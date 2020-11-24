U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,635.41
    +57.82 (+1.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,046.24
    +454.97 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,036.79
    +156.15 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.53
    +35.23 (+1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    44.90
    +1.84 (+4.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    -33.30 (-1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.38 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8820
    +0.0250 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.4440
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,021.36
    +569.40 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.11
    +8.36 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,432.17
    +98.33 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,165.59
    +638.22 (+2.50%)
     

Pay-per-mile auto insurer Metromile is heading to public markets via SPAC

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read
Busy Zurich street scene with blurred electric car and pedestrians. Luxury electric cars are popular in Zurich. In the background are retail shops and offices. Zürich often ranks in the top ten most liveable cities in the world.

Metromile, the pay-per-mile auto insurer that earlier this year laid off a third of its staff due to economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19, is taking the SPAC path to the public markets.

The company, which was founded in 2011 and is led by CEO Dan Preston, said it has reached a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company INSU Acquisition Corp. II, with an equity valuation of $1.3 billion.

Metromile said it was able to raise $160 million in private investment in public equity, or PIPE, in an investment round led by Chamath Palihapitiya's firm Social Capital. Existing investors Hudson Structured Capital Management and Mark Cuban, as well as new backers Miller Value and Clearbridge participated. Metromile will have about $294 million of cash at closing.

The company plans to use those proceeds to reduce existing debt and accelerate growth, specifically to hire employees to support its consumer insurance and enterprise businesses, and grow beyond its eight-state geographic footprint to a goal of 21 states by the end of next year and nationwide coverage by the end of 2022.

Metromile is credited for disrupting some of the inefficiencies of the auto insurance business model, notably how consumers are charged. Instead of a standard flat fee, Metromile charges customers based on their mileage, which it is able to measure via a device plugged into the vehicle. Some two-thirds of U.S. drivers are considered low-mileage, according to Metromile. By charging per mile, Metromile says its customers save 47% on average compared to their previous insurer.

The company developed a mobile app, which besides allowing users to file claims, offers other features such as alerting the driver of possible parking violations due to street sweeping activity. Now, with three billion miles of driver data, the company is able to make predictive models that help lower customer costs and improve their overall experience.

The company also built out an enterprise division in 2019 that offers a cloud-based software as a service to large legacy insurers. Metromile licenses components of its platform, including claims automation and fraud detection tools.

The COVID-19 pandemic created initial headwinds for Metromile, which had been one of the fastest-growing startups in the Bay Area. Metromile ended up laying off about 100 people as it aimed to pare back its workforce. The company said at the time that its business was affected by pandemic-related stay-at-home orders, which caused its customers to drive less. The pandemic also prompted U.S. drivers to shop around for insurance and look for deals that supported their shift to lower mileage.

Investor Cuban said in the company's SPAC announcement sees an upside for the business.

"During these times of financial hardship, unemployment and work from home, Metromile provides an important insurance alternative," Cuban said. "The option to pay for insurance by the mile is a game changer and why I’m incredibly excited about Metromile’s future!”

Social Capital's Palihapitiya is equally bullish on the company, tweeting Tuesday "Buffett had Geico. I pick @Metromile."

Metromile has hired back staff and returned employees that it placed on furlough this spring. Today, the company has more than 230 employees and doesn't expect any reductions in the workforce in the future. Instead, the company told TechCrunch it plans to hire additional staff on the expectation that both its consumer and enterprise businesses will grow "considerably" in the next few years.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. The combined company will be named Metromile Inc., and is expected to remain listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "MLE."

