Paychex Wins the Gold Human Capital Management Excellence Award from Brandon Hall Group

4 min read
In this article:
The Paychex Human Resource Services Excellence Academy recognized as "Best Use of a Blended Learning Program"

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., the human capital management (HCM) software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, has won a gold Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Award in the category of "Best Use of a Blended Learning Program" for its Human Resource Services Excellence Academy (HRSEA). The training program prepares new Paychex HR professionals to provide exemplary consulting services to the company's HR Services clients, representing 1.7M worksite employees. This training, combined with the company's innovative HCM software, provides clients with best-in-class support for their HR needs in these challenging times.

Paychex has won a gold Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Award in the category of “Best Use of a Blended Learning Program” for its Human Resource Services Excellence Academy (HRSEA).

The HRSEA offers progressive learning activities and experiential opportunities that are designed to efficiently and effectively onboard new Paychex hires by focusing on strategic thinking techniques, business acumen, and technical skills. Using an engaging, blended learning approach, the program focuses on ensuring that Paychex HR professionals are confident in proactively assisting clients with the wide variety of HR issues and challenges, including navigating federal and state COVID-19 regulations, workplace safety, onsite and remote work, and the increased focus on mental health in the workplace. The content for the program is developed in-house by Paychex subject matter experts and learning designers.

The 2021 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognize organizations that went above and beyond to support their customers during the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Best Use of a Blended Learning Program," for which Paychex won gold, recognizes programs that combine instructor-led training with technology-based activities.

"At Paychex, we work hard to ensure our clients receive exceptional service and unmatched support," said Alison Stevens, Paychex director of HR Services. "Receiving this award validates our tireless efforts to make sure that our team is equipped and trained to offer relevant and knowledgeable guidance to customers across all industries and geographies."

The eight-week, cohort-based training program is designed to prepare new HR professionals with knowledge of Paychex's products and services, systems, and service model. Participants experience role expectations through an interactive, hands-on application. The blended learning methods in the HRSEA program include:

  • Video coaching

  • Social learning through a Learning Management System (LMS)

  • Senior leadership exposure

  • Live role-playing with mentors and in-character learning instructors

  • Facilitated discussion on reading assignments, during which three SHRM re-certification credits can be earned

  • Sandbox access to key systems and proprietary technology tools

"This training program was built with the goal of arming our HR professionals with the skills they need to help our clients navigate the toughest HR challenges and realize success for their business," said Jody Stolt, director of Learning and Development at Paychex. "Particularly during the last 18 months, we are proud to be able to provide our employees with the exemplary resources and training they need to support our clients through what has been an unprecedented time."

Winners of the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards are judged on five categories, including: whether the solution fits the needs of the organization, the design of the program, delivery of the program, measurable benefits, and overall impact.

The full list of Brandon Hall's HCM Excellence Award winners can be found online here.

About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.
With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (www.brandonhall.com).

Media Contacts

Lisa Fleming
Paychex, Inc.
(585) 387-6402
lfleming@paychex.com

