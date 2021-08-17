U.S. markets closed

Paycor Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Paycor, Inc.
CINCINNATI, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Paycor) (Nasdaq: PYCR) today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, ended June 30, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Paycor will host a conference call and webcast presentation on August 31, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results.

To listen to the conference call live, dial (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international). The conference ID is 13722470. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investors” section of Paycor’s website at investors.paycor.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 28,000 customers representing over 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

For More Information:
Media Relations:
Katy Bunn
(513) 338-2398
pr@paycor.com

Investor Relations:
Brian Denyeau
ICR, LLC
(646) 277-1251
ir@paycor.com


