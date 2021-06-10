U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,245.05
    +25.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,680.16
    +233.02 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,998.81
    +87.06 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,327.13
    -16.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.30
    +0.34 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.80
    -6.70 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    27.83
    -0.17 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5140
    +0.0250 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4149
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6630
    +0.0430 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,743.42
    +2,799.36 (+8.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.55
    -0.68 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.01
    +26.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     
JUST IN:

Initial jobless filings fell for sixth straight week to new pandemic-era low

376,000 Americans filed, 370,000 expected

Can payday loans be made obsolete? With $15M more, Clair wants to find out

Danny Crichton
·5 min read

The world seems to move faster every year, and yet, nothing feels slower than the speed by which paychecks get distributed. In the United States, work conducted the day after a pay period will take two weeks just to process, with a check or direct deposit coming another week or two later. For the tens of millions of employees who live paycheck-to-paycheck, that multi-week delay can be the difference of making a rent check — or not.

A variety of startups have approached this problem with different solutions, and one of the newest and most compelling offerings is Clair.

Using its own base of capital, New York City-based Clair offers instant — and most importantly — free earned wage advances to workers by integrating into existing HR technology platforms. It works with both full-time employees and also gig workers, and it offers a suite of online and mobile apps for workers to make sense of their finances and ask for an earned wage advance.

The company was founded in late 2019 by CEO Nico Simko, COO Alex Kostecki and CPO Erich Nussbaumer, and today, the company announced that it raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Kareem Zaki of Thrive Capital, who will join the company’s board of directors. Just a few months ago, Clair had announced a $4.5 million seed round led by Upfront Ventures, bringing its total funding to $19.5 million.

“Pay advance” or “earned wage advance” (there is a slight distinction) have been the Silicon Valley euphemism for payday loan, an industry that has been plagued with allegations of fraud, deceit and rapacious greed that have bilked workers out of their hard-earned paychecks through usurious interest rates.

What sets Clair apart is that its offering is free to workers. Since it connects directly into HR systems, the startup takes on significantly less financial risk than traditional payday lenders, who don’t have access to the payroll data that Clair is able to analyze.

For Simko, one of his goals is simply to see the elimination of the traditional industry entirely. “I have a payday lender just in front of my apartment in Brooklyn and there is a long line on the 25th of every month, and I am not going to stop until that line disappears,” he said. “Success for us is just to become the winner in earned wage access.”

He is Argentine-Swiss, and came to the States to attend Harvard, where he met Nussbaumer. He ended up working at J.P. Morgan focused on the payments market. He stayed in touch with Kostecki, whose families are good friends, and the Swiss trio decided to go after this problem, partly inspired by Uber’s instant pay feature that it introduced in 2016 and which proved wildly successful.

Clair founders Alex Kostecki, Nico Simko, Erich Nussbaumer. Image Credits: Clair

Instead of making money on interest rates, fees, or tips, Clair instead wants to be the bank and financial service provider of choice for workers. As I noted last week about Pinwheel, an API platform for payroll, owning the direct deposit relationship with a worker all but guarantees they will conduct the vast majority of their financial transactions through that particular bank account.

Clair offers free instant pay advances as a gateway to its other offerings, which include spending and savings accounts, a debit card, a virtual in-app debit card, and financial planning tools. Simko said, “Our business model is to give earned wage access free for people and then sign them up automatically for a digital bank, and then we make money the same way Chime makes money, which is interchange fees.”

In fact, he and the company believe in that model so much, it will actually pay human capital technology platforms like workforce management and payroll systems to integrate with Clair as an inducement. It offers a recurring revenue fee stream for HR tools based on the number of users who join Clair, regardless of how much those workers use the software. We are “really going down the thesis of embedded fintech,” Simko said. “Employees start spending money on their Clair card, and we distribute that back to our [HR tech] partners.”

Clair joins a number of other companies in this space, which is becoming ever more heated as the perceived opportunity in financial services remains high among investors. Last year, payroll platform Gusto announced that it would expand from purely payroll to a financial wellness platform, which is partially based on its instant earned wage advances or what it dubs Cashout. We’ve covered Even, which is one of the originals in this space with a major partnership with Walmart, as well as neobank Dave, which offers pay advance features with a tipping revenue model. Dave just announced a $4 billion valued SPAC with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Nonetheless, Clair’s angle is differentiated as the race to lock in every person globally with new financial services heats up. Simko says he sees a gargantuan opportunity to be the “Alipay” of the United States, noting that unlike China with Alipay, Nubank in Brazil and increasingly Latin America, and N26 and Revolut in Europe, there is still an opportunity for a comprehensive neobank to take over the U.S. market.

With the new funding, the company will continue to expand its product offerings, exploring areas like health care and debt repayment. “I can give APR not based on their credit score but on their employer’s credit score, which is the multi-billion dollar idea here,” Simko said. The team is nominally hubbed in New York with roughly half of the 25 or so person team.

Recommended Stories

  • MicroStrategy Boosts Bitcoin-Linked Junk Bond to $500 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. boosted the size of a junk-bond sale to fund the purchase of more Bitcoin, selling $500 million of notes on Tuesday that were the first of their kind in the high-yield market.The company received about $1.6 billion in orders for the offering, including interest from a large number of hedge funds, according to people with knowledge of the marketing process, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The strong interest comes amid a tumble in

  • Nasdaq-Listed Victory Capital Plans Entry Into Crypto

    The Texas-based firm will offer private funds for accredited U.S. investors in partnership with Hashdex.