  • Yellen Ending Trump Dollar Tumult Promises Cheers in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that President-elect Joe Biden has picked Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary, currency markets are growing more confident that the U.S. government’s policy for the dollar will be more clear.Donald Trump’s administration conjured chaos about the greenback, one moment threatening to intervene or otherwise fretting about the currency’s strength, then -- often on the same day -- taking a contradictory stance. From Bill Clinton’s administration through Barack Obama’s, the federal government adhered to the position that a strong currency is a reflection of the strength of the U.S. economy.Prospects that Yellen will returning clarity on dollar policy may help stabilize the $6.6-trillion-a-day currency market that’s the backbone of global finance and commerce. Some traders are hopeful even though the former Federal Reserve chair and her new boss, Biden, are expected to take time to unfold their position on the greenback as they focus initially on fighting the pandemic and its economic damage.“The Yellen appointment may formulate a more coherent policy for the dollar,” Ben Emons, head of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors, said in a note. “The reason is that during Yellen’s tenure as chair, Fed policy uncertainty fueled the strength of the dollar. Her experience and knowledge could see a better, formal setting around dollar policy.”The U.S. Treasury secretary has historically been in charge of the dollar, with a unit in the department dedicated to foreign exchange policy.But tradition went by the wayside under Trump. The president and his aides freely discussed the currency, often overstepping Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and the administration overall showed far less commitment to a strong dollar due to Trump’s obsession with U.S. trade deficits.In July 2019, Trump and his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, publicly debated a U.S. intervention to weaken the currency after the European Central Bank signaled looser monetary policy, causing the euro to weaken against the greenback. Within hours of each other, Kudlow said in a television interview that the administration had decided not to intervene, only to have Trump tell reporters that the idea was still under consideration.Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says it’s time for the U.S. to return to the strong-dollar policy established during the Clinton administration.“It would be unwise to appear actively devaluationist or indifferent to the dollar,” he said earlier this month in an open letter advising the next Treasury chief.Yellen has in the past noted that a stronger dollar exacerbates the U.S. trade deficit and dampens growth, while a weaker currency does the opposite. She also in 2014 warned her then-Fed colleagues about the risks of commenting on the dollar.“As a former Fed chair, Yellen also fully understands the impact she could have on markets,” Ian Katz, an analyst at Capital Alpha Partners, wrote in a note. “She will choose her words carefully. Investors shouldn’t worry that she will make off-the-cuff remarks that will spur volatility.”Any policy changes under Yellen would coincide with growing consensus on Wall Street that the dollar has entered a period of prolonged weakness. A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback’s value just hit a 2 1/2-year low.“Given that we see the dollar falling through Biden’s term, the issue of dollar policy could be of some significance,” Standard Bank’s head of foreign-exchange strategy, Steven Barrow, said in a note. “More than this, the era of almost non-existent foreign-exchange intervention by developed nations could be about to end as well.”The U.S. last intervened in currency markets in 2011, along with international peers, after the yen soared in the wake of that year’s devastating earthquake in Japan.The dollar has fallen more than 11% since March, as measured by the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index.Dollar bears have been emboldened by expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates near zero for years and that there will be diminished “haven” demand for the dollar given promising results for coronavirus vaccines. That trajectory may continue with Yellen at Treasury, as she’s seen pushing to join Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s policy of lower-for-longer interest rates with extended, expansionary government spending.Not everyone agrees Yellen will make strong pronouncements on dollar policy, since her focus will be on the domestic economy. Nine months into the pandemic, more than 6 million people still claim extended unemployment assistance and joblessness is again on the rise as U.S. coronavirus infections spike.“Yellen is unlikely to forcefully articulate a specific policy on the dollar as she no doubt recognizes that domestic policies are far more important to the U.S. recovery and that trying to control or jawbone the exchange rate’s value should not be a major priority,” said Eswar Prasad, who wrote ‘The Dollar Trap: How the US Dollar Tightened Its Grip on Global Finance.’(Adds analyst comments in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks to Consider Buying (and 1 to Stay Away From)

