We are all paying a terrible price for the Bank of England’s past mistakes

Officials at the Bank of England have raised interest rates 12 consecutives times and are expected to continue that trend this week - JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP

The fact that so much seems to depend on a single set of economic data shows what a mess we are now in.

The May inflation shock will heap pressure on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to raise interest rates even further. But monetary policy is like boiling a frog – by the time the MPC realises it has done too much, it may be too late.

Wednesday’s news was not all bad. The consumer price (CPI) measure of food price inflation did at least fall, from 19pc in April to 18.3pc in May. While this still means that food prices are rising, just at a slower rate, the tide here has surely turned.

Indeed, the June data should start to see the impact of the cuts in the prices of many staple foods that began in the last few weeks. We have also only started to feel the benefit of lower petrol and diesel prices, while many households will see their domestic energy bills fall in July.

Further up the chain, other data from the Office for National Statistics provided some more evidence that pipeline pressures are fading. Producer output prices – which are the prices that businesses charge other businesses – rose by 2.9pc in the twelve months to May, a much lower rate of inflation than the 5.2pc in April. Input prices – mainly raw materials – increased by just 0.5pc.

Headline inflation should therefore still drop sharply over the rest of the year. But the problem now is that core inflation, excluding food and energy, is no longer just “sticky”. Instead, it is actually rising. This measure of underlying inflation unexpectedly jumped to 7.1pc in May, up from 6.8pc in April and a low of 5.8pc as recently as January.

There is no simple explanation for this. Many will take their cue from former Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, and blame Brexit. But core inflation is similarly high and trending higher in several EU member states, including Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

UK food prices have also risen by about the same percentage since 2019 as the average in the euro area, and by less than in many countries, including Germany.

Nonetheless, the UK is looking more and more like an outlier among the bigger economies.

Many other factors have contributed to this. Some may still be temporary, such as the delayed pass-through of the relatively high energy prices paid by UK businesses.

There may also have been some special factors in May itself. The main upward pressure on inflation came from two categories – “recreation and culture” and “restaurants and hotels” – where activity and prices may have had a one-off boost from the extra Bank Holiday for the Coronation.

But there was also a sharp pick up in services inflation as a whole, from 6.9pc to 7.4pc. Consumer spending is switching from goods to services as the economy emerges from the long shadow of Covid. And what happens to labour costs is more important for the prices of most services than it is for most goods.

This will therefore encourage fears that labour shortages are fuelling a “wage-price spiral”, where businesses pass on higher labour costs to their customers, who in turn demand higher wages from their own employers.

Indeed, the big increase in the national minimum wage in April will have had a particularly large impact on costs in the hospitality sector. It is surely no coincidence either that April saw a large uprating in state benefits.

This will heap more pressure on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). So far, their only answer to inflation shocks has been to keep raising interest rates, so more increases now look nailed on.

Before the nasty surprises in the May inflation data, there were hopes that the MPC might get away with a “dovish hike”. Another quarter point rise, taking interest rates to 4.75pc, could have been combined with a clear signal that the peak is still likely to be much lower than the 6pc that some were expecting.

This in turn would have eased the pressure on mortgage rates, which is crucial given that the UK has a relatively high proportion of short-dated mortgages that need to be refinanced soon.

However, this trick will now be much harder to pull off. The UK is still paying the price for the past mistakes by the Bank, which underestimated the inflation threat and kept monetary policy too loose for far too long.

In particular, the decision to launch a new round of quantitative easing (QE) in November 2020 helped to lay the ground for the subsequent surge in prices.

A more confident – and credible – central bank might still be able to pause to assess the full impact of the interest rate hikes and tightening in monetary conditions that has already happened.

The US Federal Reserve has recently done just that. Unfortunately, that option no longer seems available to the Bank of England.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt should take some responsibility here, too. The current Prime Minister and Chancellor can no longer blame their predecessors, who at least were more serious about tackling the problems on the supply side of the economy.

Sunak and Hunt have rowed back on plans for caps on food prices and are resisting equally counterproductive calls for mortgage subsidies. But much more could be done on tax and regulation, including fixing our broken planning system, to boost the UK’s productive potential and to ease the cost of living crisis.

