Would You Pay $60 For Trump’s New Bible? See How He Could Make Millions

BRENDAN MCDERMID / POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump has endorsed a lot of things in the past — such as vodka, steaks and fragrances. More recently, Donald Trump has been encouraging people to purchase a new Bible, the “God Bless the USA” Bible, named after a song by country singer Lee Greenwood. Trump often begins and ends his rallies to the tune of Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Check Out: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring — How Changes Will Impact Retirees

Read Next: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

In March 2024, right before the Easter holiday, Trump announced the new Bible in a video on his Truth Social platform, according to AP News.

“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible,” he wrote.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

What Is Donald Trump’s Bible and What Does it Include?

The New King James version of the Bible includes a handwritten version of the chorus of Greenwood’s song, along with copies of the Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance. It is priced at $59.99 plus shipping and taxes.

While Trump is not selling the Bible, he is receiving royalties from the purchase — and it has been nicknamed the “Trump Bible” by several publications.

Learn More: How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth As He Seeks Reelection?

Trump’s Financial Issues

The release of the “Trump Bible” is timely, as it comes on the heels of mounting legal pressure on the 45th president. In 2024, Trump faces a string of investigations that could shape his future. This includes a multi-million dollar lawsuit — to the tune of a potential $454 million, per The New York Times, related to a New York civil fraud allegation — in addition to other criminal cases and several civil lawsuits.

How Many Bibles Has He Sold So Far?

The success of the “Trump Bible” launch will be measured by sales figures, with the potential for substantial earnings if it gains traction. But how many Bibles has Trump sold so far?

To date, the anticipation surrounding the book and its potential to resonate with the American public has generated mixed reviews and interest. There have been no official sales numbers announced yet — but this doesn’t mean he won’t be able to translate his popularity among his loyal fan base into actual sales.

Trump’s historical financial successes haven’t always been linear. Although his current net worth recently reached $6.4 billion, as detailed by Forbes, some of his holdings are tied up in investments such as real estate and Truth Social itself.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Would You Pay $60 For Trump’s New Bible? See How He Could Make Millions