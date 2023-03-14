U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

PaymentWorks and Carahsoft Host "The Strategic Importance of Vender Master File"

PaymentWorks
·4 min read
PaymentWorks
PaymentWorks

Live Event on April 12, 2023 at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center in Reston, VA

Strategic Importance of the Vendor Master File

Speaker line up: The Strategic Importance of the Vendor Master File, April 12 in Reston Virginia.
Speaker line up: The Strategic Importance of the Vendor Master File, April 12 in Reston Virginia.

BOSTON and RESTON, Va., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, Inc., a digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant and optimized business payments, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will host a live event dedicated to risk mitigation, cost avoidance and driving value for an entire organization via the vendor master file.

When: 9:30 a.m. - 5:50 p.m. on April 12th, 2023
Where: Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center, Reston, VA
Cost: Free to attend
Audience: Procurement, finance and risk professionals in higher education, K-12 and Government *Attendees are eligible for up to 6.3 CPE credits

With panels of subject matter experts and presentations by real world practitioners, the event focuses on all aspects of the vendor master file and its impact on day-to-day business. Sessions include:

The Organizational Impact of Managing Vendor Risk
Vendor management introduces risk of fraud, compliance and human mistakes into a business process. This panel will highlight how to use your business controls to build an insurable process run by an invested staff. Featuring:

  • Christopher Arehart, Chubb

  • Snow Rutkowske, Huron

  • Linda Miller, Audient Group

Payments Trends and the Time Value of Money
Interest rates, cash flow, supply chain and staffing shortfalls are colliding in 2023, bringing pressure to finance and procurement teams in the Public Sector to maximize the value of every dollar. This panel will discuss the macro and micro economic forces and make a case for your vendor master file being the key to unlocking organizational value. Featuring:

  • Chris Ramsay, JP Morgan

  • Grace Mabie, PaymentWorks

  • Amanda Lockhart Davis, University of Virginia

  • Adeline Coe, University of Virginia

KEYNOTE: Forging an Elite Vendor Team: The Business Value of Your Vendor Onboarding and Maintenance Policy
Many organizations consider vendor onboarding and management as a tactical, administrative function, and not the strategic gateway to better business that it can be.

Our keynote will make the argument that your organization likely isn’t valuing this position relative to its responsibilities, and how lax onboarding procedures and policies can damage an entire organization.

  • Debra Richardson, AP and Vendor Data Consultant

Additional sessions will feature Johns Hopkins, E&I Cooperative Services and PaymentWorks. To view the complete agenda and to sign up, click here. Information on CPE credits can be found here.

“Vendor onboarding and management is a key pillar of risk management, payables strategy and compliance, but the process and procedures to support it are generally not given the attention and investment they should,” said Hayley Hynes, VP, Strategic Partnerships, PaymentWorks. “We are thrilled to cohost an event completely dedicated to this critical, strategic function.”

“State, Local, EDU and Healthcare agencies are experiencing complicated and coordinated cyberattacks from nation state actors, resulting in synchronized and systemic invoice spoofing. This can lead to widespread payment fraud if our customers do not have the right systems in place to protect themselves,” said Tim Boltz, Director of Educational Technology at Carahsoft. “PaymentWorks solves this problem and allows our customers to have peace of mind when using PaymentWorks and ACH payments.”

About PaymentWorks
PaymentWorks is the foundation of vendor master data. With a digital supplier onboarding platform. PaymentWorks provides customers with secure, compliant, and optimized business payments. Featuring the industry’s only payments security warranty for fraudulent payments and a network of tier one partners, PaymentWorks enables customers in healthcare, higher education, K-12, state and local government, enterprise and more to capitalize on the opportunity to digitize the payments process while reducing risk, controlling costs and earning revenue. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website, check out our news, or listen to our podcast, “Risky Business”.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8074076-86bf-4b41-ac99-68c278c382a7

CONTACT: Contact: Mary Lange (703) 230-7434 PR@carahsoft.com Megan Diakoumis Event and Partner Manager PaymentWorks


