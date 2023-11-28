Pay Tv firm Sky teams up with Fastweb to launch mobile phone offer in Italy

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pay TV operator Sky Italia is teaming up with Swisscom's Fastweb to start offering mobile connectivity services in Italy in early 2024, the two firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Under the multi-year partnership, Comcast unit Sky Italia and Fastweb will provide an offer including 5G mobile networks and covering 99% of the country.

"With the launch of Sky Mobile we want to complete our service offer becoming a point of reference for Sky families also for all their connectivity needs," Sky Italia CEO and former Vodafone executive Andrea Duilio said in the statement.

Sky's move could add competitive pressure to the crowded Italian telecoms market, one of the most challenging in Europe.

The company already provides fixed connectivity services in Italy.

