U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,205.25
    +29.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,861.00
    +137.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,038.50
    +146.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,318.50
    +17.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.87
    +1.01 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.30
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.43
    +0.32 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    -0.61 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3951
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9890
    +0.3920 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,282.75
    -606.68 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,291.76
    +10.51 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,001.50
    +37.83 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
COMING UP:

New jobless claims likely fell to a fresh pandemic-era low of 540,000

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Paxos raises $300 million to build a cryptocurrency infrastructure giant

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Paxos has raised a $300 million Series D funding round led by Oak HC/FT. With today’s funding the round, the company is now valued at $2.4 billion. The company has been building infrastructure and white-label services for enterprise clients that want to offer cryptocurrency products to their own customers.

In particular, Paxos has partnered with PayPal for its cryptocurrency features. Since October 2020, PayPal customers have been able to buy, hold and sell a handful of crypto assets — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Venmo, a PayPal subsidiary, added the same cryptocurrency features just a few days ago.

Investors in today’s funding round include Declaration Partners, PayPal Ventures, Mithril Capital, Senator Investment Group, Liberty City Ventures and WestCap.

Paxos offers different products, such crypto trading and settlement, custody and the ability to issue tokens. It focuses on big enterprise clients, such as Revolut, Crédit Suisse, Société Générale and StoneX.

The company tries to be as compliant as possible. And it plans to remain committed to regulation across several geographies and verticals.

For instance, Paxos plans to launch the Paxos National Trust Bank and to apply for a Clearing Agency registration with the SEC in the U.S. In Singapore, the company is applying for a Major Payment Institution license. Paxos thinks that this regulation edge will foster partnerships with more enterprise clients looking for safe cryptocurrency opportunities.

Paxos has also launched its own stablecoin called Paxos Standard (PAX). Stablecoins are crypto assets like BTC or ETH. But the value of PAX is indexed on USD. At any point in time, one PAX is worth one USD. Other popular stablecoins include Tether and USDC.

The company also lets you issue your own branded stablecoin. For instance, Binance has worked with Paxos to issue BUSD on its platform. As expected, one BUSD is also worth one USD.

Paxos is also well known for PAX Gold, a digital asset that is backed by physical gold. It’s an alternative to gold ETFs that should be more efficient as it lives on the Ethereum blockchain.

Finally, Paxos has its own cryptocurrency exchange called itBit. According to CoinMarketCap, itBit only features a handful of trading trading pairs. It isn’t meant to be a consumer-facing exchange but it powers Paxos’ other products.

Venmo adds support for buying, holding and selling cryptocurrencies

Recommended Stories

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now As Bitcoin Falls And Ethereum Hits Record Highs?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Nexon Joins Tesla in Bitcoin Bet With $100 Million Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Nexon Co. said it bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin, joining a list of tech companies embracing the digital currency.The online game provider acquired 1,717 Bitcoins at an average price of about $58,226 each, including fees and expenses. The purchase represents less than 2% of Nexon’s total cash and cash equivalents on hand, and is the largest-ever purchase of digital currency made by a company traded in Tokyo, Nexon said.“Our purchase of bitcoin reflects a disciplined strategy for protecting shareholder value and for maintaining the purchasing power of our cash assets,” Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “In the current economic environment, we believe Bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments.”A growing number of global firms including Tesla Inc. and Square Inc. have moved to purchase Bitcoin in recent months, with more starting to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Firms in Japan, which was an early leader in Bitcoin acceptance, have been slow to join this trend.Nexon said it intended to guard itself against a potential drop in the value of non-digital currencies in case of inflation, with Mahoney seeing Bitcoin as a “form of cash likely to retain its value, even if it is not yet widely-recognized as such.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. arrests alleged 'Bitcoin Fog' money launderer

    U.S. officials on Tuesday arrested Roman Sterlingov, the alleged principal operator of cryptocurrency money laundering website Bitcoin Fog, according to a federal court filing. Sterlingov, a citizen of Russia and Sweden, was detained in Los Angeles on money-laundering related charges. Bitcoin Fog, launched in 2011, is one of the original Bitcoin "tumbler" or "mixer" services designed to help users anonymize cryptocurrencies payments, especially on so-called darknet online markets that trafficked in drugs and other illegal products, according to a legal statement accompanying the criminal complaint by Internal Revenue Service special agent Devon Beckett.

  • Lego theme park to open in New York in summer

    The developers of Legoland New York Resort say they are on schedule to open this summer, a year later than initially planned, due to the pandemic. (April 28)

  • Exclusive: Government, industry push bitcoin regulation to fight ransomware scourge

    Government and industry officials confronting an epidemic of ransomware, where hackers freeze the computers of a target and demand a payoff, are zeroing in on cryptocurrency regulation as the key to combating the scourge, sources familiar with the work of a public-private task force said. In a report on Thursday, the panel of experts is expected to call for far more aggressive tracking of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. While those have won greater acceptance among investors over the past year, they remain the lifeblood of ransomware operators and other criminals who face little risk of prosecution in much of the world.

