get in on a boom in SPAC deals that has mainly been centered in the U.S. Some of the city’s biggest tycoons, including Adrian Cheng, are preparing to or have raised such funds in the U.S.Hong Kong is racing with rival Singapore to become the first Asian hub to green light such vehicles. Yet, after years spent squeezing out shell companies that were seen as a hotbed for pump-and-dump stock manipulation, authorities are taking a cautious approach. Acquisitions by SPACs will have to meet the existing standards for initial public offerings, the people said. The rules also envision a set of conditions for sponsors to meet, including having a track record of managing money, one person said.The time-line could still change should unforeseen regulatory concerns arise, the people said. The guiding principle is to keep the current vetting system of IPOs and reverse takeovers in place and introduce a long-term framework for SPAC issuance, they said.“We regularly look at ways to enhance our IPO regime, as part of our commitment to enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of our IPO market, whilst maintaining market quality,” a spokesman for the exchange said. “We will update the market of any new initiatives as appropriate.” Shares of HKEX rose as much as 1.6% on Monday.A Securities and Futures Commission spokesman said: “We don’t have anything to add at this stage to what the government has said on this matter.”In the past 12 months, more than 700 SPACs -- mostly backed by billionaires, private equity, venture capital and even corporations -- have flocked to New York exchanges, seeking to raise more than $200 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The Hong Kong rules being mulled on sponsors could prevent some of the excesses that U.S. regulators are now growing concerned about. The Securities and Exchange Commission recently warned against buying stakes in SPACs based solely on endorsements from Hollywood actors, professional athletes and other celebrities.SPACs typically put the money raised by selling shares into a trust account that pays interest while the company looks for a target to acquire. If no target is found over a specified period, mostly two years, investors get paid back.A major concern now is that as more and more SPACs sell shares, there will be few viable companies available for them to acquire.The deal boom is “a warning sign” in itself, said Martin Hennecke, Asia investment director at St. James’s Place Wealth Management, which oversees more than $177 billion.Hennecke said that pressure will grow on SPACs over the next two years to secure a good acquisition. “When the deadline approaches for a large number of SPACs, we may see the worst fallout as sponsors are hard-pressed to cut corners with regards to merger quality to avoid liquidation,” he said.One major issue in Hong Kong could become securing liability insurance for SPAC directors and officers against incorrect statements and negligence. Such insurance is already double the cost for many Chinese firms listed in the U.S. because of increased scrutiny and activism in recent years, said Sandra Lee, Asia chief executive at reinsurance broker BMS Group.For the even smaller SPAC market it’s “almost impossible” to get D&O liability insurance, leaving the Chinese owners exposed to claims, Lee said.Exchanges may be better served to sit out the SPAC boom in the long run, Hennecke said. “Ultimately for a long term success for a stock exchange, integrity and investor protection is also part of the equation.”Even so, companies in Hong Kong are welcoming the new avenue to go public, which has already lured some of the city’s super rich. Horizon Ventures, a firm backed by billionaire Li Ka-shing, this year took its three financial technology holdings -- Hippo Enterprises Inc., Doma and Bakkt -- public in SPACs deals valued at $10 billion in total.The firms opted to list via SPACs over a traditional IPO because it offered more benefits to the founders, said Frances Kang, a director at Horizon Ventures. Effectively a merger, a SPAC listing can be completed in a matter of weeks compared with the 12 months it would take to go public in the regular way, she said.“Once you become a public company, nobody’s going to care whether you come here from SPAC, from direct listing or from traditional listing,” Kang said. “SPAC is only an alternative. Ultimately you need to ask yourself whether you are public ready.”(Updates with HKEX shares in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Dow, S&P 500 struggle for direction, tech shares lower on reports of massive margin on investment fund

    U.S. stocks are showing weakness Monday midday following reports that a large investment fund was forced to sell massive holdings in stocks that some fear could ripple through the broader market.

  • A former public servant became her own lawyer and won the discharge of $41,000 in student loans

    A 51-year-old former public servant from Arkansas with $44,000 in student loan debt recently saw all her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in the Western District of Arkansas.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.

  • ‘It would be nice to spend money and go on vacations’: I’m 58 and have lived in my home for 40 years. Should I downsize and rent?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. There are other downsides to renting, to be sure.