    In a report on current market conditions – and the strategic view going forward – JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic sees plenty of reasons for optimism. Kolanovic sees that risk has eased in the last few weeks, and taking the usual daily fluctuations into account, markets are likely to see a sustained rally.The biggest news, in Kolanovic’s view, are the positive reports about the rapid development and imminent availability of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is a ‘game-changer,’ allowing investors to “look through the recent surge in COVID-19 cases to the impending end of the pandemic and broader reopening of the economy.”In a close second, as far as market importance is concerned, is the split result of the national election. Kolanovic describes a Biden Presidency combined with increased Republican strength in the House and a continued Republican Senate majority as ‘the best of both worlds.’ A divided government is unlikely to dismantle the pro-business moves taken by the Trump Administration, while Biden is likely to ease the trade war. The result, according to the Kolanovic team, will be “less market volatility, which could drive inflows to risk assets.”To this end, JPM’s stock analysts have been busy scanning the tickers, seeking out those that are likely to win – or lose – in the coming months. Of particular interest, we’ve pulled the TipRanks data on two stocks that the firm predicts will show double-digit growth, and one that JPM says to avoid. Vroom, Inc. (VRM)We’ll start with Vroom, an online retailer in the used vehicle space. In addition to cars, the company also sells spare parts and accessories, and offers insurance, car rentals, and funding for purchases, for US customers only.Vroom is a newcomer in the markets; it IPO’d in June and rose quickly, peaking in on September 1. Since then, the shares have slipped and are now down 22% since their first day’s close. The rise and fall are the result of conflicting tailwinds and headwinds pushing against the stock.On the positive side, Vroom has gained during the general shift to online retail. Also, the company’s focus on used vehicles was beneficial during the pandemic, when customers were nervous or cash-strapped – but in either case, reluctant to lay out large sums for a new car. On the negative side of the ledger, that reluctance to spend slipped over to the used car market, too. Vroom had to contend with low margins while cutting prices to attract sales.Covering the stock for JPM, analyst Rajat Gupta sees the stock’s current state as an opportunity for investors. The bad times are likely temporary, he believes, and this company is set to take off. “Net-net, with near-term expectations now reset and potential for acceleration in both unit growth and gross profit into 2021, we view the setup as favorable in the near to medium term for the stock with little incremental negative catalysts… we believe execution will be key given heavy reliance on third parties for key operational aspects such as reconditioning and logistics,” Gupta wrote.In line with this assessment, Gupta rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $70 price target implies an upside of 91% for the year ahead. (To watch Gupta’s track record, click here)Even after the fall in its share value, Vroom retains a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. The rating is based on 11 reviews, including 10 Buys and 1 Sell. VRM is selling for $36.81, and its $59.40 average price target suggests it has room for ~61% growth on the one-year horizon. (See VRM stock analysis on TipRanks)Colfax Corporation (CFX)Next up is Colfax, a niche manufacturing company. Colfax produces a range of equipment for the welding, medical device, and air and gas handling markets, ranging from medical equipment for joint reconstruction to welding helmets and cutting torches. While it may sound incongruous, the combination works for Colfax, and the company is experiencing a turnaround from corona crisis losses in 2Q20.The third quarter earnings, at 41 cents per share, showed both good and bad. It was down 32% year over year, but has more than quadrupled sequentially and beat the estimates. Revenues were up 29% sequentially, coming in at $805 million. Management expects to see continued sequential improvements through the remainder of 2020, and predicts full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 50 cents per share.Representing JPM, 5-star analyst Stephen Tusa commented, “[We] see the stock as being relatively cheap compared to close peers within the Fab Tech and Med Tech space with significant upside post COVID-19 that does not appear to be entirely realized in the valuation as of yet compared to the peer FY2 expectations. CFX has strong brands and franchises… and an underappreciated productivity opportunity with primary end market bounce back in Fab Tech and demand spikes in Med Tech.”Tusa backs his upbeat comments with an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and a $52 price target indicating his confidence in a 38% one-year upside. (To watch Tusa’s track record, click here)Overall, Colfax has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 8 reviews breaking down to 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. However, the majority expect shares to stay range bound for now, as the current $38.63 average price target indicates. (See CFX stock analysis on TipRanks)Beyond Meat (BYND)Last on today’s list of JPM calls is Beyond Meat, a company that made a lot of waves last year when it raised over $3.8 billion in its IPO. The company offers a vegetarian-based meat substitute, and it markets as more nutritious, better tasting – and more like meat – than competing products. The company was founded back in 2009, and has expanded its lineup of products to include simulated beef, pork, and chicken products.Overall, BYND stock still presents a positive façade. The shares are up 88% year-to-date, and the company registered a net profit in 1Q20, just as the corona crisis started. Since then, however, earnings have turned negative – and even worse, revenues showed a strong sequential drop in Q3. The latest quarterly figures showed $94 million at the top line, down 16% from Q2 and well below the forecast of $133 million, and an EPS loss of 28 cents – far worse than the 3-cent loss predicted. The biggest hit to Beyond Meat came from declines in restaurant business that was only partially redeemed by a 40% surge in grocery sales. The company did announce a partnership with McDonald’s to provide the meat substitute for the fast food giant’s new McPlant menu, but even that announcement was bungled. BYND shares fell sharply when it was rumored that McD’s had developed the meat substitute in-house. While that misconception has been corrected, BYND has only partially bounced back.In short, this company is facing serious headwinds in the near-term, and JPM is advising caution due to “visibility so low and the most recent quarter surprisingly soft.” Ken Goldman, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes of BYND, “We are now trying to model a company for which (a) we are not exactly clear why 3Q was so bad (the company’s explanation did not seem to be backed up by meaningful data), and (b) the partnership with McDonald’s could either be a game-changer or a dud.”Goldman’s caution is clear from his Underweight rating (i.e. a Sell), and his $104 price target suggests a 26% downside to the stock. (To watch Goldman’s track record, click here)JPM is not the only firm advising caution here. Beyond Meat’s analyst consensus rating is a Moderate Sell, based on 2 Buys, 7 Holds, and 7 Sells set in recent weeks. The stock is selling for $141.91 and its average price target of $110.71 indicates a probable downside of 22% in the coming year. (See BYND stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments.These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors.However, there is a but here. The critics point out that there could be a reason for the bargain price tag, whether it be poor fundamentals or overpowering headwinds.So, how are investors supposed to determine which penny stocks are poised to make it big? