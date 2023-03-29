Paychex, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported third-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, beating the consensus of $1.36 billion.

Total service revenue grew 7% Y/Y to $1.35 billion.

Segments: Management Solutions revenue grew 7% Y/Y to $1 billion. PEO and Insurance Solutions' revenue rose 6% Y/Y to $321.2 million.

Operating income increased by 9% Y/Y to $611.9 million, and the margin was 44.3%, up 20 bps.

Adjusted EPS increased 12% Y/Y to $1.29, beating the consensus of $1.24.

As of February 28, 2023, Paychex held cash, restricted cash, and total corporate investments of $1.6 billion.

The company reported cash flow from operations of $1.3 billion for the nine months ended February 28, 2023.

FY23 Outlook: Paychex expects Adjusted EPS to grow 13% - 14% (prior view 12% - 14%) and Management Solutions revenue to grow by ~8% (prior view 7% - 8%).

Price Action: PAYX shares traded higher by 4.93% at $114.35 on the last check Wednesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Paychex Q3 Highlights: 8% Revenue Growth, Earnings Beat, Updated Outlook & More originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.