Payflo Announces HIPAA Compliance for Payments in the Healthcare Industry

Healthcare-focused companies can now outsource their physical check processing and send payments while still complying with HIPAA requirements

MONTREAL, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Payflo, a leading provider in digital payments and physical check fulfillment in North America is pleased to announce that it has completed an extensive program to ensure that it is fully compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA).

HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information, and any vendors who service the healthcare industry must be HIPAA compliant. Payflo can now assure vendors in the healthcare industry that payments made on the Checkflo app or with Payflo digital payments meet these requirements.

"Security and confidentiality have always been our main priorities," says Robert Sigal, President & CEO of Payflo Inc. "With healthcare information being so personal, Payflo wanted to ensure we received HIPAA compliance before we pursued processing payments for the industry. We are conscious of the importance that people put into keeping personal information secure as well as the damage that can occur to a company's reputation when that trust is violated. I am happy to say that will never be a concern for companies who use our payment platforms. We care about safety and confidentiality as much as you do."

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge. The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued the HIPAA Privacy Rule to implement the requirements of HIPAA. The HIPAA Security Rule protects a subset of information covered by the Privacy Rule.

About Payflo

Payflo is a cloud-based platform that is designed to transform the way businesses pay. We offer a suite of robust payment services that range from check printing and mailing to ACH, bank wires, PayPal, and Venmo.

North American businesses use our check fulfillment service, Checkflo, to automate and outsource their physical check processing, printing, and disbursement. Checkflo can accommodate single or multiple designated bank accounts set up, while ensuring bank level security and encrypted payment approvals workflows. Our goal is to help businesses simplify processes and reduce operational costs while enhancing the partner payment experience. Connect with Payflo at www.payflo.com or @Payflo and @Checkflo.