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy.Enter billionaire Steven Cohen. The legendary stock picker, who began his investing career at Gruntal & Co. where he managed proprietary capital for 14 years, founded S.A.C Capital Advisors in 1992. In 2014, his investment operations were converted to Point72 Asset Management, a 1,500-plus person registered investment advising firm. Throughout his career, Cohen has consistently delivered huge returns to clients, giving the Point72 Chairman, CEO and President guru-like status on the Street.Turning to Cohen for inspiration, we took a closer look at three penny stocks Cohen’s Point72 made moves on recently. Using TipRanks’ database to find out what the analyst community has to say, we learned that each ticker boasts Buy ratings and massive upside potential.Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)Working to bring targeted solutions to market, Cocrystal Pharma develops antiviral therapeutics for the treatment of serious or chronic viral diseases including influenza, hepatitis C, gastroenteritis caused by norovirus, as well as COVID-19. Based on the progress of its pipeline and $0.84 share price, some see significant gains in COCP’s future.Cohen is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. Pulling the trigger on COCP for the first time, Point72 purchased more than 2.8 million shares. The value of the firm’s new holding comes in at over $2.5 million.Meanwhile, 5-star analyst Raghuram Selvaraju, of H.C. Wainwright, tells clients to focus on COCP’s achievements over the last few months. In August, preclinical animal studies of coronavirus antiviral compounds, which constituted possible development candidates for the company, were published in the medical journal, Science Translational Medicine.It should be noted that as per license agreements with Kansas State University Research Foundation (KSURF), COCP has an exclusive, royalty-bearing right and license to certain antiviral compounds for humans and small molecule inhibitors against coronaviruses, picornaviruses and caliciviruses covered by patent rights controlled by KSURF. According to Selvaraju, the company wants to continue developing these compounds as treatments for coronavirus-related infections.On top of this, last month, Cocrystal released promising in vitro and seven-day toxicity data for its influenza A preclinical lead molecule, CC-42344, which is being evaluated in (IND)-enabling studies as a possible treatment for seasonal and pandemic influenza strain A. Management expects to wrap up the IND-enabling studies and the candidate to enter clinical trials in 2021.Looking more closely at CC-42344, Selvaraju points out that it is a “potent, broad spectrum inhibitor of the influenza replication enzyme targeting the PB2 subunit, and has strong synergistic effects when combined with approved influenza antiviral drugs including Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and Xofluza (baloxavir).” He argues that as recent data demonstrates the drug retained single-digit nanomolar potency against baloxavir-resistant influenza A strain, it could “facilitate demonstration of CC-42344's superiority when seeking FDA approval.”To this end, Selvaraju rates COCP a Buy along with a $4.50 price target. Should this target be met, a 417% upside potential could be in store. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here)Overall, 2 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been assigned in the last three months. Therefore, the analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy. At $4.75, the average price target puts the upside potential at 452%. (See COCP stock analysis on TipRanks)DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)Using its patented and licensed technologies, DiaMedica Therapeutics develops novel recombinant proteins to treat kidney and neurological diseases. Currently going for $4.3 apiece, this name has scored significant praise recently.Also reflecting a new position for Cohen’s firm, Point72 bought up 800,000 shares in the third quarter, with the value of the holding landing at $3.4 million.Writing for Guggenheim, 5-star analyst Etzer Darout points out that company’s lead drug, DM199, a synthetic Kallikrein-1 (KLK1) replacement therapy designed for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute ischemic stroke (AIS), is a key component of his bullish thesis. According to the analyst, early clinical data on DM199 in U.S. patients as well as porcine and human urinary-derived KLK1 in Asia serve as “clinical evidence of the role of KLK1 therapy and the potential for DM199 as a potentially differentiated therapy in CKD and stroke.”Going forward, the analyst believes the next clinical milestone for the therapy is proof-of-concept data in three CKD populations: patients with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN), hypertensive African Americans with APOL1 gene mutations (APOL1 HT AAs) and patients with diabetic kidney disease (DKD). That said, the main value driver is IgAN, in Darout’s opinion.“Competitor programs advancing in IgAN have demonstrated improvements in proteinuria with stable eGFR, two key markers of kidney function. However, early clinical experience suggests that DM199 has the potential to improve both eGFR and proteinuria which would be a significant upside case to our assumptions. If DM199 can demonstrate a ~25%-plus decrease in proteinuria and increase in eGFR (which early data suggests is achievable), it would increase our confidence that DM199 could become the standard of care across CKD indications beyond what we currently model,” Darout explained.Looking at the market opportunity, there are roughly 690,000 strokes in the U.S. per year (1.1 million strokes in the EU), of which, 87% are deemed ischemic strokes, says the American Heart Association (AHA). Additionally, in the U.S., 90% of acute ischemic stroke patients receive palliative care.Based on Darout’s estimates, if half of patients on palliative care are treated with DM199, AIS could be a $3-$5 billion opportunity for DMAC in the U.S.It should come as no surprise, then, that Darout stayed with the bulls. In addition to a Buy rating, he left a $16 price target on the stock. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 277%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Darout’s track record, click here)What do other analysts have to say? 2 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Moderate Buy analyst consensus. Given the $15 average price target, shares could soar 253% in the next year. (See DMAC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Elon Musk Surpasses Bill Gates To Become World's Second Richest

