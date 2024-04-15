You’re paying more for gas in Florida this week. Will pump prices go even higher?

Miami Herald Archives Update
2 min read
0

Just like a yo-yo, gas prices in Florida are going up and down, down and up.

Now, they’re up again.

Statewide prices are up about 5 cents a gallon. Miami saw a 3.7-cent increase at the pumps as of Monday, with prices averaging $3.56 a gallon, with the Bradenton-Sarasota area at $3.50. Looking for the cheapest gas in the state? It’s in North Florida. The most expensive is Palm Beach County.

The increase in Florida comes as Mideast violence could affect prices even more, according to analysts.

Here’s what to know:

Gas prices on a trend.
Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.56 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, an increase 3.7 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 4.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.89 and the most expensive $4.99.

Fort Lauderdale: $3.57

West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.71

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.50

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.50

Fort Myers: 3.50

Jacksonville: $3.48

Naples: $3.61

Orlando: $3.46

Panama City: $3.27

Pensacola: $3.33

Port St. Lucie: $3.55

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.47

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.63

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “With Iran’s attack on Israel over the weekend, the stakes couldn’t have been higher for a major potential impact on oil and gasoline prices. With the attacks largely thwarted and mostly unsuccessful, and with Iran signaling that their attack will be the end of their response, the risk to crude oil has diminished, and the situation is thankfully likely to de-escalate going forward. If Israel, which has promised to respond with further attacks, indeed does press on, it could certainly still push oil prices higher. However, motorists can expect other factors to influence what they’re paying at the pump. Motorists in the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern U.S. will soon see a spike in prices as they make the leap to summer gasoline— as much as 20-50 cents per gallon higher in nearly a dozen states. On the West Coast, price increases should finally slow, but the national average will likely climb again in the coming week.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Russia and China trade new copper disguised as scrap to skirt taxes, sanctions

    Copper wire rod was shredded in the remote Xinjiang Uyghur region by an intermediary to make it hard to distinguish from scrap, the sources said, allowing both exporters and importers to profit from differences in tariffs applied to scrap and new metal, the sources said. Russia's export duty on copper rod was 7% in December, lower than the 10% levy on scrap. Imports of copper rod into China are taxed at 4%, and there is no duty on Russian scrap imports.

  • I'm 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    With $2.5 million in cash, $500,000 in an IRA and average Social Security benefits, someone who’s 67 is likely in a pretty good spot for retirement. However, retiring comfortably involves more than financial resources. It also requires balancing income and expenses. With that in mind, it may be necessary to reduce lifestyle costs or invest […] The post I’m 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset

  • Why Texas has too much natural gas

    There's too much natural gas supply in West Texas. That's sending prices at a key hub into negative territory.

  • Piedmont Lithium gets mining permit for North Carolina project

    The proposed mine, which can produce 30,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year, could become one of North America's largest sources of Lithium. Shares of Piedmont, which first applied for the permit in August 2021, rose 24% in premarket trade. "We plan to develop Carolina Lithium as one of the lowest-cost, most sustainable lithium hydroxide operations in the world," said CEO Keith Phillips.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • Bad News: Americans' Magic Number for Retirement Rises Rises to New High

    Americans believe they will need $1.27 million to retire comfortably, according to the latest set of findings from Northwestern Mutual's 2023 Planning & Progress Study. That number continues to increase, up from $1.25 million reported last year. High-net-worth individuals – those with more … Continue reading → The post Americans' Magic Number for Retirement Rises to $1.27 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Samsung to Get Up to $6.4 Billion in US Grants for Chip Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to award Samsung Electronics Co. as much as $6.4 billion in grants to increase chip production in Texas, as part of US efforts to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Missile Barrage Was an Error Isra

  • Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy On This Dip?

    Investors panicked following disappointing 2024 guidance. They're not seeing the bigger picture.

  • India's Ola Electric cuts cheapest e-scooter prices by as much as 12.5%

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Ola Electric, India's largest electric scooter maker, reduced the price of its cheapest variant by 12.5%, it said on Monday, as the loss-making company tries to boost sales after the government reduced subsidies. Ola [OLAE.NS] cut the price of the cheapest variant of its S1X model to 69,999 rupees (about $839), from 79,999 rupees, said Anshul Khandelwal, the company's marketing chief. The SoftBank Group-backed company launched the S1X scooters last August last year, just months after the government, in a surprise move, lowered the incentives to buy e-scooters.

  • Big Oil Companies Warm to Biden After Years of Bad Blood

    Once a favorite foil of the White House, some U.S. oil executives have reached an unlikely truce with the president’s lieutenants.