Payoneer Global Inc CFO Beatrice Ordonez Sells 91,458 Shares

On February 9, 2024, Beatrice Ordonez, the Chief Financial Officer of Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ:PAYO), executed a sale of 91,458 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Payoneer Global Inc is a financial services company that provides online money transfer and digital payment services. The company enables businesses, professionals, and consumers to connect with each other globally and facilitates seamless cross-border payments. Operating in a multitude of currencies across numerous countries, Payoneer aims to empower businesses and professionals with convenient, fast, and secure payment solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 95,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest sale represents a significant portion of the insider's transactions within this period.

The insider transaction history for Payoneer Global Inc indicates a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider buys but a total of 25 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Payoneer Global Inc were trading at $5 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.863 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 36.79, which is above the industry median of 26.6 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