    Thanks to Tesla, Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) 6.59% surge on Monday, its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has become the world's second-richest person, surpassing Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates, according to Bloomberg.What Happened: Musk is ranked second with a fortune of $127.9 billion, followed by Bill Gates with $127.7 billion in wealth, in Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.The Tesla CEO, who started the year as the thirty-fifth richest on the list, has added $100 billion in 2020, the largest addition to the net worth of any in the list of world's 500 richest people. More than three-quarters of his wealth is comprised of Tesla shares, which have grown a massive 523.7% year-to-date.Bloomberg also noted that Gates' ranking would have been higher had he not donated more than $27 billion to his foundation since 2006. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) chief Jeff Bezos is still the world's richest with a fortune of $182 billion.Why It Matters: Though this year has been good for Tesla's stock, it can get even better in 2021. Tesla stands to gain from its inclusion in the S&P 500 index. On one side, the EV maker has been a target for short sellers, but on the other, it has also received 8 and $1,000 price targets by analysts.Price Action: TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.92% to $537.11 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.Image Courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Rolls Out Firmware Update After Hacker Discovers Model X Security Flaw * Positive Vaccine News, Economic Recovery Lift Global Markets(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Are You Looking For ESG Stocks To Buy Right Now? Here's How 6 Small-Cap Stocks Have Performed In 2020 So Far

