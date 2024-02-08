Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2024

Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Sierra, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time. I would like to welcome everyone to Paycom's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on-mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to James Samford, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

James Samford: Thank you, and welcome to Paycom's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. Certain statements made on this call that are not historical facts, including those related to our future plans, objectives and expected performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this conference call. While we believe any forward-looking statements made on this call are reasonable, actual results may differ materially because the statements are based on our current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

You should refer to and consider these factors when relying on such forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement made speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Also, during today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and certain adjusted expenses. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to review and assess our performance and for planning purposes. A reconciliation schedule showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results is included in the press release that we issued after the close of the market today and is available on our website at investors.paycom.com.

I will now turn the call over to Chad Richison, Paycom's President and Co-CEO. Chad?

Chad Richison: Thanks, James, and thank you to everyone joining our call today. We ended 2023 with better-than-expected results, thanks to the considerable coordinated efforts of our team across the organization. Before digging into the quarterly results and achievements in 2023, I'd like to discuss today's announcements about the promotion of Chris Thomas to Co-CEO. Following that, I will briefly introduce Chris who previously served as our COO. Craig will then review our financials and our guidance before taking questions. With that, let's get started. As Founder and CEO of Paycom, my position has provided me the opportunity to work with great leaders who have built Paycom into a world-class HR and payroll software company.

One such leader is Chris Thomas. He is someone I have extreme confidence in and a leader I can share responsibilities with at Paycom. I've been preparing this opportunity for Chris and myself to work even more closely together for some time now. Today's announcement further illustrates the trust I have in our leadership. Personally, this is very exciting, because it allows me to invest further in the areas that I'm passionate about, which are the ones where I can have the largest impact for our clients. In this new role for Chris, Paycom will be even stronger than ever before. A key area of my continued focus will be product innovation and strategy. And Chris will continue to focus on operating other aspects of the business. Our collaboration has strengthened Paycom and I'm excited for what we will do going forward.

In the last several months, we continued to strengthen our leadership team with the addition of Jason Clark as Chief Administrative Officer and Steve Sturges as Chief Marketing Officer. Jason was the CEO of one of the region's largest workers' comp insurance companies. Having worked with Jason in various capacities for about 12 years, I officially brought him into the organization last year knowing this was an ideal fit for him and for Paycom. Steve formerly owned and operated a very successful marketing agency and I've had the privilege of working with him for about 15 years. I'm excited to see him continue to elevate our brand, engage our clients and drive further demand generation for our sales force. This evolution of our organization is exciting, and I believe it will bring significant value to our clients, employees and investors.

Now, I want to discuss our vision for 2024 and then look back on some highlights of 2023. Following a better-than-expected end 2023, in 2024, we are primarily focused on three key areas. World-class service, solution automation and client ROI achievement. Our continued focus is being the leading provider of comprehensive payroll and human capital management solutions in every market we serve. We are bringing the power of Paycom to more employers and employees and showing more organizations the ROI they experience by using our single database software. On the product front, Beti has been one of the products at the leading edge of our AI and automation strategy, delivering tremendous ROI to our clients. Our recently commissioned third-party study on Beti highlighted three benefit areas.

On average, a greater than 80% reduction in errors, and 90% reduction in time spent processing payroll and improved employee engagement. A leader within the restaurant industry noted that the automation from Beti took days off payroll processing time and that as employee checkers went down, employee engagement went up. Additionally, certain organizations using Beti experienced up to 100% of their end-users regularly engaging with our easy-to-use system. Solutions like Paycom’s GONE tool are expanding automation to other areas of our product suite, namely our time off applications. The rollout of GONE towards the end of 2023 has been going very well. This new product uses AI and decisioning logic to automate all decisions for time-off requests, which further enhances both the employee and the manager experience by eliminating conflicts and resolving time-sensitive decisions.

Today, clients may make between 20 and 30 decisions or more per year per employee concerning PTO, vacation request and the denials or approvals that go into staffing decisions. GONE eliminates those unnecessary interaction points by providing a consistent and fully automated experience for employees, managers, HR administrators and the business as a whole. With GONE, an employee in any industry can request time-off at midnight on a Friday and know immediately if it is approved or denied because GONE has automated all time-off request decisions. It's another example of a product that's a win for our clients and a win for their employees. We delivered a lot of innovation on the international front in 2023. We launched our global HCM product and now companies of all sizes use this product across 180 countries and in 15 languages and dialects.

We developed and launched native payroll in Canada and Mexico. Now we've developed and are launching a native payroll solution in the United Kingdom. Our international strategy complements our product strategy and adds to the momentum we are seeing with US-based companies that have an international presence. While still early, we are very excited about the potential impact this initiative will have on our expanded team. While I'm proud of our product developments and international expansion in 2023, I'm even more excited about where we're headed with the product department. As a company, we all know and feel the excitement that is happening within our walls. Since 1998, Paycom has changed the way businesses operate through innovation and automation.

Our revolutionary product roadmap will continue to bring new levels of value to our clients. I'm glad to see both growth in our product and in people we are elevating and bringing back into the organization. The buzz about the future of product innovation across the organization is exciting and encouraging. The client experience is everything to us and that all starts with our product. We are excited to release more product enhancements and innovations than ever before. To sum-up, in 2024, we will continue to be hyper-focused on world-class service, solution automation and the client ROI achievement strategies. This means, we will continue our emphasis on client ROI and user experience. I'm confident that the size of our opportunity and our track-record for execution will bolster our growth trajectory.

I'd like to thank our employees for their important contributions in 2023 and commitment to Paycom. In fact, because of them, Paycom earned many top workplace accolades in 2023, most notably Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award. Additionally, Newsweek recognized us as one of the most trustworthy organizations and as a Top Workplaces for Diversity for parents and families. These accolades mean a lot because it's a reflection of our leadership and the culture we've built. Before turning the call over to Craig, I'd like Chris to briefly introduce himself and discuss his vision for the role. Chris?

