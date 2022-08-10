U.S. markets closed

Payfare Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Continued gross margin expansion to 19.1% in Q2 from 17.2% in Q1, first quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA generation and first quarter of share repurchases under the Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") program

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Payfare Inc. ("Payfare" or the "Company") (TSX: PAY), a leading fintech powering instant payout and digital banking solutions for the gig workforce, today announced the filing of its Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. A comprehensive discussion of Payfare's financial position and results of operations are provided in the MD&A, which is filed on SEDAR under Payfare's profile and can be found at www.sedar.com.

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $33.6 million in Q2 2022, representing a $24.8 million (285%) increase over Q2 2021, and an $8.7 million (35%) increase over Q1 2022.

  • Gross profit of $6.4 million (19.1% margin) in Q2 2022, up $5.3 million compared to Q2 2021 (13.0% margin) and up $2.1 million compared to Q1 2022 (17.2% margin).

  • Net loss improved to ($2.3 million) in Q2 2022 compared to a net loss of ($5.0 million) in Q2 2021.

  • First quarter generating positive Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.3 million in Q2 2022, a $3.4 million increase over Q2 2021 and a $1.2 million increase over Q1 2022.

  • Under the Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) program, the Company has repurchased 257,725 Common Shares to date at an average cost of $4.53 per share.

  • Total gross dollar value (Total GDV)1 in Q2 2022 was $2.0 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion (257%) over Q2 2021 and $0.5 billion (36%) over Q1 2022.

  • Ended Q2 2022 with 884,251 active users1, an increase of 621,684 (237%) compared to active users as at June 30, 2021 and an increase of 187,889 (27%) compared to active users as at March 31, 2022.

Executing on strategic objectives:

  • Payfare increased its 2022 annual revenue guidance to $125 million - $135 million from its previous issued guidance of $115 million - $125 million, the midpoint of which represents 197% year over year growth.

  • Successfully launched Paid App by Payfare in Q2 2022 with an initial cohort of new partner clients and a dedicated go-to-market strategy to convert a strong pipeline of new opportunities.

"The second quarter was a significant financial milestone for Payfare as we achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time," said Marco Margiotta, CEO and Founding Partner of Payfare. "We remain focused on growth and are able to deploy capital opportunistically including remaining active on buying back our shares, funding the launch of new products, and other strategic growth opportunities".

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results. A short presentation in connection with the conference call will be made available on the Company's website at https://corp.payfare.com/investors/. Management will also host a live question and answer session on the conference call with analysts.

To access the conference call, please dial (438) 803-0546 or (888) 440-2009. Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time so that you are in the queue for an operator to assist in registering and patching you through.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available until August 19, 2022. To listen to the recording, call 647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030 and enter passcode 2151054.

About Payfare (TSX:PAY)

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

1Non-IFRS and Supplementary Financial Measures

This press release contains references to "active users", "Total GDV" and "Adjusted EBITDA" which are not measures prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These supplementary financial measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective, to provide investors and security analysts with supplemental measures to evaluate the financial performance of the Company and highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and strategic business plans and to evaluate and price potential acquisitions. Accordingly, non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. Such measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other corporations. The non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures are not subject to standard industry definition and our definitions and method of calculation may differ from other issuers and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The Company determines the number of users to its services based on active users. "Active users" represent users who have loaded earnings on their card in the period. "Total GDV" is defined as the aggregate dollar amount of active user earnings and direct deposits loaded on their payment card during the period.

"EBITDA" means net income (loss) before amortization and depreciation expenses, foreign exchange loss (gain), amortization of deferred income, finance and interest costs (income) and provision for income taxes.

"Adjusted EBITDA" adjusts EBITDA for stock-based compensation expense, transactional gains or losses on assets, asset impairment charges, loss on extinguishment of debts, interest income, net foreign exchange gains or losses, gains or losses from changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments and contingent consideration liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss, gains or losses from disposals of equipment, net income or loss from equity accounted investees and income tax expense or recovery, restructuring costs and non-recurring expense items. Non-recurring expense items are transactions or events which management believes will not re-occur within the foreseeable future and includes legal and professional fees related to acquisition and going public transaction. The table below reconciles net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.


Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

In CAD $

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net loss

$(2,310,824)


$(5,028,431)


$(5,015,362)


$(12,792,413)

Add:








Finance costs (income)

(123,752)


(76,684)


(189,087)


2,778,124

Other Income

(32,946)


(38,452)


(72,908)


(79,602)

Foreign exchange loss

26,998


7,337


28,424


4,059

Amortization of intangible assets

209,038


251,266


398,319


533,664

Depreciation of building, property & equipment

36,966


4,982


69,970


29,757

EBITDA

(2,194,520)


(4,879,982)


(4,780,644)


(9,526,411)

Adjustments:








IPO costs (legal, professional, other)

-


4,880


-


472,722

Settlement of legal claim

-


-


-


1,400,000

Share based compensation

2,485,980


1,807,771


4,212,902


2,230,829

Adjusted EBITDA

$291,460


$(3,067,331)


$(567,742)


$(5,422,860)

 

Additional information on these measure may be found under the heading "Definitions – IFRS, Additional GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" in the MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 which is available under Payfare's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is incorporated by reference to this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Payfare's current expectations regarding future events as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking information may include but are not limited to statements regarding updated guidance information and target revenue ranges for 2022, converting a strong pipeline of new opportunities for Paid App by Payfare, the launch of new products, and other strategic growth opportunities, and Payfare's core business becoming self-financing. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Payfare's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in Payfare's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021. Other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include the inability of Payfare to launch and market its new programs or platforms that are planned for 2022 in a timely manner, Payfare's inability to manage the increased volume of new cardholder sign-ups, active users or transactions, the impact of inflation and rising costs of goods and services on Payfare's business model which may impact management's expectations on margin growth during 2022, the imposition of new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Payfare's ability to finance and support new programs and platforms, and a general decline in the credit markets or gig economy in North America. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The purpose of guidance contained in this news release is solely to update previously provided guidance and not to forecast or project future results. Readers are cautioned that such guidance is not appropriate for any other purpose. Payfare does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payfare-announces-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301603773.html

SOURCE Payfare

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/10/c7953.html

