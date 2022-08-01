U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,120.75
    -12.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,723.00
    -102.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,935.50
    -36.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.00
    -9.30 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.66
    -0.96 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.50
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.19
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0235
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -1.00 (-4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4070
    -0.7830 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,426.88
    -371.71 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.52
    -10.87 (-1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,933.27
    +131.63 (+0.47%)
     

Pax8 Acquires New Zealand Cloud Company Umbrellar

Pax8
·3 min read
Pax8
Pax8

DENVER, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it has acquired Umbrellar, a services-led Microsoft cloud solutions provider that offers cloud managed services, migration, advisory services, and cloud procurement for over 1,000 New Zealand businesses. 

The acquisition enables Pax8 to expand to the New Zealand market, empowering its fast-growing partner base to accelerate digital transformation locally and globally.

“As we continue to expand into the APAC region, the Umbrellar acquisition will be key to our growth in the New Zealand market,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “Together, our technology, people, and resources will enable businesses in the APAC region to modernize, digitally transform, and fuel growth with cloud solutions.”

Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Umbrellar’s mission is to deliver the technology for tomorrow's world to its partners through first-class professional services and its procurement platform. As a leading Microsoft cloud provider, the company was named Microsoft NZ Partner of the Year in 2019.

“We are excited to welcome 50 new employees from Umbrellar to the Pax8 Asia team,” said Chris Sharp, SVP at Pax8 Asia. “The team at Umbrellar are experts in cloud-enabling businesses in New Zealand, and they are the number one service provider of Microsoft cloud in the market. With a focus on infrastructure managed services, assessment, migration, and optimization, their technical expertise and award-winning professional services will prove to be a value-add for Pax8 partners.”

“We are thrilled about the opportunity this acquisition creates for our people, partners, and mutual customers,” said Dave Howden, CEO at Umbrellar. “As a premium Microsoft CSP in New Zealand, and with what I consider the most talented Microsoft engineering team in the region, I’m excited we can continue to support our ecosystem of partners and customers here in NZ and now extend globally as part of the Pax8 Asia team.”

To learn more about the Pax8 acquisition of Umbrellar, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on FacebookLinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Umbrellar
Umbrellar is an award winning, services-led Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider. The company provides cloud managed services, migration, and advisory services, as well as cloud procurement for over 1,000 NZ businesses.

Umbrellar’s mission is to 'Deliver the Tech for Tomorrow's World' via first class professional and managed services, and its self-service procurement platform, mycsp.io.

Pax8 media contact:

Amanda Lee
CVP, Global Communications
alee@pax8.com

Umbrellar media contact:

Nadia Phillips
Head of Marketing & Business Operations
Nadia.phillips@umbrellar.com


Recommended Stories

  • Healius Limited's (ASX:HLS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 97% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Healius Limited ( ASX:HLS ) by projecting its future...

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC)

    Does the August share price for New Hope Corporation Limited ( ASX:NHC ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Ardent Leisure Group (ASX:ALG) shareholders have endured a 21% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

    For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock...

  • China's July factory activity grows at slower pace - Caixin PMI

    The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) eased to 50.4 in July from 51.7 in the previous month. China's major manufacturing hubs, including the commercial hub Shanghai, saw a solid rebound in June from widespread COVID lockdowns in spring, but the recovery has started to fade amid fresh virus flare-ups and weakening domestic and global demand, as well as a prolonged property market slump. The findings were slightly better than the government's official PMI on Sunday that showed China's factory activity unexpectedly contracting in July.

  • Asia Factory Activity Tumbles on Supply, Weaker Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s factories continued to report weakening activity in July amid lingering supply chain complications and a slowing global economy.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesPurchasing manag

  • Hong Kong to Report Contraction in GDP as Global Headwinds Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will report a contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said, with global economic headwinds clouding the outlook for the financial hub.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Fin

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady over weekend, record monthly gains

    Bitcoin held steady over the weekend and closed July trading at US$23,737 in Asia, posting monthly gains of nearly 24% — its highest since October last year, where it gained 40% in a calendar month. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether rally continues in Friday afternoon trading in Asia Fast facts Bitcoin and Ethereum both fell […]

  • China’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracted in July while property sales continued to shrink, highlighting the fragility of the economy’s recovery amid sporadic Covid outbreaks and adding to calls for more policy stimulus to fuel growth.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The economic highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report for July, coming out on Friday morning.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • These Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform

    Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), the metaverse, and all the sorts have been intriguing technological trends that excited many investors last year. Though most of the hype has died down and valuations have contracted, such themes are not going anywhere. In fact, it may be wise to reconsider many of the fallen VR/AR stocks before they have a chance to heat up again. Understandably, investors have soured on technology stocks, with rates poised to rise quickly. Inflation continues to li

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Investors are snapping up homes at a furious rate — in some regions they bought up to 20% of houses for sale

    First-time homebuyers who struggled to snag a property this past spring might have been competing with deep-pocketed investors. While the share of investor purchases has fallen from its February peak of 9.7%, investors still scooped up 9.5% of homes in April, up 64% from the same time in 2019 and just about double the share of homes they purchased at the same point in 2015, according to a new analysis from Realtor.com. “In the shorter term, everyday home shoppers should be prepared to face tough competition from a group that has deep pockets, often filled with cash,” Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in a statement.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Stock Market Rally Bets On Just-Right Outlook; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals

    The market rally had big gains in a critical week. Apple and Exxon flashed aggressive buys. China EV sales loom.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Whirlpool Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Investors often turn to dividend stocks during periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth because they provide income streams when capital gains growth is difficult to come by. The strategy is sound as the asset managers at Hartford Funds found dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the S&P 500 index over 91 years, stretching back to 1930. While there have been two decades during that period when stocks generated negative returns, dividend stocks still generated growth even in those challenging periods.

  • Large Fund Sells AMD Stock. It Bought Intel, AT&T, and Starbucks.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio halved an investment in AMD, and bought shares of Intel, AT&T, and Starbucks in the second quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Leads 5 Stocks To Watch Near Buy Points

    Warren Buffett energy favorite Occidental Petroleum is near a buy point, but earnings are due Tuesday. Check out this week's stocks to watch.

  • Ford: Strong Earnings Prove the Sky Isn't Falling

    On Wednesday afternoon, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stellar second-quarter earnings results. Revenue surpassed $40 billion for the first time since 2019, while the company's adjusted operating margin reached 9.3%, powering a huge earnings beat. To some extent, Ford's second-quarter earnings may have benefited from favorable timing of shipments.

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.