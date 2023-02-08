U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,117.86
    -46.14 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,949.01
    -207.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,910.52
    -203.27 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.60
    -30.01 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.46
    +1.32 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.50
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4460
    +0.3740 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,962.39
    -241.44 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.21
    -7.68 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Paycor Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Paycor HCM, Inc.
·20 min read
Paycor HCM, Inc.
Paycor HCM, Inc.

  • Q2 Total revenues of $132.9 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year, while expanding margins

  • Q2 Recurring revenue of $125.0 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year, and the fifth consecutive quarter of achieving our long-term target of sustainable 20%+ revenue growth

  • Raises FY’23 revenue and Adjusted operating income guidance $11 million and $10 million, respectively, year-over-year at the top end of the range

CINCINNATI, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (“HCM”) software, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended December 31, 2022.

“Paycor produced excellent second quarter results highlighted by 29% revenue growth year-over-year, which reflects continued demand and product innovation,” said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. “We continue investing to differentiate our HCM suite and client experience while delivering margin expansion for the third consecutive quarter as we scale the business.”

“We are committed to empowering frontline leaders to build winning teams through insights and automation so they can focus on the key elements that drive business performance. This quarter we completed the acquisition of Talenya, which leverages AI to simplify and streamline candidate sourcing, and launched a programmatic way to measure and enhance leader effectiveness. Finding and retaining talent remains a top challenge for our customers and we are encouraged by the robust demand for our advanced talent acquisition solutions.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues were $132.9 million, compared to $103.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

  • Operating loss was $31.6 million, compared to $33.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

  • Adjusted operating income* was $17.6 million, compared to $10.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

  • Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM was $27.5 million, compared to $25.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM* was $13.6 million, compared to $8.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

*Adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

  • Completed the acquisition of Talenya’s AI-powered recruiting technology, now Paycor Smart Sourcing, enhancing our industry-leading talent management solution and bringing our full suite of HCM solutions to $44 per-employee-per-month (PEPM).

  • Introduced real-time employee insights and frontline leader effectiveness dashboards to the COR Leadership Framework. Our leadership survey gathers feedback on several aspects of how well these leaders coach, optimize and engage their team with the goal of tailoring career development and improving business results.

  • Distinguished as a Top Workplace USA by Energage for the third consecutive year, which underscores Paycor’s continued commitment to exemplify the cultural best practices that impact associate engagement and business performance.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 8, 2023, Paycor is issuing the following financial guidance:

Third Quarter Ending March 31, 2023:

  • Total revenues in the range of $155-$157 million.

  • Adjusted operating income* in the range of $35-$36 million.

Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023:

  • Total revenues in the range of $539-$545 million.

  • Adjusted operating income* in the range of $75-$78 million.

*We are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted operating income to forward-looking loss from operations, the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure because the information needed to provide a complete reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Paycor will host a conference call today, February 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and guidance. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-4018 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8471 (international). The access code is 13735320. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Paycor Investor Relations website at investors.paycor.com.

About Paycor

Paycor’s human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That’s why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business outlook, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, and any statements of a general economic or industry specific nature, are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “outlook,” “potential,” “targets,” “contemplates,” or the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that these risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage our growth effectively; the potential breach of our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their employees’ personal data; the expansion and retention of our direct sales force with qualified and productive persons and the related effects on the growth of our business; the impact on customer expansion and retention if implementation, user experience, customer service, or performance relating to our solutions is not satisfactory; the timing of payments made to employees and taxing authorities relative to the timing of when a customer’s electronic funds transfers are settled to our account; future acquisitions of other companies’ businesses, technologies, or customer portfolios; the continued service of our key executives; our ability to innovate and deliver high-quality, technologically advanced products and services; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the proper operation of our software; our relationships with third parties; the ongoing effects of inflation, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and other adverse macroeconomic conditions in the market in which we and our customers operate; the impact of an economic downturn or recession in the United States or global economy; and the other risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after the date of this report, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call: adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our core operating performance and trends to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. Management believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. We define (i) adjusted gross profit as gross profit before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain corporate expenses, in each case that are included in costs of recurring revenues, (ii) adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues, (iii) adjusted operating income as loss from operations before amortization of acquired intangible assets and naming rights, stock-based compensation expense, exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, (iv) adjusted operating income margin as adjusted operating income divided by total revenues, (v) adjusted sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expenses before amortization of naming rights, stock-based compensation expense and other certain corporate expenses, (vi) adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expenses before amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, exit cost due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, (vii) adjusted research and development expense as research and development expenses before stock-based compensation expense and other certain corporate expenses, (viii) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. as loss before benefit for income taxes after adjusting for amortization of acquired intangible assets and naming rights, accretion expense associated with the naming rights, stock-based compensation expense, gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt, exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities and other certain corporate expenses, such as costs related to acquisitions, all of which are tax effected by applying an adjusted effective income tax rate and (ix) adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share as adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. divided by adjusted shares outstanding. Adjusted shares outstanding includes potentially dilutive securities excluded from the GAAP dilutive net loss per share calculation.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating income margin, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, research and development expense, net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and diluted net income attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below under “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures,” for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Relations:
Rachel White
513-954-7388
IR@paycor.com

