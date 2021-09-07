PayMyTuition and dLocal Form Partnership to Enable Students Across Three Continents to Make International Tuition Payments in Minutes

PayMyTuition forms partnership with dLocal to expand presence across Africa, North America and South America.

PayMyTuition

PayMyTuition

PayMyTuition

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayMyTuition, a leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions for tuition payments, announced today a partnership with dLocal, a FinTech provider that specializes in cross-border payments for emerging countries, to expand PayMyTuition's ability to accept payments via bank transfers from Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Nigeria as well as integrating dLocal's plethora of 600 different payment method capabilities.

Leveraging dLocal's best-in-class cross-border payments platform will support PayMyTuition's ability to enable students to quickly and easily transfer funds to over 600 universities in the United States and Canada, expediting settlement of tuition and fee payments to educational institutions for seamless enrollment of international students while significantly reducing friction from the user experience.

Through the "One dLocal" concept (one API, one platform, and one contract), PayMyTuition is expanding its capabilities to further power educational institutions to accept payments, send pay-outs and have the ability to settle funds globally. The integration was completed in less than a month and includes access to dLocal's plethora of over 600 local payment methods across Africa and Latin America, eliminating the need for additional integrations in the future.

"We are proud to be working with PayMyTuition to expand a simple and smooth access to education - from anywhere," said Maia Grauer, VP Head of Account Managers at dLocal. "We have extensive experience across both Latin America and Africa, supporting hundreds of clients embracing the full potential these markets offer, and we look forward to putting that expertise to work in helping PayMyTuition achieve success in these regions."

Story continues

PayMyTuition's innovative platform enables students to access a unique customized experience to make tuition payments that supplies them with various payment methods, providing both payment and timing flexibility to students all around the globe. PayMyTuition guarantees payment to the school with tracking transparency for students within 24 hours, faster than the two- to four-day settlement wait time of competitors in the category. The process is simple, students fill in the amount they want to transfer to the university, select the country of origin, and finally choose their preferred payment method.

"We are excited to partner with dLocal in order to expand our capabilities across Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Nigeria, growing our presence even further around the globe," said Lucas Laracy, Director of Sales at PayMyTuition. "At PayMyTuition our focus is to develop industry-first solutions that deliver fast and reliable tuition payments to educational institutions across North America. This partnership supports our company's overall initiative to ensure the facilitation of best-in-class local experiences for our customers looking to send international tuition payments abroad, while ensuring the transactions are secure and cost-efficient."

PayMyTuition's international tuition payment solution can be directly and seamlessly integrated into most student information systems including Banner, Colleague, PeopleSoft, Workday, and Jenzabar.

Media Contact:

PayMyTuition

media@paymytuition.com

dLocal

marketing@dlocal.com

Related Images



PayMyTuition

PayMyTuition is part of the MTFX Group of Companies, a foreign exchange and global payments solution provider with a track record of 25+ years, facilitating payments for over 8,000 corporate and institutional clients across North America.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



