Payment Gateways Market Will Register 17% CAGR during 2020-2024| Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global payment gateways market size is expected to grow by USD 23.45 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.
The focus on high customer satisfaction, high adoption of contactless payment solutions, and increased use of m-commerce are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as privacy and security concerns, threats from open-source payment gateways, and high entry barriers may impede the growth.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/payment-gateways-market-industry-analysis
Payment Gateways Market: End-user
By end-user, the report is segmented into large enterprises, micro and small enterprises, mid-sized enterprises. The large enterprises' segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the generation of a large number of transactions. Companies operating in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BSFI), IT and manufacturing sectors are the major contributors in this segment. Furthermore, the demand for payment gateways is anticipated to surge from companies operating in the e-commerce, healthcare and life sciences, education, utilities and retail sectors during the forecast period.
Payment Gateways Market: Geographic Landscape
In terms of geography, 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period due to the high adoption of contactless payment solutions, particularly, in the US. In addition, governments of countries across North America have introduced stringent regulations to secure digital payment gateways while mandating the recertification of electronic payment systems used by merchants.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports:
E-commerce Payment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Third-Party Banking Software Market by Application, End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Companies Covered
Amazon.com Inc.
CCBill
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
Global Payments Inc.
Ingenico Group SA
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
PayPal Holdings Inc.
Square Inc.
Stripe Inc.
Visa Inc.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Payment Gateways Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist in payment gateways market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the payment gateways market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the payment gateways market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of payment gateways market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Micro and small enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Mid-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amazon.com Inc.
CCBill
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
Global Payments Inc.
Ingenico Group SA
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
PayPal Holdings Inc.
Square Inc.
Stripe Inc.
Visa Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payment-gateways-market-will-register-17-cagr-during-2020-2024-technavio-301358671.html
SOURCE Technavio