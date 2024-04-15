You’re paying more for gas in Florida this week. Will pump prices go even higher?

Just like a yo-yo, gas prices in Florida are going up and down, down and up.

Now, they’re up again.

Statewide prices are up about 5 cents a gallon. Miami saw a 3.7-cent increase at the pumps as of Monday, with prices averaging $3.56 a gallon, with the Bradenton-Sarasota area at $3.50. Looking for the cheapest gas in the state? It’s in North Florida. The most expensive is Palm Beach County.

The increase in Florida comes as Mideast violence could affect prices even more, according to analysts.

Here’s what to know:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.56 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, an increase 3.7 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 4.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.89 and the most expensive $4.99.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.57

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.71

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.50

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.50

Fort Myers: 3.50

Jacksonville: $3.48

Naples: $3.61

Orlando: $3.46

Panama City: $3.27

Pensacola: $3.33

Port St. Lucie: $3.55

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.47

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.63

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “With Iran’s attack on Israel over the weekend, the stakes couldn’t have been higher for a major potential impact on oil and gasoline prices. With the attacks largely thwarted and mostly unsuccessful, and with Iran signaling that their attack will be the end of their response, the risk to crude oil has diminished, and the situation is thankfully likely to de-escalate going forward. If Israel, which has promised to respond with further attacks, indeed does press on, it could certainly still push oil prices higher. However, motorists can expect other factors to influence what they’re paying at the pump. Motorists in the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern U.S. will soon see a spike in prices as they make the leap to summer gasoline— as much as 20-50 cents per gallon higher in nearly a dozen states. On the West Coast, price increases should finally slow, but the national average will likely climb again in the coming week.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.