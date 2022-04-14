U.S. markets closed

Paycor Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended March 31, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Paycor will host a conference call and webcast presentation on May 5, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results.

To listen to the conference call live, dial 1-844-200-6205 (domestic) or 1-929-526-1599 (international). The access code is 976395. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Paycor Investor Relations website at investors.paycor.com.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Investor Relations:

Rachel White
513-954-7388
IR@paycor.com

Media Relations:

Carly Graman
513-954-7282
PR@paycor.com


