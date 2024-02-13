Pay rising too fast for interest rate cut, economists warn

uk commuters

Pay is rising too fast for the Bank of England to cut interest rates, economists have warned, after wages rose by 6.2pc in the 12 months to December.

The rise in average regular pay was the smallest in more than a year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, it was still higher than the 6pc predicted by officials at the Bank – raising fears they will want to keep interest rates higher for longer to make sure inflationary pressures are fully extinguished before lowering borrowing costs from their current level of 5.25pc.

Jake Finney, an economist at PwC, said: “The lingering concern for the Bank of England will be that the labour market has not cooled sufficiently to achieve a sustainable return to the 2pc inflation target.

“This remains one of the key barriers to the base rate cut in May that markets are currently expecting.”

Employers cut back bonuses before Christmas, meaning total earnings were up by 5.8pc in the weakest growth since July 2022.

Once falling inflation is taken into account, that means real earnings in the final quarter of the year were up 1.9pc compared with the same period of 2022. This marks the strongest growth in workers’ spending power since September 2021, before the cost of living crisis hammered the value of pay packets.

The number of job vacancies dropped to 932,000, the lowest since mid-2021, as employers cut back demand for staff.

There were 116,000 redundancies in the final quarter of the year, the highest number since the pandemic, also suggesting the economy is struggling. GDP figures to be published later this week will reveal whether the country has fallen into a shallow recession.

However, unemployment fell to 3.8pc in a sign of some sustained strength in the jobs market.

Employment in the final three months of the year rose to 33.17m, close to a record high, while unemployment edged down to 1.32m.

Economic inactivity – which measures those of working age who are neither in work nor looking for work – rose again to 9.28m.

Of those, 2.8m say long-term sickness is the reason they are out of the jobs market, while the number of students rose sharply to 2.5m.

Such high levels of inactivity are holding back the economy, warned Jane Gratton at the British Chambers of Commerce.

She said: “To grow our economy we need more skilled, engaged and motivated people to contribute to the workforce in every part of the UK.

“Firms are still reporting difficulties finding skilled staff and the large number of inactive workers is concerning. Government must do more to remove barriers for people who want to work, including access to childcare, public transport, health support and training.”

Matthew Percival of the Confederation of British Industry called for help on healthcare costs in next month’s Budget.

He said: “With a persistently high level of economic inactivity due to long-term sickness, there is a compelling case for business and government to work together to improve the health of the UK’s workforce.

“At this Spring Budget, the Government has an opportunity to help employers invest more in health and wellbeing, including by making health investments and other preventative interventions such as Employee Assistance Programmes tax-free.”

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said: “It’s good news that real wages are on the up for the sixth month in a row and unemployment remains low, but the job isn’t done. Our tax cuts are part of a plan to get people back to work so we can grow the economy - but we must stick with it.”