  • Square CFO Says There’s ‘Absolutely a Case’ for All Balance Sheets to Have Bitcoin

    Ahuja said her company sees bitcoin and cryptocurrency as "expanding access to financial services" particularly on a global scale.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NIO and Chinese EV Stocks Are Under Pressure. Here’s Why.

    NIO, Li Auto, and XPeng American depositary receipts are down again in early Monday trading. A Chinese editorial called out some problems with the country's electric-vehicle industry.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • U.S. farmers prep for massive corn acreage despite soy rally

    A 45% rally in soybean prices in 11 months was not enough to convince South Dakota farmer DuWayne Bosse to give up any corn acreage on his farm this spring. "The price has to move pretty drastically for us to unhook the corn planters," he said. Even though soybean prices have risen more than corn, which gained 24.7% in the same 11 months, farmers are increasingly opting for the yellow grain in the weeks before planting.

  • Czech billionaire Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash

    Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic's richest man and founder of investment group PPF, was one of five people killed when their helicopter crashed on a skiing trip in Alaska. Kellner, 56, was among the passengers and pilot killed on Saturday in the crash near Knik Glacier northeast of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said. Kellner avoided public attention but was known to be a keen skier.

  • Ex-SEC Chairman Clayton to Advise Brevan-Backed Firm on Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- One River Asset Management, a $2.5 billion firm whose cryptocurrency funds are backed by hedge fund titan Alan Howard, brought on former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton as an adviser, lending credibility to an emerging asset class that still lacks comprehensive regulation.Clayton will be one of three advisers to One River founder and Chief Executive Officer Eric Peters. The other two are Kevin Hassett, who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Donald Trump, and Jonathan Orszag, an economic consultant who previously worked in the Clinton administration.One River was mainly involved in bets on market volatility until the fourth quarter of 2020, when Peters started a digital asset subsidiary and raised funds from clients including Howard and Ruffer LLP to invest in Bitcoin and Ether. A macro investor, he wanted to develop a strategy that would appeal to institutional investors put off by the breathless boosterism common among the crypto-faithful.At the time, Brevan Howard had already acquired 25% of Greenwich, Connecticut-based One River Asset Management. Separately, Howard took a stake in the subsidiary, One River Digital Asset Management.Under Clayton, who left the SEC in December and recently become non-executive chairman of Apollo Global Management Inc., regulators determined Bitcoin and Ether weren’t securities, removing an overhang that could have impeded trading and acceptance of those tokens. He said he welcomed the opportunity to discuss and debate the evolving role of cryptocurrencies and related instruments from the other side of the table.Embracing Digital Assets“The digitization of our financial ecosystem isn’t just is coming, it’s already here,” Clayton said in an interview. “Three years ago, I didn’t believe we would be where we are today -- the number of respected investors who have embraced digital assets. I would not have predicted this level of take-up.”Those investors include hedge fund managers Paul Tudor Jones and Ray Dalio, as well as Dawn Fitzpatrick, chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management. Clayton said he doesn’t own any digital assets and isn’t required as part of his advisory role to invest in One River’s funds.Rather than currency alternatives, Peters sees digital assets as stores of value that can help diversity a portfolio and provide a hedge against inflation at a time when central bank liquidity is distorting prices of traditional investments. His timing was prescient, too.One River started buying Bitcoin in November, when the price was about $15,000. It has since more than tripled and his firm, which managed some $1 billion before then, now oversees $2.5 billion.“It’s no longer possible to understand what’s happening in markets, let alone where we’re going, without a deep understanding of digital assets, blockchain, tokenization and virtualization,” Peters said. “The real institutional flows haven’t even started yet.”HardlinerHe said One River is in discussions with other investors and the consulting firms that advise them on asset allocation.Clayton, a lawyer, developed a reputation among crypto-enthusiasts as a hardliner. While he was at the SEC, the agency blocked initial coin offerings, rejected applications for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and sued Ripple Labs Inc. for not registering its token sales.He said his role at One River shouldn’t be read as a change in view on the importance of the rule of law and of regulation, whether in crypto or anywhere else.“I see a wide range of outcomes for digital assets that include strong government regulation, domestically and globally,” Clayton said. “The time frame is uncertain, but I expect there will be international coordination if not international consensus around digital assets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.