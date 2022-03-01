U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

Paychex Ranks Number Five on List of World's Best Training Organizations

·4 min read
ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has been recognized as one of the top training organizations in the world with a 2022 Training APEX Award presented by Training magazine. Paychex ranked number five on the list, its highest-ever ranking after 21 consecutive appearances, including a number seven ranking in 2021.

Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.)
Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.)

"Paychex has a long-standing commitment to developing innovative training programs for our employees. The challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced this commitment and presented an opportunity for our team to evaluate and launch new training initiatives that allow employees to hone their skills and prioritize learning and development in an increasingly digital world," said Karen McClendon, chief human resource officer at Paychex. "The recognition by Training magazine is a testament to our team's steadfast dedication and efforts, and the success of our extensive training programs."

Formerly the Training Top 100, the Training APEX Awards ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including demonstrated innovation and financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, and how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives. Winners demonstrate peak performance in employee training and development and organizational success.

The training programs recognized as part of the company's overall successful learning and development program, included the following:

  • Small Market Business (SMB) Retirement Services Sales Training Program: To manage an increasingly digital world during the pandemic, Paychex's training team quickly shifted to prepare content for new sales representatives to sell virtually. This program utilized a video coaching tool to teach and demonstrate the skills necessary to sell retirement plans in the virtual space. As a result, Paychex surpassed a variety of key metrics for the fiscal year 2021, including revenue per learner, referrals per month, and retention of new small business sales representatives in their first year.

  • Seasonal Product Launch Training Program: Developed based on industry release standards and the Agile development methodology, the Seasonal Product Launch Training Program addresses the release and training of new products and system enhancements made to Paychex Flex®, the company's SaaS-based HR software solution. As a result of cross-functional collaboration and other initiatives, the program helped contribute to a variety of business outcomes, such as increased revenue, employee engagement, and utilization of the Document Management product.

Paychex Learning Solutions Also Support Customers
According to the Paychex Pulse of HR Survey, employee learning and development is one of the top three most important areas of investment for businesses of all sizes. To address this need, Paychex offers a simplified solution to dynamic e-learning for clients based on the learning and development opportunities made available to Paychex employees.

With Paychex Learning, employers can choose the training material they want to provide and make it available to workers when and where they need it. The tool includes on-demand training courses for onsite and remote employees, training course libraries that meet the demands of any workplace, and agile courses through Paychex Flex.

"In today's competitive hiring environment, robust learning and skill development opportunities are important to businesses of all sizes, and a top priority for our clients," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management at Paychex. "The same commitment Paychex brings to delivering best-in-class training solutions for our employees extends to our clients. Through our Paychex Learning solution, we're helping clients increase employee engagement by supporting a workplace that promotes skills, career, and leadership development."

The complete Training APEX Awards list is available in the March issue of Training magazine and on trainingmag.com.

About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Lisa Fleming
Manager, Public Relations
Paychex, Inc.
(585) 387-6402
lfleming@paychex.com
@Paychex

Nick Fathergill
Mower
(585) 389-1803
nfathergill@mower.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paychex-ranks-number-five-on-list-of-worlds-best-training-organizations-301493203.html

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