Chris Thomas: Thanks, Chad. I'm honored to help lead such an incredible organization. I want to personally thank you for the guidance, tools and insights you provided me through the years. Having had the opportunity to lead approximately 10 departments over my tenure, like product, service, learning, HCM, implementation impacts to name a few, I feel even more prepared to help leap Paycom into future. I am proud of our leadership group who have strategized and built the client value achievement strategy. We spent a lot of quality time throughout the year, especially last quarter having meaningful engagements with our clients and the feedback has been very encouraging. We are strengthening our relationships and relentlessly pursuing solutions that deliver high ROI for our clients.

The innovations in automation and user experience are resonating across our client base, delivering immediate and measurable value to our clients will deliver long-term value to Paycom. As a result, our service and client relations groups are working together more closely than ever before, which is driving further ROI for our clients. We're going to continue to generate even more momentum as we engage clients to help them maximize their value when using our system. With that, I'll turn the call over to Craig for a review of our financials and guidance. Craig?

Craig Boelte: Thanks, Chris. Before I review our fourth quarter and full-year results for 2023 and our outlook for the first quarter and full-year 2024, I would like to remind everyone that my comments related to certain financial measures will be on a non-GAAP basis. We ended the year with solid results with full-year 2023 revenue of $1.694 billion up 23% compared to 2022. Fourth quarter results were better-than-expected, with total revenues of $435 million, representing growth of 17% over the comparable prior year period. Our revenue growth was driven by new business wins, partially offset by lower cross-selling to existing clients. Within total revenues, recurring revenue was $427 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing 98% of total revenues for the quarter and growing 17% from the comparable prior year period.

We delivered strong net income and adjusted EBITDA in 2023. Full year GAAP net income was $341 million or $5.88 per diluted share based on approximately 58 million shares. Non-GAAP net income for 2023 was $449 million or $7.75 per diluted share, up 26% from the prior year on a per share basis. In the fourth quarter, GAAP net income of $82 million and non-GAAP net income of $110 million represented a $1.43 and $1.93 per diluted share, respectively, based on approximately 57 million shares. Full year adjusted EBITDA was $719 million representing full year margin of 42.5%, up over 30 basis points year-over-year. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $177 million, representing a quarterly margin of 40.6% for the quarter. During the fourth quarter, we repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of common stock or approximately 2% of our shares outstanding for a total of $213 million and we paid over $21 million in cash dividends.

As of December 31st, 2023, we have repurchased over 6.1 million shares, and when combined with dividends, we have returned nearly $1 billion to stockholders. We still have approximately $800 million remaining under our buyback authorization as of December 31st, 2023, and the Board has approved our next quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share payable in mid-March. We ended 2023 with approximately 36,800 clients, representing a growth rate of 1% compared to 2022. On a parent company grouping basis, we ended the year with roughly 19,500 clients, up 2% compared to 2022. Digging into client mix details and using client figures based on parent company groupings, client count for companies with greater than 500 employees was up 11% year-over-year and client count for companies with greater than 2,000 employees was up nearly 18% year-over-year.

Total number of employee records stored in our system in 2023 was 6.8 million. Paycom's annual revenue retention rate in 2023 was 90% compared to 91% in 2022 with attrition concentrated primarily at the low-end of our market. Note that our earnings press release issued earlier this afternoon included additional information about a recent modification in our annual revenue retention rate calculation. Adjusted R&D expense was $51 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 or 11.6% of total revenues. Adjusted total R&D costs including the capitalized portion, were $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $52 million in the prior year period. We continue to invest in the long-term future growth opportunity including in areas of automation, AI and innovation.

Our tax rate for the year ended 2023 was 28% on a GAAP basis. For the full year 2024, we anticipate our effective income tax rate to be approximately 29% on a GAAP basis and approximately 25% on a non-GAAP basis. In fiscal year 2024, we expect stock-based compensation expense as a percent of revenue to be approximately 8.5%. This does not reflect any potential one-time adjustment related to the forfeiture of the 2020 CEO Performance Award. We will provide details on this one-time adjustment if any when we report first quarter earnings. Turning to the balance sheet. Even after the substantial buybacks and dividends paid in the quarter, we ended the year with a very strong balance sheet, including cash and cash equivalents of $294 million and zero debt.

Cash from operations was $485 million in 2023, representing an increase of 33%. The average daily balance of funds held on behalf of clients was approximately $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. On the capital expenditure front, our fifth building in Oklahoma City is substantially complete. We estimate total CapEx as a percent of revenues to be approximately 12% in 2024. Now let me turn to guidance. Our approach to guidance remains consistent with our historical approach and that we guide to what we can see in factor in relevant trends, opportunities and potential constraints. For 2024, we're also factoring in a wider range of sensitivities, such as fluctuations of interest rates and the outcomes of several near-term strategic initiatives.

For fiscal 2024, we expect revenues in the range of $1.860 billion to $1.885 billion or approximately 11% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range, which is consistent with the target growth range we provided on our Q3 earnings call. We expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $720 million to $730 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 39% at the midpoint of the range. For the first quarter of 2024, we expect total revenues in the range of $494 million to $497 million, representing a growth rate over the comparable prior year period of approximately 10% at the midpoint of the range. We expect adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter in the range of $218 million to $222 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 44% at the midpoint of the range.

2023 delivered solid results for Paycom. The strength of our product and the client initiatives we have in place give me confidence that 2024 will be a solid year of execution. We will continue to invest in talent, marketing, innovation, customer service and geographic expansion to strengthen our competitive position and meet the demand of our expanding TAM. With that, we will open the line for questions. Operator?

