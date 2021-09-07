U.S. markets open in 3 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,362.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,640.50
    -11.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.20
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.21
    -1.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -20.60 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    -0.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    +0.85 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3802
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9500
    +0.1310 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,980.95
    -801.41 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.23
    +10.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,162.31
    -24.87 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

PayMyTuition and dLocal Form Partnership to Enable Students Across Three Continents to Make International Tuition Payments in Minutes

PayMyTuition

PayMyTuition forms partnership with dLocal to expand presence across Africa, North America and South America.

PayMyTuition

PayMyTuition
PayMyTuition
PayMyTuition

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayMyTuition, a leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions for tuition payments, announced today a partnership with dLocal, a FinTech provider that specializes in cross-border payments for emerging countries, to expand PayMyTuition's ability to accept payments via bank transfers from Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Nigeria as well as integrating dLocal's plethora of 600 different payment method capabilities.

Leveraging dLocal's best-in-class cross-border payments platform will support PayMyTuition's ability to enable students to quickly and easily transfer funds to over 600 universities in the United States and Canada, expediting settlement of tuition and fee payments to educational institutions for seamless enrollment of international students while significantly reducing friction from the user experience.

Through the "One dLocal" concept (one API, one platform, and one contract), PayMyTuition is expanding its capabilities to further power educational institutions to accept payments, send pay-outs and have the ability to settle funds globally. The integration was completed in less than a month and includes access to dLocal's plethora of over 600 local payment methods across Africa and Latin America, eliminating the need for additional integrations in the future.

"We are proud to be working with PayMyTuition to expand a simple and smooth access to education - from anywhere," said Maia Grauer, VP Head of Account Managers at dLocal. "We have extensive experience across both Latin America and Africa, supporting hundreds of clients embracing the full potential these markets offer, and we look forward to putting that expertise to work in helping PayMyTuition achieve success in these regions."

PayMyTuition's innovative platform enables students to access a unique customized experience to make tuition payments that supplies them with various payment methods, providing both payment and timing flexibility to students all around the globe. PayMyTuition guarantees payment to the school with tracking transparency for students within 24 hours, faster than the two- to four-day settlement wait time of competitors in the category. The process is simple, students fill in the amount they want to transfer to the university, select the country of origin, and finally choose their preferred payment method.

"We are excited to partner with dLocal in order to expand our capabilities across Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Nigeria, growing our presence even further around the globe," said Lucas Laracy, Director of Sales at PayMyTuition. "At PayMyTuition our focus is to develop industry-first solutions that deliver fast and reliable tuition payments to educational institutions across North America. This partnership supports our company's overall initiative to ensure the facilitation of best-in-class local experiences for our customers looking to send international tuition payments abroad, while ensuring the transactions are secure and cost-efficient."

PayMyTuition's international tuition payment solution can be directly and seamlessly integrated into most student information systems including Banner, Colleague, PeopleSoft, Workday, and Jenzabar.

Media Contact:
PayMyTuition
media@paymytuition.com

dLocal
marketing@dlocal.com

Related Images


PayMyTuition
PayMyTuition is part of the MTFX Group of Companies, a foreign exchange and global payments solution provider with a track record of 25+ years, facilitating payments for over 8,000 corporate and institutional clients across North America.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • China Firms Cashing Out of Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • El Salvador holds 400 bitcoin, price jumps

    El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, one day before the country formally adopts it as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin temporarily climbed above 1.49% to more than $52,680 on Monday evening, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, with a Reuters market analyst putting it on track for $56,000-$56,300. Earlier on Monday, Bukele unveiled that El Salvador had bought its first 200 bitcoins, saying on Twitter that "our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches."

  • Bitcoin steady as Reddit traders plan to buy en masse to mark El Salvador adoption

    A movement online is calling for people to buy small amounts of bitcoin in support of El Salvador becoming the first country to make the cryptocurrency legal tender.

  • This Home Builder Stock Could Soar 65%

    Demand for new homes has been very strong, and prices are rising. The No. 5 builder has promised margin improvements, which should boost its lagging shares.

  • Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ

    "Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake," Soros wrote in the op-ed. "It is likely to lose money for BlackRock's clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies." Last month, BlackRock became the first foreign asset manager to operate a wholly owned mutual fund business in China, tapping the fast-growing $3.6 trillion retail fund market.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Intel Stock: Low Valuation Makes it Worth The Wait

    There’s no denying that Intel (INTC) stock is cheap. Shares in the semiconductor giant trade for a low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13x. That’s far below the valuation of its main chip rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA), which trade for around 44x and 54.9x earnings, respectively. Much of this valuation discrepancy has to do with the company’s anemic growth and its many past missteps. But with a new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, who could turn around its ship, Intel might b

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • Global communities pledge to buy $30 worth of BTC on “Bitcoin Day”

    To mark El Salvador officially making Bitcoin legal tender, global Bitcoin communities have pledged to buy $30 worth of BTC on Tuesday September 7.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Why bitcoin, ethereum prices are climbing higher

    Crypto assets tend to be highly volatile, with prices that pingpong around on the latest speculation.

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • Apple Expected to Deliver on iPhone 13

    As the year moves toward the fall and winter seasons, retail companies will typically release new products to capture holiday shoppers. Apple Inc. (AAPL) holds an annual event around September for showcasing new products and upgrades, and this year is expected to launch the new iPhone 13. While the global chip shortage has held back supply chains for smartphone producers, confidence is brewing in Apple’s ability to deliver. (See Apple stock charts on TipRanks) Spelling out his Bullish thesis on

  • 10 Earnings Reports Investors Must Read

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 earnings reports investors must read. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Earnings Reports Investors Must Read. The second-quarter earnings season has almost ended, with S&P 500 stocks posting their strongest earnings growth in more than […]

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.