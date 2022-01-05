U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,792.29
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,886.24
    +86.59 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,530.69
    -92.03 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.36
    +2.48 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.31
    +1.32 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.50
    +9.90 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    -0.0140 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8170
    -0.3090 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,674.25
    -605.01 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.95
    +6.35 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.09
    +22.94 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Pax8 Named 2022 Best Place to Work in Colorado in Four Categories by Built In Colorado

Pax8
·3 min read

Company Lands a Top Spot on the List for Four Consecutive Years

DENVER, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it was honored in Built In’s 2022 list of Best Places to Work in Colorado for the fourth consecutive year. It earned a top spot on the Best Benefits in Colorado list for the third straight year. In addition to the two outstanding categories, Pax8 was named to the Best Large Companies to Work For in Colorado and the Best National Companies to Work For lists. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise companies, and honors both remote-first employers and companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“We are honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Colorado for the fourth consecutive year, and in four different categories for 2022,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “At Pax8, our employees’ health and well-being are our top priority. In 2021, we established innovative new programs and offered additional resources to provide elevated support during challenging and uncertain times. The awards reflect our dedication to our employees and commitment to culture.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings to reflect the benefits candidates frequently search on Built In.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

To learn more about Pax8 and explore career opportunities, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8
Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Built In
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places To Work
Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Media contact:
John Trent
PR Manager at Pax8
jtrent@pax8.com


Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Evergrande Gets a New Reason to Worry

    The debt-laden property developer has come under tightening regulatory scrutiny, leading to nasty surprises.

  • Palantir Gets Data Pact With Korean Shipbuilding Giant Hyundai Heavy Industries

    Palantir will provide a big data platform for Hyundai Heavy's core businesses, including shipbuilding and offshore engineering.

  • Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton announces her exit

    Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton plans to retire in June to pursue outside interests, CEO Charles Scharf announced in an email to employees. Norton told risk management employees in a separate memo seen by Bloomberg that the pandemic made her realize it was time to do some things she wanted to do outside her career, and she expressed her confidence that the team could “continue building on the foundation we’ve put in place.”

  • Omicron Pushes Wall Street Toward Work-From-Home Future

    Banks such as JPMorgan and Goldman drew staff back into the office last year, but Covid-19’s resurgence is forcing them to bend to employees’ desire to work from a distance.

  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SGH first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's earnings conference call and webcast to discuss SGH's first quarter fiscal 2022 results. Joining me on the call today are Mark Adams, chief executive officer; Jack Pacheco, chief operating officer; and Ken Rizvi, chief financial officer.

  • Palantir and Hyundai Heavy Industries Will Form Big Data Platform in $25 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. plans to build a new big data platform in partnership with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. The move could position Palantir to boost its growing commercial business outside the U.S. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Sa

  • FDA is postponing inspections through mid-January due to rising COVID-19 cases

    The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it has postponed "certain inspectional activities" through Jan. 19 due to the spread of the omicron variant, in order "to ensure the safety of its employees and those of the firms it regulates." The regulator said it will continue to move forward with what it calls "mission-critical work."

  • Ford Americas president talks F-150 Lightning demand, chip crisis, and electric vehicle competition

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of the Americas and International Markets Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford's F-150 electric truck demand and the increasing production of electric vehicles.

  • Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a...

  • Natural-Gas Crisis Pushes German Utilities Into Dash for Cash

    European energy companies are racing to secure billions of euros in funds, a sign of the strains caused by dramatic moves in natural-gas and power prices this winter.

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • Starbucks says U.S. workers must get COVID-19 vaccine or tests

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp will require its U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing in order to comply with new federal mandates, the company said in an update sent to employees on Monday. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has set a new date of Feb. 9 for large employers to require either full vaccination or weekly testing as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads quickly throughout the United States. The explosion of new cases has sidelined workers across the country, delaying the start of some schools, closing some restaurants and causing major disruptions at airlines.

  • Ford's Moves Are Electrifying: Here's How to Trade It

    Within two years, Ford expects to have the capacity to produce 600,000 battery electric vehicles per annum.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Former BMW employee charged with corruption

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Prosecutors in Munich have charged a former senior employee of BMW with corruption and of having defrauded the German carmaker of millions of euros, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday. The man was charged with 18 counts of commercial corruption and 33 counts of breach of trust at the expense of the carmaker, a court spokesperson said, confirming a report in German magazine WirtschaftsWoche. A spokesperson for BMW said the company could not comment on an ongoing case.

  • Oil up modestly ahead of U.S. inventory data

    Oil futures hold modest gains early Wednesday after industry data shows a large drop in U.S. crude inventories but a build in product supplies ahead of official figures.

  • Foresight Expands Chinese Market Presence with Establishment of Local Subsidiary

    The fully owned Changzhou-based company will serve as the center for future collaborations with potential Chinese customers