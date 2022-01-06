Pax8 Agrees to Acquire Cloud Services Distributor TVG to Expand into the Baltic Region

Continues Company’s Mission to Advance Digital Transformation Worldwide

ZWOLLE, Netherlands, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced an agreement to acquire TVG, a leading cloud services and software distributor in northeastern Europe that continually strives to increase the quality of services, product portfolio, and knowledge offered to partners.



The acquisition will provide Pax8 entrance into the Baltic States of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to continue advancing digital transformation globally.

“Gartner predicts that end-user spending on public cloud services will reach $482 billion in 2022,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “Now more than ever, it is critical that companies migrate their technology to the cloud to maintain pace with the evolving market demands. This acquisition enables Pax8 to expand into the Baltic States to offer partners access to its award-winning marketplace, education, and localized support. Together, we are enabling partners worldwide to capitalize on the market opportunities with cloud technology and drive the digital transformation.”

Headquartered in Riga, Latvia, TVG has been operating in the Baltic States for over 20 years and serves more than 1,000 partners. TVG is an authorized Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider, and its vast solutions portfolio includes Adobe, Corel, Altaro, TeamViewer, ManageEngine, and several other industry-leading global technologies.

"With its technology and vision, Pax8 is having an incredible impact on SMBs worldwide by empowering them with enterprise-grade cloud solutions," said Harald Nuij, Managing Director at Pax8 Europe. "We are thrilled to welcome TVG to offer partners in the Baltic States access to innovative solutions, streamlined processes, professional services, and comprehensive support to build robust technology stacks, delivering greater value to their clients.”

Street continued: "We are excited to welcome TVG employees and partners that share in our values vision to provide a world-class client experience. We look forward to building on new successes together."

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About TVG

At TVG, we understand and take our role as a trusted advisor very seriously. We are determined to get it right every time. This applies to the products and services we provide, to the people we employ. The right talent and training, combined with a solid understanding of our commitment to excellence, elevate the TVG brand above the rest.