    Are you an environmentally friendly and socially responsible investor? If so, there's an entire set of stocks to watch that specifically reflects that mindset. They're called "ESG stocks" and they're beginning to grow in popularity. These are shares of companies that advance environmental, social, and governance initiatives within their respective industries and organizations contributing to a better world. It doesn't matter if we're talking about penny stocks or blue-chip stocks, the ESG wave is building. Breaking Down ESG & Applying It To Small-Cap StocksAn environmentally aware company focuses on things like climate change, renewable energy, and decreasing carbon footprints. Social responsibility takes into consideration things like employee culture--pay equality, training, benefits, ethical behavior, and astute customer service are all part of it. When we talk about governance, these are companies focused on corporate governance, such as how executives are compensated, are they treated fairly, transparency, voting rights, and diversity are all things you could consider as part of these companies. These characteristics have been growing in popularity among the newest generation of investors, many of whom have entered the market via fast-growing brokers like Robinhood. And thanks to pandemic lockdowns, curiosity has driven a wave of interest in stocks. It has also pushed interest in things like penny stocks, for instance. If you look at some of the penny stock brokerage growth statistics for 2020, you'll see far and away, Robinhood has become a favorite. Among these Robinhood traders, many of the Top 100 list on the platform are building exposure to ESG initiatives. For instance, just this month, we saw a previous penny stock, Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) surge to new highs of over $54 a share. The company manufactures electric vehicles and to think it was one of the EV stocks under $5 at the start of the year doesn't seem real. But it is. Nio isn't the only ESG stock that has jumped and it won't be the last either.Small-Cap Stocks Surge With Growing Interest In ESG CompaniesYou can look for some of the big names when it comes to finding ESG stocks to buy right now. But for those who've seen how quickly the latest trend in EV penny stocks has accelerated, it seems fitting to look at some small-cap stocks in this ESG niche. While some are still penny stocks, others have graduated from the sub-$5 level. Gevo Inc. Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), for instance, is one of the stocks under $5 that has experienced a significant jump during the third and fourth quarters. The company develops renewable chemicals and biofuels. Gevo's entire model targets the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials. While the company has made many strides to take advantage of this trend. In August, Gevo saw a positive reaction in the market after announcing that it has exceeded $1.5 billion in long-term contracts after signing a deal with Trafigura, one of the world's top commodity trading companies. The deal was set to support Trafigura's plan to build a market for low-carbon fuels further extending the positive environmental impact of Gevo's assets. The company also went further in October via a deal with TOTAL Cray Valley to develop a renewable isoamylene for TOTAL's polymer division. While shares are still down for the year, since the beginning of the third quarter, GEVO stock has nearly doubled. Fuel Tech Inc.Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) is another one of the ESG penny stocks to watch on this list. The company provides solutions for controlling emissions, treating water in industrial applications, and optimizes combustion systems. While this is still a stock under $5, FTEK has made a significant move in the market since the start of the year. At one point this month, the penny stock reached a high of $2.58, which is considerable seeing as it was trading below $1 in January and even as low as $0.30 in March. What should investors be watching with Fuel Tech right now? While it's been a topsy-turvy year for most companies, Fuel Tech is looking ahead. The company recently reported its third quarter results and gave a business update discussing the outlook heading into 2021. While the company far exceeded estimates for both EPS and sales, it is important to pay attention to what management laid out for the coming months especially when we're talking about ESG stocks."Within our Air Pollution Control (APC) business segment, we remain intensely focused on providing custom-engineered solutions that fulfill the unique needs of each of our customers, and expect the final decisions to be made on multiple projects by the end of the year which, if Fuel Tech's bids are selected, would increase backlog for 2021 and beyond by $10 to $15 million," said President and CEO Vincent J. Arnone.Ocean Power TechnologiesHarnessing energy from ocean waves. That is what Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) looks to accomplish. The company has enjoyed one of its best years in the market in 2020. Since January 2, shares of OPTT stock have climbed from around 90 cents