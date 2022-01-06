U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,705.42
    +4.84 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,314.97
    -92.14 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,122.08
    +21.91 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.96
    +5.96 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.75
    +1.90 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    -36.00 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -1.08 (-4.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0270 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7540
    -0.3760 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,018.63
    -3,470.80 (-7.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.06
    -7.28 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.96
    -74.91 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JOBS:

Another 207,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Pax8 Agrees to Acquire Cloud Services Distributor TVG to Expand into the Baltic Region

Pax8
·3 min read

Continues Company’s Mission to Advance Digital Transformation Worldwide

ZWOLLE, Netherlands, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced an agreement to acquire TVG, a leading cloud services and software distributor in northeastern Europe that continually strives to increase the quality of services, product portfolio, and knowledge offered to partners.

The acquisition will provide Pax8 entrance into the Baltic States of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to continue advancing digital transformation globally.

“Gartner predicts that end-user spending on public cloud services will reach $482 billion in 2022,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “Now more than ever, it is critical that companies migrate their technology to the cloud to maintain pace with the evolving market demands. This acquisition enables Pax8 to expand into the Baltic States to offer partners access to its award-winning marketplace, education, and localized support. Together, we are enabling partners worldwide to capitalize on the market opportunities with cloud technology and drive the digital transformation.”

Headquartered in Riga, Latvia, TVG has been operating in the Baltic States for over 20 years and serves more than 1,000 partners. TVG is an authorized Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider, and its vast solutions portfolio includes Adobe, Corel, Altaro, TeamViewer, ManageEngine, and several other industry-leading global technologies.

"With its technology and vision, Pax8 is having an incredible impact on SMBs worldwide by empowering them with enterprise-grade cloud solutions," said Harald Nuij, Managing Director at Pax8 Europe. "We are thrilled to welcome TVG to offer partners in the Baltic States access to innovative solutions, streamlined processes, professional services, and comprehensive support to build robust technology stacks, delivering greater value to their clients.”

Street continued: "We are excited to welcome TVG employees and partners that share in our values vision to provide a world-class client experience. We look forward to building on new successes together."

To learn more about the acquisition or sign up to become a partner, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8
Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About TVG
At TVG, we understand and take our role as a trusted advisor very seriously. We are determined to get it right every time. This applies to the products and services we provide, to the people we employ. The right talent and training, combined with a solid understanding of our commitment to excellence, elevate the TVG brand above the rest.

Media contact:
John Trent
PR Manager at Pax8
jtrent@pax8.com


Recommended Stories

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Sundial Growers and Alcanna Inc. Announce the Agreement to Revised Consideration Under the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial") and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders (the "Alcanna Shareholders") for their common shares of Alcanna (each, an "Alcanna Share") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") by including a cash component.

  • 5 Red Flags for Sea Limited's Future

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has generated massive returns since its IPO in Oct. 2017. On Jan. 4, Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) sold 14.5 million shares of Sea at an average price of $208 to $212 per share. The $3 billion sale reduced Tencent's stake from 21.3% to 18.7%.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with high yields. To skip our analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to 5 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to a report published by Global X, between 1960 to 2017, stocks paying high dividends outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of […]

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • Alibaba Stock Rises Despite Tech’s Tumble and a Price Target Cut. Here’s Why.

    Investors wouldn’t be blamed for thinking the recent selloff in technology stocks could only add more weight to the weakened shoulders of Alibaba.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • 2022 Market Prediction: These 5 Stocks Will Be Winners

    Fortunately, Disney (NYSE: DIS) closed its fiscal year 2021 on a solid note. The year-over-year improvement was especially true for its segment that includes theme parks, which saw revenue almost double in its fourth quarter ended Oct. 3, to $5.45 billion from $2.7 billion in the year-ago period. With its theme parks open, and a robust and growing streaming segment, 2022 could be the year Disney's business returns to full strength.

  • Tesla Stock Is Falling Again. Why Shares Are Giving Back Big Delivery Gains.

    Tesla opened the year with strong fourth-quarter delivery numbers, sending shares up 13.5% on the first trading day of the new year. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates and stock price targets for Tesla. It’s harder to lose a lot of money quickly in a less volatile stock.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Investors need to look out for a potential development that could send Nvidia stock into a tailspin.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Nvidia Stock Faces Short-Term Pressures. Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Truist cut its price target on Nvidia, but remained optimistic on the stock's long-term performance .