Pax8 Asia Adds Five More Vendors to Cloud Marketplace

QUEENSLAND, Australia, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced BitTitan, Call2Teams, Liongard, Nerdio, and Printix are now available for its Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners in the APAC regions.



“We are building on the momentum in the APAC markets and bringing on world-class technology vendors to enable our partners to thrive,” said Chris Sharp, CEO at Pax8 Asia. “We understand the pain points of MSPs and are committed to enabling them to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk. Adding these five new vendors will provide partners more choice in building their technology stacks for clients.”

In the last 30 days, Pax8 announced its acquisition of Umbrellar, a services-led Microsoft cloud solutions provider that offers cloud-managed services, migration, advisory services, and cloud procurement for over 1,000 New Zealand businesses, and the availability of Microsoft solutions, designating Pax8 as an Indirect provider in the Australia and New Zealand markets.

Learn more about the vendors:

BitTitan empowers IT service professionals to successfully deploy and manage cloud technologies through automation. MigrationWiz is the industry-leading SaaS solution for mailbox, document, public-folder, and Microsoft Teams migrations between a wide range of Sources and Destinations. Voleer is a solution that centralizes and automates IT tasks, helping empower IT service professionals to streamline daily operations and eliminate redundancies.

Call2Teams is offered by Qunifi, and the services are hosted within the Microsoft Azure cloud, operating across a global infrastructure spanning four continents. The service has built-in enterprise security and resilience and the necessary connections to the Microsoft infrastructure to deliver a high-quality service.

Liongard is the only automation platform that delivers unified visibility across the stack. By centralizing deep system data, Liongard empowers faster resolutions, eliminates unnecessary escalations, and enables MSPs to create alerts and reports to easily manage customers’ systems.

Nerdio empowers MSPs to build and rapidly grow successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure. Nerdio for Azure is the definitive Azure solution for MSPs that delivers easy deployment, packaging, pricing, ongoing management, cost-optimization, and security of IT environments.

Printix provides a simple, affordable, and scalable cloud-based print management solution. The company offers a smart way to install, operate, maintain, replace, manage, and optimize complex print environments to reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and lower the cost of office printing.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 250,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

