Payoneer Global Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PAYO) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

When close to half the companies in the Diversified Financial industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.2x, you may consider Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 3.2x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

See our latest analysis for Payoneer Global

How Has Payoneer Global Performed Recently?

Recent times have been advantageous for Payoneer Global as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Payoneer Global.

How Is Payoneer Global's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Payoneer Global's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 33%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 98% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 20% per annum during the coming three years according to the eight analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 11% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we can see why Payoneer Global is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Story continues

As we suspected, our examination of Payoneer Global's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Payoneer Global has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here