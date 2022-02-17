U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.75
    -22.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,717.00
    -134.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,509.50
    -90.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,064.10
    -13.40 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.01
    -0.65 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.70
    +22.20 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0050
    -0.0420 (-2.05%)
     

  • Vix

    25.64
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0000
    -0.4520 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,694.39
    -1,340.22 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.19
    -31.19 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    -44.86 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Results came in more than expected, reversing 3 straight weeks of decline

PAYMEDIX FIXES CONSUMER HEALTHCARE OUT OF POCKET PROBLEM BY GUARANTEEING PAYMENTS FOR ALL EMPLOYEES AND DEPENDENTS

·5 min read

With soaring customer satisfaction rates in a system that is notoriously confusing, PayMedix expands its game-changing healthcare financing solution to new markets nationwide

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS) announced today the expansion of its groundbreaking healthcare payments financing solution to serve patients, employers and providers nationwide. Previously only available through the HPS independent provider network, PayMedix guarantees prompt full payment to healthcare providers and offers manageable repayment plans to patients for all allowed in-network, out-of-pocket charges up to a patient's maximum out of pocket amount.

PayMedix
PayMedix

"Providers are spending more to collect less, and more patients are challenged to access the care they need," said Tom Policelli, PayMedix CEO. "PayMedix makes it simple. As soon as a claim is adjudicated, PayMedix sends participating providers 100% of the in-network allowed amount. Providers do not need to chase consumers after services are provided or demand payment before delivering care. All consumers get a single monthly summary of all of their care regardless where they went to get it, and the typical blizzard of confusing paperwork goes away. All consumers who cannot pay their balances right away can enter into a repayment plan regardless their individual credit history.

"Complicated, system-wide problems require end-to-end solutions that simplify and deliver efficiency to all," continued Policelli. "That is what PayMedix does, and now we are prepared to expand our PayMedix financial network nationally."

PayMedix, which has experienced 30% growth year over year, is expanding to meet rapidly growing demand from providers, TPAs, and employers. PayMedix has processed more than $5 billion in payments and is now leveraging its highly scalable financial technology platform to offer a complete solution that serves all parts of the healthcare payment equation.

Redefining Healthcare Payments for the Modern Age
PayMedix addresses a number of the biggest challenges that have increasingly taxed the healthcare payments system following decades of changes in healthcare resulting in a fragmented and complex industry:

  • More employers are offering high deductible plans in order to share cost increases with employees, leading to more out-of-pocket spending for patients;

  • A lack of certainty and financial security for everyone, resulting in an industry ranked low in likelihood to recommend their services;

  • Patients delaying or skipping care due to the inability to pay for services;

  • Proliferation of point-solution offerings that increase complexity, system-wide cost, and consumer confusion

"By redefining and owning the financial relationships in healthcare payments, we have achieved extremely high customer satisfaction rates that are three times the industry average," said Terry Rowinski, PayMedix president. "More than 90% of our users say they would recommend PayMedix to family or friends, and that it is a better tool for both paying and understanding their healthcare expenses. By expanding the reach of PayMedix into new markets, we will change the way people access, use, and pay for healthcare."

A Complete Solution for All
PayMedix is a complete solution for all, not a partial solution for some:

  • Providers: By guaranteeing full direct payments to participating providers, PayMedix eliminates collection costs and risk of bad debt and allows them to focus on patient care

  • Patients: PayMedix simplifies healthcare invoicing by delivering a single consolidated statement -- a "Super EOB" -- that eliminates confusion and increases transparency. Patients no longer receive multiple invoices from multiple providers for each medical treatment. All consumers, regardless their credit histories, can choose to pay over time. This improves access to care by alleviating the burden of up-front, in-full payments and rigid collection processes from providers

  • Employers: PayMedix reduces the burden of healthcare costs for employees, increasing overall satisfaction with employer benefits. PayMedix has achieved a Net Promoter Score (willingness to recommend to others) of 75 with participating employees, which is rare in the healthcare industry where NPS scores typically hover around 24

  • TPAs: PayMedix gives TPAs a way to expand their business and differentiate their offerings with a solution that enables their clients to improve access to quality care for all employees

"The momentum we are seeing with new customers and a rapidly growing team puts PayMedix in an excellent position to take advantage of the opportunity to change the way payment systems work nationwide," said Policelli. "We are the only company providing a comprehensive solution to the payments problem for everyone – providers, patients, employers and TPAs. We let providers and patients take back their relationship and focus on delivering and receiving necessary care."

