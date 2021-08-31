U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.25
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,317.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,580.50
    -17.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.80
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.36
    -0.85 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.27 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.1450 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,876.73
    +209.44 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.75
    +17.89 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.74
    -44.27 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

New Payment Processing Partnership Program for Supplement and CBD Manufacturers and Fulfillment Companies

·2 min read

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways, a US-based high-risk payment gateway company, has launched a new program for CBD and nutritional supplement manufacturers and warehouses looking to integrate payment processing for B2B clients.

The new program allows warehouses and product manufacturers to potentially monetize high-risk payment gateway and merchant account referrals.

The Organic Payment Gateways Partnership Program will focus on CBD, hemp, and nutritional supplement manufacturers and fulfillment houses.

According to the company, they designed their Organic Payment Gateways Partnership Program for established CBD producers, supplement makers, and warehouses that have a clientele in need of payment gateways and merchant accounts.

Organic Payment Gateways works with payment solutions that integrate seamlessly with their partners' preferred software and systems. This reduces frustration, lost revenue and allows supplement, CBD, and hemp clients to accept payments using the software already in place – or in development.

Alex Roy, president of E-Commerce 4 LLC, the parent company of Organic Payment Gateways, described the need for the program. According to Alex, "Supplement manufacturers, CBD producers, and warehouses are tied to the cash flow of their clients. If their clients cannot accept credit cards, these B2B providers cannot succeed. This new partnership program is designed to fill that need while paying businesses for qualified referrals."

The company's Partnership Program page describes the affiliate program launch as follows:
"Manufacturers, fulfillment warehouses, and other B2B companies that provide services to high-risk clients like CBD and supplement businesses are only successful when their clients can process credit card payments. The Organic Payment Gateways Partnership Program compensates qualified B2B companies while providing essential payment processing services to their clients.

"Because product makers and shippers – along with POS companies and platform developers – are involved in many aspects of their customer's businesses, they are often used as a resource in terms of finding reliable, established payment gateway and merchant account solutions. We can help your CBD or supplement clients accept credit cards and compensate you for the referral."

When asked for more specifics regarding which companies and individuals would be allowed to participate, Alex Roy explained that although they accept referrals from any company and appreciate the business, their Partnership Program only pays commissions to mid-sized or larger B2B companies with experience in CBD, hemp, or nutritional supplements.

Alex added this explanation for the program's limited scope: "Unfortunately, the volume of inquiries we would likely receive from smaller B2B companies makes it inefficient for us to roll this Partnership Program out to all potential partners. For now, we will require a handful of items for a company to participate. First, partners must be located within the United States. Secondly, they must demonstrate that they have an active, growing CBD or supplement-focused business. Lastly, they must document a high level of client satisfaction and adherence to all local, state, federal, and industry rules and regulations.

According to the Organic Payment Gateways Partnership Program description, qualified manufacturers and warehouses may earn ongoing income in exchange for their supplement, hemp, or CBD payment processing referrals. Commissions are based on several factors, and there is a simple online application that will only take a couple minutes for warehouses and manufacturers to fill out and submit.

More information on this program can be found at https://organicpaymentgateways.com/partnership-program.

Contact:
Alex Roy
800-570-1347
317799@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-payment-processing-partnership-program-for-supplement-and-cbd-manufacturers-and-fulfillment-companies-301365939.html

SOURCE Organic Payment Gateways

Recommended Stories

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • Air Cargo Boom in Supply Chain Crunch Has Car Tires Flying First Class

    The supply-chain logjam is boosting demand ahead of the holiday shopping season, with cabins of repurposed passenger planes sometimes used for freight.

  • Why WeWork and Theranos have ‘so many similarities’

    Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of ‘The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion’ Maureen Farrell joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the similarities and differences in the leadership cultures found in WeWork and Theranos.

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • The Valens Company to Acquire Leading, Premium Craft Licensed Producer, Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

    The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company," "The Valens Company" or "Valens") and Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. ("Citizen Stash") (formerly Experion Holdings Ltd) (TSXV: CSC) (OTCQB: EXPFF) (FRANKFURT: MB31) are pleased to announce they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which Valens will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Citizen Stash Common Shares") of Citizen Stash by way of a court-approved plan of arrang

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • Scam Callers Still Dialing for Dollars

    A new technology designed to stem robocallers might not do much to cut down on volume.

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz funds free online educational platform for small businesses

    'If COVID had struck us back then, I thought to myself, there would be no Starbucks today,' Schultz wrote in a letter on Tuesday announcing the BackTo.Biz online learning platform.

  • How remote work led to an uneven economic fallout in U.S. cities — and a silver lining

    Researchers tracked population movements and consumer spending, and found one ‘hopeful implication.’

  • Oil edges lower as U.S. pushes OPEC to pump more

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday as OPEC and allies geared up for a meeting on Wednesday amid calls from the United States to pump more crude, although Brent still traded well above $70 per barrel. Prices were also under pressure from concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 56 cents, or 0.8%, at $68.65 a barrel as of 1140 GMT.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.