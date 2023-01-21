Payment Gateway Global Market Report 2022: Exponential Growth of the eCommerce Sector and Cross-Border Transactions Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Payment Gateway Market Research Report by Type (Hosted and Integrated), Industry, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Payment Gateway Market size was estimated at USD 65.37 billion in 2022, USD 74.79 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.78% to reach USD 211.18 billion by 2030.

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation:

The high inflation in developed economies globally has resulted in an overall price surge over the past two years. The cumulatively eroding overall purchasing power is expected to impact developing economies significantly and is considered helpful in numerous ways. The report uncovers the effect of high inflation on the long-term performance of the global economy and provides details on fiscal policies measuring and reducing its short-term impacts on demand/supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Global Payment Gateway Market report delivers the high inflation expectation considering the related impact from cost-push and demand-pull inflation.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Hosted and Integrated.

Based on Industry, the market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Payment Gateway Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Payment Gateway Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Payment Gateway Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Payment Gateway Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Payment Gateway Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Payment Gateway Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Payment Gateway Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Payment Gateway Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Payment Gateway Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Payment Gateway Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Smartphones-Based Payments and Mobile Wallets

Government Initiatives Promoting Digital and Online Payments

Exponential Growth of the eCommerce Sector and Cross-Border Transactions

Restraints

Potential Issue Related to Transaction Limits, Use of Multiple Currencies and System Integration

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Payment Gateway Processing

Potential Adoption of Crypto Payments by Merchants

Challenges

Concerns Related to Security and Data Privacy