Media Relations:
Carly Pennekamp
513-954-7282
PR@paycor.com


Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share amounts)

 

December 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

Assets

(Unaudited)

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

72,277

 

 

$

133,041

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

31,912

 

 

 

21,511

 

Deferred contract costs

 

45,691

 

 

 

37,769

 

Prepaid expenses

 

12,990

 

 

 

9,421

 

Other current assets

 

3,956

 

 

 

1,874

 

Current assets before funds held for clients

 

166,826

 

 

 

203,616

 

Funds held for clients

 

1,183,474

 

 

 

1,715,916

 

Total current assets

 

1,350,300

 

 

 

1,919,532

 

Property and equipment, net

 

31,989

 

 

 

31,675

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

22,553

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

770,120

 

 

 

750,155

 

Intangible assets, net

 

305,547

 

 

 

263,069

 

Capitalized software, net

 

45,355

 

 

 

40,002

 

Long-term deferred contract costs

 

144,214

 

 

 

125,705

 

Other long-term assets

 

2,794

 

 

 

1,179

 

Total assets

$

2,672,872

 

 

$

3,131,317

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

20,284

 

 

$

13,945

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

24,862

 

 

 

13,907

 

Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses

 

32,350

 

 

 

44,592

 

Deferred revenue

 

11,449

 

 

 

11,742

 

Current liabilities before client fund obligations

 

88,945

 

 

 

84,186

 

Client fund obligations

 

1,187,532

 

 

 

1,719,047

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,276,477

 

 

 

1,803,233

 

Deferred income taxes

 

22,222

 

 

 

31,895

 

Long-term operating leases

 

22,310

 

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

83,867

 

 

 

11,458

 

Total liabilities

 

1,404,876

 

 

 

1,846,586

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common stock $0.001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 175,856,650 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 174,909,539 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022

 

176

 

 

 

175

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 10,620,260 shares at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022

 

(245,074

)

 

 

(245,074

)

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, — shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,967,352

 

 

 

1,926,800

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(451,904

)

 

 

(395,389

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(2,554

)

 

 

(1,781

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,267,996

 

 

 

1,284,731

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,672,872

 

 

$

3,131,317

 


Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring and other revenue

$

124,982

 

 

$

102,729

 

 

$

239,151

 

 

$

195,145

 

Interest income on funds held for clients

 

7,882

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

12,016

 

 

 

654

 

Total revenues

 

132,864

 

 

 

103,067

 

 

 

251,167

 

 

 

195,799

 

Cost of revenues

 

46,184

 

 

 

41,082

 

 

 

89,369

 

 

 

86,693

 

Gross profit

 

86,680

 

 

 

61,985

 

 

 

161,798

 

 

 

109,106

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

51,913

 

 

 

40,682

 

 

 

100,108

 

 

 

86,470

 

General and administrative

 

52,461

 

 

 

44,462

 

 

 

100,372

 

 

 

87,873

 

Research and development

 

13,875

 

 

 

10,605

 

 

 

26,277

 

 

 

20,796

 

Total operating expenses

 

118,249

 

 

 

95,749

 

 

 

226,757

 

 

 

195,139

 

Loss from operations

 

(31,569

)

 

 

(33,764

)

 

 

(64,959

)

 

 

(86,033

)

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(404

)

 

 

(112

)

 

 

(1,491

)

 

 

(347

)

Other

 

66

 

 

 

328

 

 

 

511

 

 

 

1,552

 

Loss before benefit for income taxes

 

(31,907

)

 

 

(33,548

)

 

 

(65,939

)

 

 

(84,828

)

Income tax benefit

 

(4,444

)

 

 

(8,084

)

 

 

(9,424

)

 

 

(17,328

)

Net loss

 

(27,463

)

 

 

(25,464

)

 

 

(56,515

)

 

 

(67,500

)

Less: Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,621

 

Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc.

