Payday advance apps want to operate in Mass. Why consumer advocates are skeptical

Providers of payday advances are seeking to become regulated in Massachusetts, but consumer advocates say such a move will only solidify a legislative loophole for companies that make predatory loans.

Earned wage access providers — like Earnin and PayActiv — profit by sending customers a portion of their paychecks prior to payday for a small fee for instant access, recouping their expense from that paycheck.

The state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Financial Services held a hearing on March 25 to take testimony from industry and government officials on a bill that creates regulations for EWA service providers.

“It creates this and makes this mechanism that people can utilize to get their pay early, makes it … a much more solid, viable entity for consumers to feel confident about,” said state Rep. Michael Soter, R-Bellingham, in support of the bill.

State Rep. Michael Soter, R-Bellingham, said concerns about high rates associated with early wage access don't consider the reality of increased bank charges and rates that stem from missing payments.

Provider representatives spoke about the importance of EWA as a solution for infrequent paychecks and paying for sudden expenses. Soter, who sits on the committee that oversaw testimony, said concerns about EWA’s high rates miss the reality of increased bank charges and rates that stem from missing a payment.

"In all cases, the alternative to EWA is far more expensive than $3, and no alternatives are structured like EWA is," said Ryan Naples, director of public policy for DailyPay Inc..

While many services have free options, many users opt to use instant transfers, which usually cost a few dollars. Ben LaRocco, director of government relations at Earnin, said the company’s users on average will spend $60 a year.

However, consumer advocates contend that relative to the amount of money being loaned, the fees being charged constitute an extremely high effective interest rate.

A report issued by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which was cited several times during the March 25 hearing, found that “the average annual APR was 334% for tip companies and 331% for the non-tip companies.”

Marshall Lux, a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School who authored a paper on EWA, said APR is an important measure of determining the cost to the consumer, as the amount of “implied interest” being charged for a shorter period of time is “through the roof.”

Lux said the direct-to-consumer model, as opposed to the business-to-business model, is “really horrible.”

“A lot of these people have five of these apps on their phone,” he said. “They’re drawing down paychecks like every day, or multiple times a day.”

In his paper, Lux highlights the benefits, such as potential lower costs and a positive impact on consumer financial health, as well as the negatives, including high cost potential and not-so-voluntary tipping practices.

Lux added that he —“for the life” of himself — cannot understand why tipping is a necessary feature.

“If you pay an expedited fee or a tip on a $100 paycheck or $200 paycheck, you’re just simply earning less for the privilege of getting your money immediately, ” Lux said.

Similar bills have been adopted in Missouri, Nevada and Wisconsin

Similar bills have been adopted in Missouri, Nevada, and Wisconsin. Many EWA providers already operate within Massachusetts but sit in a legal gray area.

Soter said the bill would require companies to apply for a license, and follow procedures that apply to most banks in Massachusetts.

According to a letter from the National Consumer Law Center, an organization that advocates for economic justice on behalf of low-income and other vulnerable communities, protections created by the bill would be “meaningless,” and “merely codify existing business models.”

NCLC attorney Michael Best testified in opposition to the bill, saying that despite what industry officials say, EWA providers are offering loans, which should be subject to consumer loan protections.

“Its (the bill’s) real aim is to carve out a giant loophole in the commonwealth’s interest rate cap for small dollar loans and allow 300% APR loans that would be illegal under current law,” he testified.

Soter said he considers EWA providers to be offering transfers rather than loans, since they do not go through a credit agency and do not collect on their debts. He added that all EWA companies get a bad rap because of a small minority of malicious EWA lending companies.

At the end of his testimony, Best said legislators should look at what Connecticut has done, and apply existing lending frameworks to EWA transactions.Soter said the bill has been recommended to study, which typically means the bill will not be revisited until the next legislative session.

“We’re going to be leaving an industry that’s kind of out there, and I think we need to kind of reel it in a little bit and put some regulation behind it,” Soter said.