  • Crypto Ransomware Epidemic Attracts Potential Financial Regulatory Clampdown

    A panel consisting of government officials and industry experts is expected to call for more aggressive regulation on Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. This is in light of the growing prevalence of ransomware.

  • Will the IRS Come After Your Bitcoin Soon?

    If you made money off your bitcoin trades, the IRS will probably want to tax your cryptocurrency gains.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Gains Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slides Despite Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday, as the stock market eyed the start of the Fed meeting. Tesla stock slid on earnings late.

  • This software engineer used cryptocurrency to buy his dream home — but the process wasn’t entirely straightforward

    When Terrance Leonard first started seriously investing in the cryptocurrency space in 2019, his original goal was to achieve financial independence. The long-term plan was to invest enough in crypto that he could cash out of some of those investments, purchase real-estate assets and rent those out to earn additional income. Leonard, who works as a software engineer in Washington, D.C., already owned a row-home.

  • Elon Musk says U.S. SEC is sometimes 'too close' to Wall Street hedge funds

    "They have an important role to play in protecting the public from getting swindled, but are sometimes too close to Wall St hedge funds imo (in my opinion)," Musk said on Twitter. Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the SEC is considering new guidance to rein in growth projections made by SPACs, or listed blank-check companies, including clarification of when they qualify for certain legal protections. Musk has had his own run-ins with the SEC.

  • Dogecoin’s Major Price Increase: Is It a Worthwhile Investment?

    If you're bored with index funds and you're ready to roll the dice on one of those sexy and mysterious new alternative investments, you have plenty of options. One of those options involves a Japanese...

  • Cryptocurrency firm Paxos raises $300 million at $2.4 billion valuation

    Existing investors, including PayPal Ventures, Declaration Partners and Senator Investment Group, also participated in the round, Paxos said. The latest investment in Paxos underscores surging investor interest in crypto firms, which have seen their perceived value increase in lockstep with bitcoin's rise. "Demand for our enterprise solutions has accelerated much faster than we could have anticipated," said Charles Cascarilla, co-founder and chief executive officer of Paxos.

  • With Millions Skipping Their Second Vaccine Dose, Here's Why You Should Keep That Appointment

    The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two separate doses to be fully effective, which is why it's worrisome that almost 8 percent of people who got their first shot are not going back for their second, according to new CDC research. That comes out to around five million people and represents an uptick from earlier in the rollout, when about 3.4 percent of people missed their second shot.

  • US Man Pleads Guilty to SIM-Swap Attacks Targeting High Profile Crypto Accounts

    Eric Meiggs focused his attacks on those he considered "OG" or original gangster of crypto social media.

  • London-listed crypto miner Argo Blockchain turns first profit after bitcoin's wild ride

    Peter Wall, CEO, said: 'Argo crossed a major inflexion point in 2020 in its history by achieving full-year profitability on a 120% increase in revenue.'

  • No more kebabs for bitcoins as Turkey's crypto-payment ban looms

    Kebab chef Kadir Oner hoped to boost his new business by accepting payment in cryptocurrencies, but a ban by Turkish authorities will force him next month to fall back on payment methods as traditional as his spit-roasted meat. Interest in cryptocurrencies has boomed in Turkey, where double digit inflation and a tumbling lira make them an attractive alternative investment, and Oner says that customers used them to settle between 5% and 10% of their bills. But Turkey's Central Bank sees dangers in the new practice, and on April 16 banned the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets for purchases from April 30, citing "irreparable" damage and transaction risks.

  • Microsoft is fixing the pain of arranging Windows 10 apps on multiple displays

    If you use a multi-monitor setup on Windows 10 for gaming, work or because they're built right into your laptop, Microsoft has some good news.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – April 29th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. A move back through early highs would bring resistance levels into play.

  • StanChart to cut branch network in half, quarterly profit beats expectations

    LONDON (Reuters) -Standard Chartered PLC is to reduce its global branch network by half to around 400 to cut long-term costs after the British bank reported a stronger than expected first-quarter profit. "Those markets that are higher on branch numbers we'll be looking at more closely," StanChart's CFO Andy Halford told reporters, without giving more details, beyond noting branch numbers in the lender’s most profitable market Hong Kong were modest. The cost-cutting drive came as StanChart posted an 18% increase in first-quarter pre-tax profit, beginning a recovery from the economic hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • European Investment Bank Issues $121M Digital Notes Using Ethereum

    Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander SA, and Societe Generale AG served as joint managers.