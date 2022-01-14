Pax8 Names Scott Chasin Chief Technology Officer

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it has named Scott Chasin as Chief Technology Officer. In his role, Chasin will oversee the expansive team of engineers, manage the research and development initiatives, and intellectual property for the company.



“Scott is a visionary who has a proven track record for delivering innovation and thought leadership,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “We are excited he is joining the Pax8 leadership team as CTO as we are building our revolutionary product roadmap to address the current and future needs of our partners. His unique approach to business and technology will enable us to create, prioritize, and establish a framework that modernizes the industry.”

Chasin, a serial entrepreneur, has founded many successful startups focusing on various fields, including collaboration, security, and cloud technology. In his impressive career spanning over 30 years, he has served as Chief Technology Officer for several industry-leading companies, where he built dynamic teams and led their technological advancements. As an early supporter of cloud technology, Chasin has focused much of his career on creating advanced solutions for the changing market demands. Additionally, he has held numerous board positions, offering oversight and guidance to new organizations entering the industry.

“Pax8 has established itself as an industry disruptor that will go beyond conventional thinking,” said Chasin. “We are committed to creating an innovative product strategy with differentiated offerings that continue to help our partners solve the challenges they face. I am excited to embark on the journey with Pax8 and help define a new market category through development and continual innovation.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

