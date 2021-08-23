U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

PayPal brings cryptocurrency trading to the UK

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

PayPal is bringing the ability to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies across to the other side of the pond, the better part of a year after it launched in the US. In a statement, the company said that UK-based users would be able to buy, hold and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash via their PayPal account. In addition, the PayPal app will enable users to view real-time cryptocurrency prices and access information about the opportunities and risks that buying such currencies entail.

Buying and selling cryptocurrencies was introduced to all users of the app in the US back in November 2020. Since then, users have been able to check out with crypto, and the feature has also been rolled out to Venmo. The company adds that users can buy as little as £1 of cryptocurrency, and while there are no fees to hold the currency, users will have to pay transaction and currency conversion fees. It’s not clear, yet, if the total limit on how much you can buy is capped at the equivalent of $100,000 (£73,000), as it currently is in the US.

