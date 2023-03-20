TORONTO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Payfare Inc. ("Payfare" or the "Company")(TSX: PAY) will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2022. The complete financial results are expected to be released after market close on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

A short presentation in connection with the conference call will be made available ahead of time on the Company's website at https://corp.payfare.com/investors/. Management will also host a live question and answer session on the conference call with analysts.

To access the conference call, please dial (416) 764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786. Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time so that you are in the queue for an operator to assist in registering and patching you through.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available until April 23, 2023. To listen to the recording, call 416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070 and enter passcode 719995 #.

About Payfare

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payfare-to-hold-investor-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-301776639.html

SOURCE Payfare