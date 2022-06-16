U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.90
    -123.09 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.92
    -740.61 (-2.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,642.77
    -88.37 (-5.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.18
    +1.87 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +35.30 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.51 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2355
    +0.0183 (+1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0760
    -1.7430 (-1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,875.39
    -789.53 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.45
    -33.56 (-7.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Paychex Surpasses 100,000 Milestone for Number of 401(k) Clients Served

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PAYX

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has surpassed the 100,000 milestone for the number of 401(k) clients served, now administering plans for 103,595 clients as of April 2022. This builds on the company's record of being ranked the largest 401(k) recordkeeper in the U.S. by total number of plans for the 11th consecutive year by PLANSPONSOR magazine in June 2021.

Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.)
Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.)

Paychex's growth in 401(k) recordkeeping has been driven in part by the introduction of the company's Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) in early 2021. Launched as a result of the SECURE Act of 2019, the Paychex PEP provides business owners a simple, cost-effective 401(k) plan option. Paychex was one of the first to introduce a PEP among retirement plan providers.

"In today's competitive hiring environment, offering a retirement savings benefit is not a luxury; it's a necessity to attract and retain talent. On top of that, we continue to see more employers offer plans and states adopt mandated retirement savings programs intended to help address the nation's retirement savings crisis," said Michael Majors, vice president, human resource services, Paychex. "As the largest 401(k) recordkeeper in the U.S., we listen to our clients' needs and work with them to offer the best 401(k) plan for their employees and their business."

Paychex offers affordable 401(k) plans for any size business, with features that include:

  • Full Paychex integration for increased efficiency – The ability to integrate retirement into the full suite of solutions from Paychex, including payroll, human resource services, insurance, and more through Paychex Flex®, can help plan sponsors reduce administrative time and cost, improve reporting, and meet fiduciary obligations.

  • Expanded participant accessibility and convenient investment management – With the ability to enroll in a plan in a few simple clicks, participants can view or change 401(k) options from any device. Participants can also maximize the potential for their retirement savings through a host of tools, including savings calculators, automatic contribution increases, and more. Additionally, participants have access to personalized investment advice from third-party experts.

  • Fee transparency – Paychex provides each plan administrator a 401(k) plan fee disclosure and prepares and provides plan administrators with a required participant fee disclosure. With a return of concessions feature, most 401(k) plans with Paychex return revenue sharing payments to the plan, ensuring fee equalization, share class neutrality, and fee transparency.

  • Plan accessibility across devices – Paychex's mobile-first technology enables plan participants to view and manage their retirement plan from anywhere. Participants can easily access their account balance, set up loans, view loan information, manage investments, adjust deferral amounts, update personal account information, and use calculators to help ensure they are on track to achieve their retirement goals all from their mobile device.

  • Investment flexibility and fiduciary solutions – Plan sponsors can choose their own plan investments from a diverse range of thousands of choices, with no proprietary requirements. Paychex also provides plan sponsors with access to optional 3(21) and 3(38) third party service providers which help plan sponsors select investment choices and help alleviate fiduciary risk.

  • Pooled Employer 401(k) Plan option – Paychex launched the Paychex Pooled Employer 401(k) Plan (PEP) in January 2021, giving business owners a simple, cost-effective plan option. Paychex acts as both plan sponsor and plan administrator of the PEP, relieving employers of significant fiduciary and most administrative burdens. The PEP is especially well-suited for small to mid-sized businesses that may have been unable to offer a retirement plan previously due to the lack of economical plan options, time, or resources needed to manage complex plan administration. PEPs also offer more options than state-mandated retirement savings programs. PEPs can also be a beneficial option for employers with an existing plan looking to reduce fiduciary and administrative responsibilities. Since its launch, the Paychex PEP has added more than 10,000 clients.

For more information, visit 401(k) and Retirement Services on Paychex.com. Financial services professionals seeking to offer flexible retirement plans to their clients can learn more at Financial Advisor Partnerships with Paychex.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts
Samantha Jean
Paychex, Inc.
+1 585-218-6086
skjean@paychex.com
@Paychex

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paychex-surpasses-100-000-milestone-for-number-of-401k-clients-served-301569911.html

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • ‘I missed the bus on Bitcoin, but now feel like my time has come. I have another 25 years of a boring 9-to-5 job.’ Is the crypto crash an opportunity to buy low?

    ‘I sit here day after day, doing the same old drudgery, and I want to have some hope that I may have an exit strategy.’

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • Tesla raises EV prices, Ford and GM prepare for economic slowdown

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Tesla's latest slate of price increases as well as automakers Ford and GM signaling that they're preparing for an economic downturn amid inflation and high gas prices.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

    Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994.

  • Mortgage Rates Surge The Most In 35 Years As Fed Hikes Hammer Home Buyers

    "I would say if you're a home buyer, you need a bit of a reset," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said yesterday.

  • How to Play Adobe Ahead of Earnings

    We reviewed Adobe on June 10 and the company reports their latest quarterly earnings after the close of trading Thursday. We took a "wait and see" stance on June 10 but let's see if anything has changed going into the print.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • Stock Market Plunges To New Lows As This Leading Sector Sells Off

    It didn't take long for the bears to come off their one-day break. After surging Wednesday, the stock market indexes went right back to heavy losses, as the leading energy sector saw some of the worst action.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?

  • This Is Not a Volatile Market, It's a Declining Market

    Do not listen to any so-called expert telling you that this is "market volatility." The first rule to follow is that the stock market follows the bond market. Look at this chart and show me where you see volatility.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Earnings Report?

    Micron Technology stock has risen on strong memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Why beaten-down tech stocks could lead the next rally

    High-flying tech stocks have been some of the biggest losers amid this bear market slide, but these names might be leaders in the next rally.

  • Should You Buy the Plunge on C3.ai?

    The carnage of the ongoing bear market hasn't spared data analytics company C3.ai (NYSE: AI). Bear markets can cause share prices to fall across the board, creating opportunities for long-term investors. C3.ai is a software company that offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for enterprises tailored for fraud detection, energy management, customer engagement, anti-money laundering, and more.