About PayMedix
PayMedix is a division of Wisconsin-based HPS. PayMedix is dedicated to solving the problem of high out-of-pocket costs for everyone: providers, patients, employers and TPAs. By guaranteeing payments to providers and offering understandable statements and flexible payments for all patients, PayMedix is changing the way people access, use, and pay for healthcare. PayMedix has processed more than $5 billion in medical payments for hospital systems and physician practices and can be implemented in conjunction with any PPO or HMO network.

About HPS
Health Payment Systems (HPS) is a privately held healthcare technology and services organization with solutions that reduce the cost and complexity of the healthcare payments process to benefit providers, employers, patients and TPAs.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, HPS has an independent network of 96 hospital facilities and 22,600 individual providers.

Media Contacts:

Norah Silverstone, Brodeur Partners for PayMedix
nsilverstone@brodeur.com
(845) 670-8791

Jourdan Miller, Health Payment Systems
jmiller@hps.md
(414) 217-5505

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paymedix-fixes-consumer-healthcare-out-of-pocket-problem-by-guaranteeing-payments-for-all-employees-and-dependents-301484831.html

SOURCE PayMedix

Recommended Stories

  • Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter 2022 Guidance

    Q4 2021 Revenues at Upper End of Guidance; Gross Margin and EPS both Beat Guidance. Q4 Revenues, Gross Margin and EPS All Reached All-Time HighsFull Year 2021 Revenues Surpassed $1.5 Billion, along with Record Gross Margin and EPSCompany Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenues to Decrease 5% to 9% QoQ, Non-IFRS Gross Margin is Expected to be 46% to 48%, Non-IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 67.0 Cents to 73.0 Cents Q4 2021 Revenues, GM and EPS all reached new recordsQ4 2021 revenues were $451.9M, up 7

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    PLTR stock fell as fourth quarter earnings missed estimates while March quarter revenue guidance edged by expectations.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • 1 Number That Proves PayPal's Dominance

    You wouldn't be able to tell how strong the business is by looking at just the stock-price performance in recent months.

  • Fastly Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Palantir’s Revenue Topped Estimates. It’s a Shame About the Earnings Miss.

    The data analytics software company also issues first-quarter revenue guidance better than Wall Street estimates.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • PayPal's User Growth Will Slow: Should Investors Worry?

    Since hitting an all-time high of $308.53 last July, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have fallen dramatically, losing more than 60% of their value at Wednesday's prices. The company's revenue growth has decelerated, as the pandemic boost seems to be fading away. Investors are now questioning the payments giant's future.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As U.S. Says Russia Invasion 'Imminent'; Nvidia, Palantir, DASH Stock Are Earnings Movers

    Futures fell with Russia's Ukraine comments in focus. Investors don't have a trading edge while the market rally is rangebound.

  • Software firm Palantir boosts revenue view on commercial strength

    Palantir Technologies forecast current-quarter sales above estimates on Thursday, after a steady flow of government contracts and a growing commercial portfolio boosted the data analytics software firm's fourth-quarter revenue. Known for its work with the U.S. Army, the Central Intelligence Agency and other government bodies, Palantir's next leg of growth is widely expected to come from commercial contracts with large businesses.

  • Walmart Tops Earnings Estimates and Boosts Dividend. The Stock Rises.

    Retail giant Walmart reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Thursday and boosted its dividend. The stock was rising 3% in premarket trading to $137.35. Comparable-store sales increased 6.3% year over year for both Sam’s Club, the company’s wholesale retail segment, and Walmart, not including fuel sales.

  • Nvidia Can’t Catch a Break. The Stock Is Falling but Is Still a Buy.

    The chip maker delivered what Wall Street was expecting, and more, when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, and yet the stock is falling.

  • 21 Stocks That Will Profit From Rising Interest Rates

    The Fed is getting ready to make its move. Prepare your portfolio by buying stocks that benefit from higher rates. Protect it further by using options.