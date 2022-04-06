Payment Security Solutions and Services: Global Market

ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report provides an overview of the global market for payment security and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2021 through 2026.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, platform type, organization size, end-use industry, and region.



The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape.It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.



The report estimates the size of the global payment security market in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.



Report Includes:

- 43 data tables and 26 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for payment security solutions and services

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Information on 3-D Secure (3DS) and payment card industry (PCI) compliance and description of the most relevant research and development activities of the industry

- Highlights of the market potential for payment security by component, platform type, organization size, end-use industry, and region

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including BAE Systems, Broadcom Inc., PayPal Holdings, Thales Group and Mastercard



Summary:

According to BCC Research, the global payment security market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020 and estimated to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.The market’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is estimated to grow by REDACTED% over the forecast period from 2021 through 2026.



The rising number of fraudulent activities and accelerated growth on online transactions will boost the demand for theimplementation of payment security solutions and services across end-use industries.



As the paymentlandscape advances, requirements for advanced global payment solutions enable merchants to reachnew consumers, improve checkout conversions and provide frictionless experience, but technicaldisturbances and difficulties in the integration of new and existing security solutions into businesses arehampering market growth.



An increase in investments by financial institutions and banks to modernize their payment systems, the rising number of real-time payments with quick turnarounds, the growing need for accessibility from multiple channels, and higher security and risk management protocol are some of the major factors driving the growth of the payment security market. The integration of advanced technology with digital payment systems such as biometric technology and retina scanning, however, has fueled the adoption of payment security solutions and their associated platforms on a global basis In this report, the payment security market has been segmented by component, platform type, organization size, end-use industry, and region.