$

(27,463

)

 

$

(25,464

)

 

$

(56,515

)

 

$

(79,121

)

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. per share

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(0.46

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

175,830,554

 

 

 

174,429,903

 

 

 

175,671,565

 

 

 

170,444,536

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Paycor HCM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(56,515

)

 

$

(67,500

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

2,396

 

 

 

3,448

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets and software

 

61,094

 

 

 

67,653

 

 

Amortization of deferred contract costs

 

21,094

 

 

 

14,062

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

37,635

 

 

 

39,027

 

 

Amortization of debt acquisition costs

 

44

 

 

 

44

 

 

Deferred tax benefit

 

(9,533

)

 

 

(17,340

)

 

Bad debt expense

 

2,023

 

 

 

1,086

 

 

Loss (gain) on sale of investments

 

209

 

 

 

(9

)

 

Gain on installment sale

 

 

 

 

(1,359

)

 

Loss on foreign currency exchange

 

376

 

 

 

216

 

 

Loss on lease exit

 

818

 

 

 

 

 

Naming rights accretion expense

 

1,314

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of deferred consideration

 

 

 

 

(138

)

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(12,184

)

 

 

(4,469

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(3,474

)

 

 

(6,404

)

 

Accounts payable

 

5,715

 

 

 

14

 

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

(21,783

)

 

 

(8,653

)

 

Deferred revenue

 

(202

)

 

 

(709

)

 

Deferred contract costs

 

(47,525

)

 

 

(37,693

)

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(18,498

)

 

 

(18,724

)

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of client funds available-for-sale securities

 

(320,191

)

 

 

(75,173

)

 

Proceeds from sale and maturities of client funds available-for-sale securities

 

214,017

 

 

 

74,909

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(2,621

)

 

 

(1,454

)

 

Proceeds from note receivable on installment sale

 

 

 

 

3,040

 

 

Acquisition of intangible assets

 

(5,074

)

 

 

(3,187

)

 

Acquisition of Talenya Ltd., net of cash acquired

 

(18,791

)

 

 

 

 

Internally developed software costs

 

(18,672

)

 

 

(14,170

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(151,332

)

 

 

(16,035

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents held to satisfy client funds obligations

 

(527,738

)

 

 

270,717

 

 

Payment of deferred consideration

 

 

 

 

(2,752

)

 

Proceeds from line-of-credit

 

 

 

 

3,500

 

 

Repayments of line-of-credit

 

 

 

 

(52,600

)

 

Repayments of debt and capital lease obligations

 

(140

)

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock sold in the IPO, net of offering costs and underwriting discount

 

 

 

 

454,915

 

 

Redemption of Redeemable Series A Preferred Stock (acquisition of noncontrolling interest)

 

 

 

 

(260,044

)

 

Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements

 

(1,727

)

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

345

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

4,300

 

 

 

 

 

Other financing activities

 

 

 

 

(395

)

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(524,960

)

 

 

413,341

 

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

 

(6

)

 

 

63

 

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients

 

(694,796

)

 

 

378,645

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, beginning of period

 

1,682,923

 

 

 

560,000

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients, end of period

$

988,127

 

 

$

938,645

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing, financing and other cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures in accounts payable

$

68

 

 

$

18

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

 

 

 

154

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients to the Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

72,277

 

 

$

111,087

 

 

Funds held for clients

 

915,850

 

 

 

827,558

 

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and funds held for clients

$

988,127

 

 

$

938,645

 

 


Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Gross Profit*

$

86,680

 

 

$

61,985

 

 

$

161,798

 

 

$

109,106

 

Gross Profit Margin

 

65.2

 %

 

 

60.1

 %

 

 

64.4

 %

 

 

55.7

 %

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,300

 

 

 

4,862

 

 

 

2,428

 

 

 

16,584

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

2,105

 

