When Will Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Paycor HCM, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYCR) future prospects. Paycor HCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. The US$4.0b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$93m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Paycor HCM will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Paycor HCM is bordering on breakeven, according to the 17 American Professional Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$8.5m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 54%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Paycor HCM's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Paycor HCM currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

