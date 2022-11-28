U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.35
    -34.77 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,093.07
    -253.96 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,136.45
    -89.91 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.58
    -14.61 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.58
    -0.70 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.90
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.35 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0398
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6810
    -0.0100 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0053 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8600
    -0.2400 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,162.35
    -409.13 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.18
    -2.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.25
    +8.58 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Paychex Awarded IDC 2022 SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award

·3 min read

The company's SaaS-based HCM application, Paychex Flex, recognized by customers for excellence across more than 30 key metrics

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has been awarded the IDC 2022 SaaS Customer Service Satisfaction Award for Core HR.

IDC SaaS Award for Core HR
IDC SaaS Award for Core HR

"As businesses continue to face unprecedented HR challenges with a tight labor market and complex regulatory issues, Core HR vendors like Paychex are delivering substantial value to their clients and continue to innovate to meet evolving customer expectations," said Kevin Permenter, IDC research director, financial application. "Paychex delivers a technology application and service that streamlines and simplifies critical HR functions to optimize processes for business owners and HR professionals that are already stretched thin."

The IDC SaaS CSAT Awards recognize the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in each application market that received the highest customer satisfaction score based on IDC's SaaSPath Survey. The rating is based on approximately 2,400 organizations where customers were asked to assess their vendor on more than 30 different customer satisfaction metrics. Key customer satisfaction metrics include brand trust, robust data security, user experience, ease of integration and implementation, superior features/functionality, product innovation, enterprise-level customer support, availability of training, frequency of new feature releases, and more.

Paychex Flex serves business owners and HR administrators as they support their employees and the employee experience. The all-in-one HR application includes solutions for recruiting, applicant tracking, and onboarding, time and attendance, payroll, insurance, benefits administration, retirement, talent management, and HR advisory support. Real-time data analytics and live reports help to optimize business performance and remove obstacles that stand in the way of organizational productivity.

"Delivering an innovative and intuitive HR technology solution that meets the needs of our customers is at the core of our strategic vision," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "We're honored to be recognized by IDC with another confirmation that showcases the impact our HR Technology is having on American businesses as they address current and future HR challenges."

Details and findings of the IDC 2022 SaaS CSAT Award for Core Human Resources can be found in this award report.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Chelsea Wernick
Public Relations Program Manager II
Paychex, Inc.
(585) 216-2974
cwernick@paychex.com
@Paychex

 

Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.)
Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paychex-awarded-idc-2022-saas-customer-satisfaction-award-301687830.html

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US b

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe dividend stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider. Across the world, investors have been scrambling to find ways to strengthen their portfolios and reduce risk as […]

  • Musk’s Twitter Slides Say ‘We’re Recruiting’ Following Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. M

  • National Grid avoids activating emergency blackout plan despite tight energy supply - live updates

    National Grid was poised to pay households to cut their power demand tomorrow to avert power cuts as it prepared to activate its winter emergency electricity plan for the first time.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Is the Worst Finally Over for Disney Stock?

    Top executives as well as frontline workers cheered the move as the reorganization under former CEO Bob Chapek seemed to leave creative talent in the dark. After the stock's poor performance and complaints from executives, a consensus formed that Chapek wasn't right for the job, and Iger was brought back in. Disney+ is set to launch its ad-based tier on Dec. 8 in the U.S., but the company is taking a different approach from most of its streaming peers.

  • Pinduoduo Shares Pop As Q3 Earnings Breezes Past Expectations

    China's largest agriculture platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 65% year-on-year to $4.99 billion, beating the consensus of $4.31 billion. Revenues from online marketing services and others rose 58% Y/Y to $3.996 billion. Revenues from transaction services jumped 102% Y/Y to $987.2 million. Revenues from merchandise sales declined 31% Y/Y to $7.9 million. Pinduoduo posted a non-GAAP operating profit of $1.729 billion, up 277% Y/Y. Non-GAAP earnings

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • Kuwait Exports First Shipment of Jet Fuel From New Zour Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corp. exported its first shipment of aviation jet fuel from the country’s newly commissioned Al-Zour mega-refinery.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first cargo is currently being shipped aboard the Pacific Sarah tanker, KPC said in a statement on Sunday. The company and its subsidiaries are “continuously working to meet the rising demand of the glo

  • Macy's is bucking the trend of retail's woes: Morning Brief

    Believe it not, Macy's has had a pretty good year even as rivals have sucked wind. More on that, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, November 28, 2022.

  • 3 Stocks Primed to Break Out in 2023

    Among them are Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR). Adobe's creative tools are used by numerous businesses globally, and students are educated at all levels on how to use them. While it was an expensive price tag for the business, the real value came from Figma's collaborative technology, which was far superior to Adobe's.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Popeyes, Wingstop, Others Step Up Chicken Offerings as Poultry Prices Drop

    Prices for chicken breasts have fallen about 70% since June, bringing relief to Popeyes, Applebee’s and other chains, which have struggled with escalating costs this year.

  • U.S. oil falls to lowest price of 2022 as China protests spark fears

    Oil futures decline sharply Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices touching their lowest level of the year, as China protests stoke demand worries.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • 15 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest juice companies and brands in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World. According to a recent analysis by Grand View Research, Inc., the size of the worldwide fruit […]

  • Company fires 2,700 workers while they were sleeping days before Thanksgiving

    Workers at Mississippi-based furniture company received text saying they were terminated just before midnight on 21 November