 

 

1,838

 

 

 

4,315

 

 

 

3,495

 

Adjusted Gross Profit*

$

90,085

 

 

$

68,685

 

 

$

168,541

 

 

$

129,185

 

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

 

67.8

 %

 

 

66.6

 %

 

 

67.1

 %

 

 

66.0

 %

* Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by depreciation expense of $0.5 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.9 million and $1.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of capitalized software of $6.7 million and $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $13.2 million and $10.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit are burdened by amortization of deferred contract costs of $6.2 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $11.8 million and $7.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Loss from Operations

$

(31,569

)

 

$

(33,764

)

 

$

(64,959

)

 

$

(86,033

)

Operating Margin

(23.8)%

 

(32.8)%

 

(25.9)%

 

(43.9)%

Amortization of intangible assets

 

24,673

 

 

 

25,362

 

 

 

47,943

 

 

 

57,412

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

20,684

 

 

 

17,215

 

 

 

37,635

 

 

 

39,027

 

Loss on lease exit*

 

309

 

 

 

 

 

 

818

 

 

 

 

Corporate adjustments**

 

3,546

 

 

 

1,446

 

 

 

6,619

 

 

 

3,245

 

Adjusted Operating Income

$

17,643

 

 

$

10,259

 

 

$

28,056

 

 

$

13,651

 

Adjusted Operating Income Margin

 

13.3

 %

 

 

10.0

 %

 

 

11.2

 %

 

 

7.0

 %

* Represents exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities.
** Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 relate to costs associated with secondary offerings completed in December 2022 (“December 2022 Secondary Offering”) and September 2022 (“September 2022 Secondary Offering”) of $0.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively, professional, consulting, and other costs of $1.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and other costs of $1.3 million and $1.9 million, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.2 million and $2.0 million, respectively, and costs associated with a secondary offering completed in October 2021 (“October 2021 Secondary Offering”) of $1.0 million and $1.0 million, respectively.

Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Sales and Marketing expense

$

51,913

 

 

$

40,682

 

 

$

100,108

 

 

$

86,470

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(1,240

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,067

)

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(8,663

)

 

 

(8,110

)

 

 

(16,097

)

 

 

(21,756

)

Corporate adjustments*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(53

)

Adjusted Sales and Marketing expense

$

42,010

 

 

$

32,572

 

 

$

81,944

 

 

$

64,661

 

General and Administrative expense

$

52,461

 

 

$

44,462

 

 

$

100,372

 

 

$

87,873

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(22,133

)

 

 

(20,500

)

 

 

(43,448

)

 

 

(40,828

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(7,261

)

 

 

(6,113

)

 

 

(12,597

)

 

 

(11,101

)

Loss on lease exit**

 

(309

)

 

 

 

 

 

(818

)

 

 

 

Corporate adjustments***

 

(3,546

)

 

 

(1,446

)

 

 

(6,619

)

 

 

(3,192

)

Adjusted General and Administrative expense

$

19,212

 

 

$

16,403

 

 

$

36,890

 

 

$

32,752

 

Research and Development expense

$

13,875

 

 

$

10,605

 

 

$

26,277

 

 

$

20,796

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(2,655

)

 

 

(1,154

)

 

 

(4,626

)

 

 

(2,675

)

Adjusted Research and Development expense

$

11,220

 

 

$

9,451

 

 

$

21,651

 

 

$

18,121

 

* Corporate adjustments for the six months ended December 31, 2021 relate to costs associated with becoming a public company.
** Represents exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities.
*** Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 relate to costs associated with the December 2022 Secondary Offering and the September 2022 Secondary Offering of $0.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively, professional, consulting, and other costs of $1.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and other costs of $1.3 million and $1.9 million, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.2 million and $2.0 million, respectively, and costs associated with the October 2021 Secondary Offering of $1.0 million and $1.0 million for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share (Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Net loss before benefit for income taxes

$

(31,907

)

 

$

(33,548

)

 

$

(65,939

)

 

$

(84,828

)

Loss on debt amendment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

24,673

 

 

 

25,362

 

 

 

47,943

 

 

 

57,412

 

Naming rights accretion expense

 

421

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,314

 

 

 

 

Gain on installment sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,359

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

20,684

 

 

 

17,215

 

 

 

37,635

 

 

 

39,027

 

Loss on lease exit*

 

309

 

 

 

 

 

 

818

 

 

 

 

Corporate adjustments**

 

3,546

 

 

 

1,446

 

 

 

6,619

 

 

 

3,245

 

Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes

 

17,726

 

 

 

10,475

 

 

 

28,390

 

 

 

13,532

 

Income tax effect on adjustments***

 

(4,077

)

 

 

(2,514

)

 

 

(6,530

)

 

 

(3,248

)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc.

