Should you pay for Tinder Select? What to know about Tinder's new invite-only service

Would you pay $6,000 a year to find love? Well, you certainly can.

Tinder Select is an invite-only membership offered to less than 1% of its users, with accepted applicants unlocking exclusive perks like early access to new features and a virtual badge.

Announced back in September, chief financial officer and president of Tinder parent company Match Group Gary Swidler said the service is going to have a “relatively tiny amount of new payers” but “a significant impact on revenue per payer and ultimately on revenue."

Approximately one-third of people using dating apps are paying for them, according to Pew Research. Along with Tinder, matchmaking apps, like Bumble, Grindr and Hinge, are also offering premiums packages to users.

How do you use Tinder Select?

Tinder announced a new subscription plan called Tinder Select, an exclusive, invite-only membership offered to less than 1% of users that costs $499 per month.

According to Tinder’s website, a Tinder Select membership includes:

Direct messaging to people without matching first up to two times a week.

A profile with an unblurred photo that is prioritized on other users' "Likes You" grid for one week.

A badge that shows off access to the exclusive tier.

A “Select Mode” that lets members see and be seen by the app’s most sought-after profiles for "more exceptional connections."

Early access to new features.

The ability to hide advertisements and see likes sent over the past week

How much is a Tinder Select membership compared to their other memberships?

For those interested in Tinder Select, be aware that it's $499 per month and you have to get approved first.

There are three other subscription options for the app, including:

Tinder Plus - $7.99 per month

Gold - $24.99 per month

Platinum - $29.99 per month

How do I apply for Tinder Select?

According to their website, you must apply for a SELECT membership at tinder.com/SELECT.

In order to apply for a SELECT membership, a profile should meet their "5-Point Select Screen" for profile quality and engagement. A profile must:

Have 5 Interests

Have 4 pictures

Have a bio of min. 15 characters

Indicate a relationship goal

Be Photo Verified

If your profile doesn't meet these requirements, you can still apply, but Tinder officials will ask you to update your profile during the application process.

After you apply, officials said they review certain account information. Some accounts may be immediately granted access, and some will require a full account review to ensure that the profile is aligned with our Community Guidelines and Terms of Use. If your profile is approved for a SELECT membership, we'll let you know.

How do I know if my application was approved?

Officials said if your application for SELECT has been approved, they will send an in-app message to inform users. Users will also receive an email including a unique unlock code. Follow the steps below to finalize your purchase and unlock Tinder SELECT.

From your email:

Open the email from Tinder containing your SELECT unlock code In that email, click "Unlock SELECT" Enter your SELECT unlock code Follow the instructions to complete your payment and activate your Tinder SELECT membership

From the Tinder app:

Open the Tinder app Tap the profile icon, then tap Settings Scroll to SELECT and tap Enter unlock code Enter the unique unlock code we sent you via email Tap Continue Follow the instructions to complete your payment and activate your Tinder SELECT membership

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: What is Tinder Select? Tinder's $500 per month invite-only service