  • Stocks Close Near Record With CPI, Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities closed within a hair’s breadth of a record high and Treasuries rose as investors continued to debate the impact of resurgent inflation on monetary policy.The S&P 500 ended little changed less than 6 points below its May 7 record close after fluctuating between gains and losses throughout the session. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to the lowest in a month, with focus turning toward Thursday’s consumer-price data that may offer clues on how far the Federal Reserve ca

  • Bitcoin Put in Highest Risk Category in Bank Capital Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks will face the toughest capital requirements for holdings in Bitcoin and other cryptoassets under global regulators’ plans to ward off threats to financial stability from the volatile market.The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Thursday that the banking industry faces increased risks from cryptoassets because of the potential for money laundering, reputational challenges and wild swings in prices that could lead to defaults.The panel proposed that a 1,250% risk

  • Stocks close near highs as bond yields dip

    World stock markets closed near record highs and U.S. bond yields fell on Wednesday as some of U.S. President Joe Biden's stimulus efforts appeared to be on the rocks, boosting the appeal of technology stocks as inflation pressures ease. Democrats passed Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in March through reconciliation. Democratic fiscal packages in Congress are rapidly shrinking, leading to a net outcome that inflationary pressures are set to recede, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

  • Jessica Simpson Fashion Brand Owner Preparing to Sell Assets in Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled owner of Jessica Simpson’s brand is nearing a deal to sell its majority stake in the fashion line back to the singer and offload other assets as part of a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to people with knowledge of the plans.Sequential Brands Group Inc. had been seeking to sell off its assets to avoid a cash crunch while it negotiated with creditors, but is now preparing to unload its brands under a process that will likely take place in court, said

  • IRS is writing to 36 million families telling them how much they’ll get with new Child Tax Credit

    Here’s a letter from the Internal Revenue Service that you may actually want to receive. Approximately one month ahead of the first payouts under the expanded Child Tax Credit, the IRS announced this week it’s going to be mailing millions of letters notifying families about the money coming their way. The IRS said it’s already started sending those letters to approximately 36 million families.

  • Don’t Expect $100 Oil Anytime Soon. Here’s What’s More Likely to Happen.

    A belief that demand will outstrip supply in 2022, and limited production increases among U.S. producers is spurring projections for triple-digit prices.

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GameStop names Amazon executives as its new CEO, CFO, surprises market with plans to sell more shares

    GameStop Corp. said late Wednesday it has appointed two Amazon.com Inc. executives as its new top executives, shortly after Chewy Inc. co-founder and private-equity investor Ryan Cohen was voted the videogame retailer's chairman of the board.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Remains Stuck In A Tight Range

    GBP/USD lacks momentum and continues to trade near the 20 EMA.

  • These 2 Renewable Energy Stocks Could Surge at Least 70%, Say Analysts

    Let’s talk about energy. It makes our world go ‘round, coming from sources as varied as fossil fuels, nuclear power plants, hydroelectric stations, and the sun and wind. Politically, it’s become something of a hot potato, with a tug-of-war going on between the proponents of traditional hydrocarbon energy sources squaring off against the boosters of renewable energy. Long term, however, renewable sources – with their promise of, eventually, lower costs and lower rates of pollution – are likely to

  • GameStop’s New Chairman Tells Shareholders to ‘Buckle Up’

    Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen addressed shareholders of the videogame company, telling them to "buckle up."

  • JPMorgan Sees Signal of Coming Bear Market in Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s recent bounce has yet to dispel doubts about its vulnerability following a rout in May.The cryptocurrency has jumped about 14% over two days and was trading at $38,295 as of 11:05 a.m. in London on Thursday. While the momentum may cheer bulls, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. team said backwardation in a part of the futures market -- where the spot price is above futures prices -- is reason for caution.“We believe that the return to backwardation in recent weeks has been a negativ

  • A proposed diamond mining project in India could lead to the felling of over 200,000 trees

    The proposed Bunder diamond block in Madhya Pradesh has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The diamond mine project, which is now with Aditya Birla Group, is facing protests over ecological concerns.

  • USD/INR: Rupee Falls for Second Straight Day

    The Indian rupee slipped against the U.S. dollar for the second straight day on Wednesday amid weakness in domestic equity markets, which fell from record highs due to losses in energy and financial stocks.

  • Newest Meme Stocks Extend Gains With No Sign of Craze Fading

    (Bloomberg) -- Another batch of names has been added to the meme-stock frenzy as retail traders latched on to their latest favorites Wednesday.Prison operator GEO Group Inc. soared 38% and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. jumped 32%, supplanting names like ContextLogic Inc. and Clover Health Investments Corp. that had led the charge higher on Tuesday. In Europe, Air Berlin jumped 138% after surging 54% the day before. Meanwhile, shares of fast-food restaurant chain Wendy’s Inc. reversed gains from Tuesd

  • U.S. Fed's reverse repo volume surges to record half a trillion dollars

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase window on Wednesday took in $503 billion in cash, hitting a record peak for a third consecutive session, as financial institutions flush with liquidity flocked to the Fed facility to park their cash and secure Treasury collateral. The U.S. Treasury has targeted a $450 billion cash balance by the end of July, the debt ceiling deadline. To get there, the Treasury needs to spend its cash, which usually ends up on bank balance sheets, often in the form of money market funds.

  • Bitcoin Peeps Above $38K on Basel News

    The top cryptocurrency hit a high of $38,461 during the European hours, extending Wednesday's double-digit rally.

  • Dogecoin Follows Bitcoin’s Lead, Flips Green

    Dogecoin is following the leader and riding bitcoin’s coattails to gains.