$

13,649

 

 

$

7,961

 

 

$

21,860

 

 

$

10,284

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Paycor HCM, Inc. Per Share

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.06

 

Adjusted shares outstanding****

 

176,211,150

 

 

 

175,075,956

 

 

 

176,072,284

 

 

 

172,368,220

 

* Represents exit costs due to exiting leases of certain facilities.
** Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 relate to costs associated with the December 2022 Secondary Offering and the September 2022 Secondary Offering of $0.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively, professional, consulting, and other costs of $1.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively, and transaction expenses and other costs of $1.3 million and $1.9 million, respectively. Corporate adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021 relate to certain restructuring costs of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, as well as costs associated with becoming a public company, including the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system and professional, consulting, and other costs of $0.2 million and $2.0 million, respectively, and costs associated with the October 2021 Secondary Offering of $1.0 million and $1.0 million for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
*** Non-GAAP adjusted income before applicable income taxes is tax effected using an adjusted effective income tax rate of 23.0% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and 24.0% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
**** The adjusted shares outstanding for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 are based on the if-converted method and include potentially dilutive securities that are excluded from the U.S. GAAP dilutive net income per share calculation because including them would have an anti-dilutive effect. The adjusted shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2021 are based on the if-converted method and include potentially dilutive securities that are excluded from the U.S. GAAP dilutive net income per share calculation because including them would have an anti-dilutive effect. The adjusted shares outstanding for the six months ended December 31, 2021 assume the conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock as if it would have occurred on July 1, 2021, based on the if-converted method and include potentially dilutive securities that are excluded from the U.S. GAAP dilutive net income per share calculation because including them would have an anti-dilutive effect.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lumen Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), a cloud connectivity and security solutions company, were plunging Wednesday after it reported its fourth-quarter results. The company actually beat Wall Street's consensus estimates for the quarter, but investors focused their attention on management's disappointing guidance. Lumen's non-GAAP earnings per share were down 15% from the year-ago quarter to $0.43, but that easily outpaced analysts' average estimate of $0.19 for the quarter.

  • Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

    Expectations for a slowdown in some of Enphase's business in the first quarter took the air out of the stock today.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Disney reports Q1 earnings beat

    Disney reported results for Q1 on Wednesday that included an earnings and revenue beat.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 11:47 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The decline came after the drugmaker announced its 2022 full-year and fourth-quarter results. Teva reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.88 billion, down 5% year over year.

  • Disney stock rises after streaming losses narrow in first quarter

    Disney reported quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.

  • Affirm to lay off 19% of staff, stock tanks after earnings

    Affirm Holdings Inc. shares were plunging 18% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the buy-now-pay-later company fell short with its results and outlook.

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

    Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Roared 9% Higher This Morning

    What happened After selling off 11% on Tuesday, shares of artificial intelligence stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) roared back this morning, gaining 8.9% through 10:30 a.m. ET. It wasn't anything that C3.ai said or did, however, that sparked this rally.

  • No wonder Powell didn’t commit to extra hikes. Here are five reasons the January jobs report may be too good to be true.

    Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.

  • Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) had tumbled nearly 13% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International got "off to a mixed start" in its fiscal year, according to comments by CEO Kevin Crutchfield in the earnings press release. While results improved in its salt division, weak demand in its plant nutrition segment and cost pressures hurt its financial results.

  • AppLovin stock soars more than 25% following strong forecast in a weak market

    AppLovin shares soared after hours Wednesday after the app-monetization company provided a strong forecast in a weak mobile-ad market.

  • Ford Stock: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    After a turbulent 2022 for the automotive industry, investors were thrilled when General Motors posted surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results. The better-than-expected earnings on strong revenue drove GM stock higher, and it also pulled competitor Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock higher in anticipation it would have similar results. Worse yet, Ford management didn't have many details about its plan to fix its problems -- at least, not yet.