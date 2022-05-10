U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Payfare Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Marco Margiotta, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner, Payfare Inc. ("Payfare" or the "Company") (TSX: PAY) and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's listing to TSX and open the market.

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce. For further information please visit www.payfare.com

Date:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022



Time:

9:00am - 9:30am



Place:

120 Adelaide St W.



SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/10/c1578.html