to highs of $3.72 and currently sit around $2. The company's subsea solutions have gained the most interest. Ocean Power's product, its PowerBuoy solutions platform, provides clean and reliable electric power. Furthermore, its Subsea Battery provides constant power for projects requiring electric power offshore. The company's recent contracts with the Adams Communications & Engineering Technology and receipt of a DeepStar project award have helped validate its systems.With Adams, Ocean Power's PB3 PowerBuoy solution will be evaluated in support of the U.S. Navy's Naval Postgraduate School's Sea, Land, Air, Military Research Initiative. Furthermore, the DeepStar project award will see the company study the deployment and operational requirements of utilizing OPT's PB3 PowerBuoy to provide remotely controllable zero-carbon power for deepwater subsea oil production applications. Members of this DeepStar consortium include Chevron, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Occidental, Petrobras, Shell, and TOTAL among other energy names.FuelCell EnergyFuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is one of the ESG stocks recently graduating from penny stock levels in November. It's also one of the top-performing fuel cell stocks. Since the start of 2020, FCEL stock has climbed from around $2 to highs this month of over $8.It's also been compared to other companies within the sector, like previous penny stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). In the case of FuelCell, the ESG play on this stock stems from the company's business model. FuelCell handles all aspects of fuel-cell production, sales, installation, etc. The company recently secured an $8 million contract with the US Department of Energy to support the design and manufacture of a SureSource electrolysis platform. This platform will be integrated into and utilized for nuclear power plant waste heat for reaching efficiencies of up to 100%. This funding is a major step for the company and further validation of its technology. This month, hydrogen and fuel cell stocks have been running strong. A potential Biden presidency and general sector strength have helped drive momentum across the market. For FuelCell, the important thing to pay attention to is, similar to EV stocks, is the hype behind the move. FCEL stock has made a consistent move early in the year but during the last week, the penny stock went parabolic. So, the biggest question is whether or not FCEL can actually sustain trading levels above the $5 mark or not, in the short term.VivoPower InternationalVivoPower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) is another one of the former ESG penny stocks to skyrocket this year. This is a solar power and battery technology company, so the obvious focus on electric vehicle stocks has wrapped VVPR into the mix. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the company acquired a controlling interest in Tembo 4x4 e-LV B.V. for $4.7 million. Tembo provides battery-electric and off-road vehicle solutions. This helped trigger the recent momentum that VVPR stock has seen. Shares even moved as high as $24.33. Similar to many small-cap stocks, that parabolic move didn't hold and, after announcing a $28.8 million financing, VVPR shares fell hard. It would appear that with a resurgence in EV excitement, the former penny stock is trading higher once again.For those looking at this as one of the ESG stocks to watch right now, keep in mind that Vivo has more than just the EV play. Earlier this year the company's subsidiary was also awarded a contract to finish all electrical works for the 39MWdc Molong Solar Farm in Australia. The project will generate enough energy to power nearly 11,000 homes avoiding more than 53,000 tons of CO2 per year. Sunworks Inc.Compared to Vivo, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) is more of a pure-play on solar power and with leading companies like JinkoSolar soaring this year, attention is on solar energy stocks as well. While JKS shares saw a near 300% move since the first trading day of the year, Sunworks rallied more than 570% at one point this year. In November, SUNW is still up more than 375% as the push for renewable energy investing has taken the market's attention in the second half of the year. Much of the anticipation early on had focused on the pending merger with The Peck Company. The tie up would effectively form one of the largest solar companies in the market. That deal was recently terminated due to not receiving enough support from Sunworks' shareholders. This ended up becoming a positive catalyst for the company in light of the $10 million in solar project wins in Q3 as well as the two new contracts Sunworks signed in the first week of October. For those looking at ESG stocks right now, solar power has become one of the top energy niches to consider. Neither the author of this post nor Pennystocks.com have a position or financial relationship with any of the stocks mentioned above. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Here's What 0 Invested In 7 Electric Vehicle Penny Stocks In March Is Worth Right Now(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

