U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.24
    +41.97 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,622.94
    +228.69 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,871.24
    +155.16 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.66
    +13.03 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.08
    -0.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.10
    -8.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5600
    -0.0040 (-0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2312
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6200
    +1.7450 (+1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,315.34
    +1,424.73 (+5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.03
    +16.06 (+2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Paychex Q3 Highlights: 8% Revenue Growth, Earnings Beat, Updated Outlook & More

Akanksha Bakshi
·1 min read

  • Paychex, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported third-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, beating the consensus of $1.36 billion.

  • Total service revenue grew 7% Y/Y to $1.35 billion.

  • Segments: Management Solutions revenue grew 7% Y/Y to $1 billion. PEO and Insurance Solutions' revenue rose 6% Y/Y to $321.2 million.

  • Operating income increased by 9% Y/Y to $611.9 million, and the margin was 44.3%, up 20 bps.

  • Adjusted EPS increased 12% Y/Y to $1.29, beating the consensus of $1.24.

  • As of February 28, 2023, Paychex held cash, restricted cash, and total corporate investments of $1.6 billion.

  • The company reported cash flow from operations of $1.3 billion for the nine months ended February 28, 2023.

  • FY23 Outlook: Paychex expects Adjusted EPS to grow 13% - 14% (prior view 12% - 14%) and Management Solutions revenue to grow by ~8% (prior view 7% - 8%).

  • Price Action: PAYX shares traded higher by 4.93% at $114.35 on the last check Wednesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Paychex Q3 Highlights: 8% Revenue Growth, Earnings Beat, Updated Outlook & More originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories