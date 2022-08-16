PaymentCloud Ranks No. 1,324 on Inc. 5000 Annual List

ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, PaymentCloud has been included in the annual Inc. 5000 list. Considered one of the most prestigious rankings of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, the 2022 list considers revenue growth from 2018-2021 and ranks companies based on the percentage of that revenue growth. By these metrics, PaymentCloud stands at No. 1,324 among nationwide companies and No. 208 among California-based companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.

PaymentCloud congratulates its fellow Inc. 5000 companies on their success, as well as their demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, rising inflation, and ongoing economic impacts of Covid-19. Despite these obstacles, PaymentCloud upgraded to a 17,000-square-foot headquarters in Los Angeles and opened satellite offices in San Diego, CA, and Cleveland, OH. For Inc. to acknowledge PaymentCloud's immense growth by ranking the company in the top third percentile of its 2022 list is an honor.

"Our continued growth is a testament to the innovation and enthusiasm our entire team brings to the table every day. Their dedication to servicing merchants—of all sizes, across all industries—enables us to thrive despite economic uncertainty," says Shawn Silver, founder and CEO of PaymentCloud. "I would be remiss if I didn't attribute the distinct honor of securing a place on the Inc. 5000 list to the entire PaymentCloud team."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, Inc.'s editor-in-chief. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About PaymentCloud

Since its inception, PaymentCloud has established itself as an innovator in payment processing by helping merchants accept credit cards and other types of payments. With over 115 employees, this dynamic group of payment professionals facilitates credit card processing for merchants spanning a multitude of industries. An easy application, transparent approval process, and myriad of unique integration options set PaymentCloud apart.

About Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Contact

